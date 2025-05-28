They are all around us. People who look years or even decades younger than their age are walking around nonchalantly like the genetic gods didn't favor them. For some reason, the dates on the calendar change, but their looks stay the same as if they've been frozen in time, and the truth is that people who look younger than they are do several things differently than an average person.

Maybe some of them were just born this way, but many know exactly what to do to preserve their beauty while others age not-so-gracefully. The answer is usually a combination of both, and by implementing some of the things they do to stay youthful, you could find yourself looking younger than before.

Here are 11 things people who look younger than they are do differently than an average person

1. They practice gratitude and humility

AaronAmat from Getty Images Pro via Canva

It's easy to let your biological blessings blow your head up. You look around and notice that your appearance isn't changing while everyone else's clearly is. People who look younger than they are recognize that, by no action of their own, they were just born into a beautiful family.

Some people are just genetically predisposed to age more slowly than average. Their good genes carry helpful traits like skin elasticity, high collagen production, and quick cellular repair. You can recognize them because their parents and grandparents aged well, too.

2. They respect the power of the sun

Juani Sanchez from corelens via Canva

The sun can be a double-edged sword. We need it for vitamin D production, bone health, and our overall well-being. It impacts calcium levels in our bodies, reduces inflammation, and supports our immune system, all of which are necessary to stay in good health and stay young internally. But it is possible to get too much of a good thing.

But we also know that too much sun is not necessarily a good thing. Overexposure can cause painful burns and blisters, and even long-term skin damage. It can also result in an increased risk of getting skin cancer or speed up the aging process, creating deep wrinkles, excessive dryness, and visible age spots. Those who look young and want to stay that way use sunscreen, avoid too much sun, and wear hats and glasses to protect themselves.

3. They eat right

Luna Vandoorne via Canva

Any of the age-old adages can apply here. "You are what you eat" and "Abs are made in the kitchen" are just a couple of phrases that tell you without a doubt that food has a major impact on your health and your appearance. For those who refuse to age outwardly, a healthy diet is key.

If you are intent on turning back the hands of time, you should be eating foods rich in antioxidants like berries, leafy green vegetables, and nuts. Processed foods, junk, and sugars are a no-no. They accelerate a process called glycation, damaging collagen prematurely. Our fresh-faced friends and family also make sure they get enough water to stay hydrated and keep their skin smooth and supple.

4. They stay active

FatCamera via Canva

If you are among the younger-looking members of society, chances are you are no couch potato. You might engage in cardio or strength training to keep your blood circulating and feeding your skin. Even if it's a brisk walk on a sunny day, you find value in getting up and moving. You might be doing it to keep your body healthy or your weight down, but you are getting the added benefit of a younger appearance.

Regular exercise not only maintains your youth. It also tones your muscles and keeps your posture correct. Nothing says "full of life" like a strong stature. The fact that you are working on the internal and external simultaneously is a win-win.

5. They take care of their skin

Arina Krasnikova from Pexels via Canva

If you're anything like me, up until recent years, your skin care regimen wasn't a regimen at all. You grabbed the nearest available soap or body wash and scrubbed away. After you finish washing, you would moisturize your face with the same lotion that you used on your body, totally unaware that your face and your body have completely different needs.

People who never seem to age know that maintaining healthy skin can stop premature aging and address problematic skin conditions before they get out of hand. They use gentle cleansers and moisturizers, exfoliate regularly, careful not to overdo it, and stay consistent. A person who takes good care of their skin might even implement vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or retinoids to reverse or impede any signs of aging.

6. They don't skimp on sleep

Susannah Townsend from baseimage via Canva

We all know how important sleep is to our health and well-being. Yet, many of us get just enough to function on. We lie in bed at night, tossing and turning, and reasoning with ourselves that if we could just drift off in the next few minutes, we could get four hours of quality snoozing. But if you want to stay younger longer, that just will not do.

Those who look the same as they did in high school and college prioritize rest, getting the suggested seven to nine hours of quality sleep every night. But it's not just how long they sleep, but how they sleep. They lie on their backs to avoid creases in their faces and invest in silk pillowcases to avoid friction and allow their sensitive skin to glide across it and retain its moisture.

7. They avoid things that accelerate aging

Maridav via Canva

By now, we know that there are things you can do to slow down aging, but there are also some things that will speed it up, such as smoking, drinking, or allowing too much stress into your life. You might be shooting yourself in the foot if you puff a cigarette here and there. Smoking is one of the fastest ways to ensure Father Time is not on your side. It breaks down collagen, makes skin dull and lifeless, and increases wrinkles.

Those who drink alcohol won't fare much better. Excessive drinking dehydrates the skin as well as all other important organs in your body, impairing nutrient absorption. Similarly, letting stress permeate your existence leads to aged skin by raising your cortisol levels and creating inflammation that is hard to manage.

8. They practice positivity

microgen from Getty Images via Canva

There are mental and emotional factors that will snatch away your youthful glow in the blink of an eye. Negativity can have you looking in the mirror and wondering what happened. Optimistic people carry themselves with more energy and a positive aura that feels warm and inviting. This can make them appear more youthful than their pessimistic counterparts.

The young at heart also stay socially active, engaging in meaningful relationships that stimulate them mentally. A big part of looking young is feeling young, and by staying mentally agile and preserving their vitality, they continue to look the part.

9. They pay the price

Anva Marketing from Pexels via Canva

They say those who can do. And the same rule applies to people who did not hit the genetic lottery and who, try as they might, struggle with retaining the elusive childlike looks they used to have. Some people who can afford it decide that if they cannot control the aging process, they will just buy what they need to feel confident and young.

Botox, fillers, and laser treatments are just a few of the medical aesthetics that one might incorporate to reduce visible signs of getting older. Others might invest in preventative measures like regular visits to the dermatologist to maintain healthy skin over time and reduce the likelihood that they will need to use more invasive procedures.

10. They know that presentation is everything

Caiaimage/Chris Ryan from Getty Images via Canva

Clothing and style can really add years to your appearance. If you want to look young, you don't have to wear what the younger folks are wearing. You can dress in an age-appropriate manner with a modern flair. No need to look ridiculous by adopting a style that doesn't fit you. You can always add a contemporary style to the things you feel most comfortable in.

Grooming is vital to keeping your looks up. Get a haircut when you need it, make sure your skin is always on point, and walk with pride and confidence because if you don't believe it, no one else will. Also, keep in mind that a smile and a friendly demeanor go a long way in making people perceive you as younger than you actually are.

11. They stay away from still people

Rido via Canva

Just because you want to continue to look the same way for a lifetime doesn't mean you have to remain in the same place. How you look, like everything else, can be impacted by who you choose to surround yourself with. Bad vibes are contagious, and they can show up in various aspects of your life, including your appearance.

So, if you really want to stay young, avoid "still" people at all costs. Still angry. Still bitter. Still broke. Still unhappy. Still in the exact same place they were when you last saw them. Be in the presence of people who grow and evolve and focus on the good aspects of life instead of wallowing in all the bad.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.