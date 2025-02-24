People Who Do These 10 Things For Themselves Are The Happiest Of All, According To Research

Anxiety and stress can heavily impact your mental health and happiness and make you feel like you're not in control of your life. So how can you deal with anxiety and figure out stress management if you don't know where to start or you're overwhelmed?

There's a lot more to learn about how to be happy than just reacting when something bad happens. Finding happiness can start by doing a few things for yourself, and research backs it up.

People who do these things for themselves are the happiest of all:

1. Practice mindfulness

This is the practice of staying in the present. You can't go back and can't predict the future. So, why not stay in the present?

Savor the moment. Add at least five minutes of mindfulness to your day.

Set aside a time for it every day, and stick to it. After a while, you will notice a change and you will feel more relaxed when life seems out of control.

2. Talk to their friends regularly

fizkes / Shutterstock

Good friendships are important for a healthy lifestyle. The next time you feel stressed, take some time out and call a friend.

This is not the same as dumping. This will give you a chance to talk about how you are feeling. Your friend doesn't have to fix your problem, they just need to listen.

Knowing when to call a friend is crucial for maintaining healthy friendships. It demonstrates active care, provides social support, and can significantly boost mood, especially when reaching out during challenging times or to check-in.

A 2020 study also suggested that proactively initiating contact with a friend is often more meaningful than the receiver initially expects, contributing to a positive social connection.

3. Talk themselves through anxiety

Sometimes calling a friend is not an option. You may wake up in the middle of the night with many thoughts racing through your head. Talking calmly to yourself can be the next best thing.

Don't worry, you aren't crazy. You'd be surprised at how many people do this.

First, look at what you are stressed out about and what you can do about it. Also, remind yourself you can get through it and that everything will be all right.

4. Listen to music

This is one of my favorites. Take a break and listen to some music. According to research, playing calm music has a positive effect on the body and the brain. This can also lower blood pressure, and reduce cortisol, a hormone linked to stress.

Try some classical music. You can also listen to ocean and nature sounds. There are many to choose from these days.

Listening to music can offer a range of benefits, including mood elevation, stress reduction, improved memory, increased motivation, pain management, and even enhanced cognitive function. The type of music plays a significant role in the effects experienced.

A European Society for Cognitive Psychology study concluded that music's ability to stimulate the brain and trigger emotional responses makes it a valuable tool for mental well-being.

5. Laugh things off

Laughter is the best medicine. When you laugh, you release endorphins that improve your mood and decrease levels of the stress-causing hormones cortisol and adrenaline.

Watch a funny movie or comedian on YouTube. You can watch a movie with friends or alone. Just make some time for laughter in your life.

6. Maintain a healthy diet

Stress levels and a healthy diet are closely related. It's easy to eat out of convenience rather than health. With a fast-food restaurant at almost every corner, it can be hard to resist.

But this is when you need to be strong. Your diet could be killing you, and it's a simple fix. Start by planning your meals. Try to avoid sugary snacks and keep plenty of fruits and vegetables nearby.

Maintaining a healthy diet can significantly benefit mental well-being by improving mood, reducing stress, enhancing cognitive function, and potentially lowering the risk of developing mental health disorders, particularly depression, and anxiety, through its impact on brain chemistry and energy levels by providing essential nutrients.

A 2023 study explained that the effect of diet on mental health can vary depending on individual factors like genetics, lifestyle, and existing mental health conditions.

7. Exercise regularly

Yuri A / Shutterstock

This doesn't mean you need to be a bodybuilder, this just means that you need to make time for exercise. The more you add to your life the better.

The next time you go to the grocery store, rather than fighting for a close parking spot, park further away. Start by adding more steps to your day.

Have a walking meeting at work with your boss. The endorphins are great for your brain.

8. Engage in breathing exercises

Stop and take a deep breath. This may sound like a cliché, but it's true. This helps slow you down and keep you in the present. It is also simple.

The next time you take a break, shut the door or go somewhere you can be alone. Breathe into the count of four, hold your breath for four seconds, exhale to the count of four, and then hold it for another four seconds.

Do this for a few minutes. I do this all the time, and I find the effects to be better than caffeine.

Breathing exercises, such as intense diaphragmatic breathing, can significantly reduce anxiety levels by activating the body's relaxation response, lowering stress hormones like cortisol, and promoting a calmer state through the parasympathetic nervous system.

A 2024 study showed that regular breathing techniques can lead to noticeable decreases in anxiety symptoms, improved mood, and enhanced mental clarity.

9. Get enough sleep

Everyone knows stress can cause you to lose sleep. But, this is how your body recharges.

Turn off all gadgets, including the TV at least an hour before bed. Dim the lights, don't read anything that is scary or that will keep you awake. Try to go to bed and get up at a regular time.

10. Learn how stress truly affects them

You must know what causes stress in your life. This is not the same for everyone. If stress goes too long untreated in your life, it has the potential to cause mental illness.

The good news is that in many cases stress is manageable. The sooner you get it treated the better, but it's never too late. The first step is just admitting you are stressed out. It's important to be around people who understand the importance of talking about your stress.

Learning more about stress can have several benefits, including a more positive perception of stress, improved coping mechanisms, enhanced resilience, better decision-making under pressure, and reduced negative impact from stressors.

2023 research explained that understanding stress can help people reframe it as a potentially useful tool in certain situations by allowing individuals to actively acknowledge and manage their stress response instead of viewing it solely as detrimental.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.