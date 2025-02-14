Research Reveals The One Thing That Pretty Much Guarantees A Happy & Secure Life

For generations, we've believed that the emotional and physical selves are separate and barely interact. It's common for people to see physical injuries as real and tangible, whereas emotional pain is often dismissed as something we can simply ignore.

Fortunately, very few parents today would tell a child, "Sticks and bones may break your bones, but names can never harm you" (thank goodness!). As adults, it's easy to believe there's no harm in suppressing uncomfortable or inconvenient emotions. Pushing through difficult times feels empowering. But what if there's a goal that goes beyond toughness, like genuine resilience?

Using science to align your heart and mind

PeopleImages by Yuri A via Shutterstock

On a recent episode of the Getting Open podcast, host Andrea Miller introduced behavioral psychologist Dr. Deborah Roazman, who has spent decades diving into the science of our emotions and the mind-body connection. Roazman is CEO of the HeartMath Institute, which develops sensors to help "elevate your emotional state in the moment — become aware of and release accumulated stress so you feel better and think more clearly."

Why do your emotions matter? It's long been known that stress in the mind can create stress in the heart. We have always understood that the brain sends electrical signals (and more) to the heart to instruct it when and how to beat. But not everyone knows that the heart also sends messages back to the brain.

Roazman explained to Miller that brain activity is involved when the heart rate is jagged and irregular. When the heart rate is consistent, strong, and calm, the brain will mirror this state, too.

Finding peace and building resilience begins with your heart

Heart coherence, which Roazman described as "an optimal state where your physical heart, brain, nervous system, body are all in alignment and synchronization." The HeartMath site elaborates that "the more ordered and stable pattern of the heart’s input to the brain during positive emotional states [...] facilitates cognitive function and reinforces positive feelings and emotional stability."

With the valuable feedback provided in this program, people can learn to adapt and implement lifestyle changes to restore a sense of coherence between their physical and emotional selves.

As Roazman explained to Miller, "Learning to generate increased heart rhythm coherence by sustaining positive emotions not only benefits the entire body but also profoundly affects how we perceive, think, feel, and perform."

HeartMath isn't merely a woo-woo hippie idea. In fact, Dr. Roazman published a paper in the American Journal of Cardiology in 1995, which demonstrated the correlation between variations in heart rhythm and emotional states. Additionally, a dedicated team of Navy SEALs has undergone training in the HeartMath system, equipping them with another valuable tool for managing challenges like fear, scarcity, and stress — which they undoubtedly experience.

Heart coherence benefits everyone.

While heart coherence can help you achieve greater peace and resilience, it also benefits others by creating a positive "vibe" that can be felt by those around you.

As Miller exclaimed, "Vibe is real, everybody. It's not just a thing on a t-shirt or a hat!" With the HeartMath tools, you can measure your "vibes" and set goals. After all, others can sense your energy, making it worthwhile to elevate it — not just for your benefit but for the well-being of everyone around you.

The good news is that you don't need the monitor to begin working on your heart coherence — there's an app that allows you to experiment with the tools for five days (for free!) to see how it works for you. "Play around with it!" says Roazman. Start learning how to increase your coherence. After all, she says, our world has become too brain-focused. It's time for a little heart!

Elizabeth Ayers-Callahan is a freelance writer whose mission is to help other women succeed. Her work focuses on relationship issues and personal fulfillment.