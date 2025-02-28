10 Signs Your Mind Is Mentally Stronger Than Most, According To Research

As a longtime family and marriage therapist, I hear it all the time — "I just can't do this" or "I'm just not good enough." It's easy to put yourself down. We all have an inner dialogue, it's natural.

Unfortunately, many people use it to beat themselves up. This can bring you down. We indeed are what we think. Your thoughts will affect how you feel and lower your confidence. But there's good news: Research has revealed that people who have the mentally strongest minds often exhibit a few specific signs.

Here are the signs your mind is mentally stronger than most:

1. You've learned to relax

This is a great way to make your inner dragon go away. Take a yoga class or a meditation class.

You can also listen to meditation music on your iPod. Take a five-minute break during the day to clear your mind and do some deep breathing.

2. You know when you need a change of scenery

This sounds simple and it is. Go for a drive on a country road or visit a nearby town. Take a trip to the beach or a nearby lake. This will help mix things up and you won't feel overwhelmed in your environment.

A lack of change in scenery can decrease cognitive function, reduce creativity, increase boredom, and negatively impact mood.

A study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology explained that familiar environments can create a sense of routine and hinder new perspectives, potentially leading to feelings of stagnation and reduced mental stimulation. Staying in the same environment for extended periods can also contribute to psychological inertia, making generating new ideas or motivation difficult.

3. You avoid negative people

When you're depressed, it's not that uncommon to attract negative people into your life. Negative people can drag you further down.

You want to be around positive people who will help build you up. This will help decrease depression and help give you a positive attitude.

4. You don't label yourself

It's easy to label yourself by saying "I'm depressed." This will keep you in your depression. Your label can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Start your day by stating one positive thing about yourself. This will help keep the depression away. Labeling oneself can have detrimental effects on self-esteem, motivation, and overall mental health.

A 2023 study explained that it often leads to a self-fulfilling prophecy, where individuals act by the negative label they've assigned, limiting their potential and hindering personal growth. Avoiding self-labeling is essential for maintaining a positive self-image and fostering personal development.

5. You don't believe the lies your mind makes up

The negative things you are saying to yourself just aren't true. Most of us would be embarrassed to tell others what we say about ourselves.

The more you say it, the more you believe it. Just tell yourself to stop.

6. You don't compare yourself to others

When you do this, you are short-changing yourself. We are not all meant to be alike. We live in a world with many different people.

I think this is a good thing. If we were all alike, the world would be a boring place.

The negative impact of comparing yourself to others often leads to decreased self-esteem, anxiety, and feelings of inadequacy. This emphasizes the importance of focusing on personal growth rather than measuring yourself against others.

A study published in Frontiers in Psychology showed that frequent comparisons can significantly affect mental well-being, especially when comparing oneself to those perceived as better off.

7. You remain in the present

We can't go back and we can't predict the future. Many people have tried, but haven't been very successful. It's easy to do this.

"Will I get into graduate school?" "Will my boyfriend stay?" When you do this, you are trying to control your environment. We all know, that never ends well.

8. You take time for yourself

Carve out at least ten minutes a day for yourself. Go for a walk, take a quick nap, or just breathe and clear your mind. We are not meant to go all the time.

Think of a car. What happens when the car runs out of gas? It stops. This is what will happen to you if you don't make time for yourself. It's never too late, start now.

Taking time for yourself is crucial for mental well-being. It promotes self-awareness, reduces stress, enhances creativity, and improves emotional regulation by allowing for reflection and introspection without external pressures.

A 2022 study concluded that while regular alone time is important, the quality of that time matters more. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation and reflection is key.

9. You eat mind-nourishing foods

What we eat affects how we feel. It also affects our emotions. Stay away from a high sugar or a high carbohydrate diet. Eat lots of vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins.

Make sure to drink plenty of water. Your body and your mind will thank you for it.

10. You know when to seek help

This could be a doctor, therapist, or calling a friend who cares about you. It's helpful to talk about your feelings.

When you keep them in, it can cause other problems like headaches and stomach aches. It can also keep you stuck.

Life doesn't have to be painful. It's not uncommon to have a bad day, now and then. But, you don't want them to take over.

Start your day on a positive note and end it on a positive note. This can simply be saying: "I appreciate myself and I am grateful for what I have."

It can lead to improved mental health, reduced stress, better coping mechanisms, and overall increased well-being, while avoiding help can often exacerbate problems and hinder personal growth.

A 2020 study recommended that positive factors that encourage help-seeking include having a strong support system, high mental health literacy, positive experiences with seeking help previously, and readily accessible resources.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.