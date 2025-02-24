21 Things The Most Mentally Strong People Do To Spark Happiness In Hard Times, According To Research

We’ve all been there: had a bad day at work, the kids won’t stop screaming and there is nothing in the fridge for dinner. It never ends. You feel like you will never catch up.

Life is full of surprises. We can’t go back and we can’t predict the future. And sometimes, you forget to take care of yourself in the process.

You could be going through a tough time. Perhaps you've just had a recent breakup or made a sudden move.

Taking care of yourself should not be something you do once in a while when you're exhausted. The most mentally strong people do things every single day to spark happiness during difficult times.

Here are things the most mentally strong people do to spark happiness in hard times:

1. Sleep on it

You need a good night’s rest. This will allow your body and your mind to revive from the exhaustion you're feeling.

2. Talk it out

Call a friend or family member and talk about how you are feeling. Wait for their feedback.

3. Take a self-care day

Call in sick, relax and play during the day. Stay away from electronic gadgets — they will only make you feel like working.

Taking a self-care day can significantly benefit mental health by reducing stress, improving mood, boosting self-esteem, enhancing overall well-being, and increasing resilience against future stressors. It can act as a preventative measure against mental health issues.

A 2019 study suggested that if you are struggling to manage stress or mental health concerns, consulting a therapist can help you develop a personalized self-care plan.

4. Stop saying 'yes' when they mean 'no'

This will help with your self-care plan. Say "no" to extra obligations and chores. Or, better yet, delegate them.

5. Re-read their favorite books from childhood

Spend time reminiscing about the good times from your childhood. It’s easy to remember the negative, so start remembering the positive.

6. Go to a museum

There are some gorgeous pieces of art out there. Spend the day there and leave your phone at home.

Visiting museums can positively impact mental health by reducing stress and anxiety, lowering cortisol levels, promoting well-being, fostering social connection, and providing opportunities for cognitive stimulation and learning, mainly through engagement with art and cultural artifacts.

A 2024 study explained that passively walking through a museum might not yield the same benefits as actively engaging with the exhibits, reading descriptions, and reflecting on the artwork.

7. Ask for help

When you're stressed about the work you have to do, ask help from whoever you need it from — your boss, spouse, co-worker, pastor, or friend. Asking for help does not mean you are weak.

8. Breathe slowly

Stop and take a few deep breaths. Breathe into a count of four and out to a count of six.

9. Go for a walk

You sit for most of the day and it’s usually under fluorescent light. Get out in the sunshine. You’ll love the benefits of Vitamin D.

Going for a walk can significantly benefit mental health by reducing stress, improving mood, boosting cognitive function, and potentially alleviating symptoms of anxiety and depression.

A 2015 study concluded that this is primarily due to increased blood flow to the brain and the positive impact on the body's stress response system.

10. Stay hydrated

When was the last time you had a glass of water? Water is good for your body and your brain.

11. Take a bubble bath

When was the last time you shut the door and just soaked in a tub? You can close your eyes and relax. You can also light a candle.

12. Read inspirational quotes

You can always write them down and keep them with you. The next time you are feeling down, you can read one.

Reading inspirational quotes can provide several benefits, including boosting motivation, enhancing self-esteem, promoting positive emotions, offering a sense of perspective, and encouraging self-reflection.

A study published in Communications in Humanities Research found that it can essentially act as a quick way to access wisdom and encouragement from others, particularly when facing challenges.

13. Write a list of things they're grateful for

Start with family and a roof over your head.

14. Spend a little money on themselves

Buy the shoes, jewelry, or clothes you’ve been dying to have.

15. Look at photos of people and pets they love

Set them up as wallpaper on your computer or phone. Looking at photos of loved ones, particularly pets, can significantly boost mood, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being by triggering positive emotions and activating the reward centers in the brain.

Visual cues of connection and affection provide a quick happiness boost. A 2019 study showed similar brain activation patterns when viewing photos of family members and beloved pets.

16. Go to the park

Sit in the sun on a blanket and read your favorite book.

17. Do absolutely nothing

Shut off the lights and stare off into space, if you like. This will give your brain a break.

18. Allow themselves to cry

If you need to, do it. You'll feel better. Allowing yourself to cry can have significant benefits, including stress relief, mood enhancement, emotional processing, social bonding, and even pain reduction.

A 2014 study explained that crying triggers the release of hormones like oxytocin and endorphins, which promote feelings of well-being and can act as natural painkillers.

19. Play with a child

Get down on their level and play. You can go in the backyard and put your hands in the dirt or run through the sprinkler. Remember how fun that was as a child?

20. Develop a morning ritual for themselves

My favorite is having a cup of coffee with my kitty. She sits on my lap and purrs. It’s a great way to start the day.

21. Write a letter to God

When was the last time you had a conversation with God? He does have your back. Let God know how you are feeling and what you need help with.

The purpose of this list is to help you get started in changing your mindset. Pick out a few of the above stress relief tips and start using them today. See which ones work best.

We all go through tough times. It's normal. Try not to judge yourself for it. You deserve a break so remember to take care of yourself.

This act can significantly benefit individuals through increased well-being, enhanced spiritual connection, and positive emotional states.

A study published in the Journal of Applied School Psychology explained that this is primarily due to the practice's encouragement of reflection, self-awareness, and gratitude.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.