Are You Mentally Stronger Than Most People? Ask Yourself These 7 Questions

Are you mentally stronger than most people? Do you put self-care on your calendar? If you answered no, then why not?

People are more stressed out than ever these days. Stress is the number one killer. What can help decrease stress in your life is learning how to take care of yourself.

It's easy to put everyone else first. When you do this you don't leave anytime for yourself.

You will start to burn out, and even grow resentful of others in your life. People will get the wrong vibe from you, and you will push away your friends and family. Not taking care of yourself also puts your physical and mental health at risk.

Are you mentally stronger than most people? Ask yourself these questions:

1. Do you surround yourself with positive people?

Who are the five closest people you have in your life? What are they like? Do they have positive energy? Do they complain a lot, are they negative? Do they help uplift you, or do they bring you down?

When you have positive people in your life, this will help you have a positive attitude.

2. Do you practice relaxation techniques?

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Try mindfulness or meditation. Take a yoga class or try tai-chi. Even if it's only 10 minutes, it will make a difference. You can practice it alone or with others.

3. Do you say yes when you mean no?

This means setting healthy boundaries for yourself. Putting yourself first is not selfish. You will feel better about yourself, and you will have more energy to do the things you want to.

4. Do you eat healthy food and drink plenty of water?

Food is fuel for your body. Stay away from sugar and caffeine. Don't rely on alcohol or drugs to get you through the day. When you do this you are putting your health at risk.

5. Do you accept that there are events that you can't control?

This also means there are people you can't control. This means you need to learn to let go. By doing this you are allowing the new to come into your life.

6. Do you make time for fun?

4 PM production / Shutterstock

Invite a friend out to a concert. Have friends over for dinner. Go to the beach, listen to music. Do things that you enjoy and that bring pleasure into your life.

7. Do you get plenty of rest?

This will help you focus and be less irritable. You also won't hate it when your alarm clock goes off in the morning. The brain needs to reset, and sleep will help with this.

There you go, keep it simple. When you think of self-care, you think of massages or a mani/pedi. Those are nice things, but self-care is something you practice daily. You take care of your mind, body, and spirit.

Pick one day of the week to start these. You can always add to the list. You have started some things that you like. After you finish with day seven, start over. Make sure you stick with it.

Once you start, you won't be able to stop. You will feel better. Your friends and family will start to notice, and wonder how you did it.

Feel free to share the wealth. Everyone can benefit from a self-care plan.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.