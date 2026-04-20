While feeling ostracized or like an "outsider" can cause uncomfortable social pain and feelings, sometimes the reasons behind someone's isolation are actually superpowers.

In fact, there are many specific types of women who don't fit in pretty much any group, but still find so much joy, meaning, purpose, and love in their lives. They're defined by their authenticity and values, rather than the number of friendships they keep in their corner. They're a standard in our society for a truly empowered woman, as they avoid validation for the sake of understanding, loving, and appreciating themselves.

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There are 10 specific types of women who don't fit in pretty much any group

1. Women who are constantly growing and evolving

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While outgrowing friendships and evolving as a person is somewhat of a natural part of life, women who are constantly reinventing themselves may find it difficult to fit in with pretty much any group. Whether it's struggling to find people who accept challenge and discomfort to the same extent as they do or growing into identities that simply don't mesh, they're often feeling like an outsider in social interactions.

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Especially in a culture that overprioritizes convenience, it's not surprising that their pursuit of the discomfort and uncertainties of change sometimes isolates them from the average person.

2. Women drained by superficiality and small talk

If a woman is drained by small talk and people who lack depth, there's a chance she'd prefer to resort to her solitude to spend time alone. If they don't have meaningful relationships or deep conversations to seek meaning from, they'd prefer to cultivate it themselves in their own company.

While they may have a tendency to overshare to cultivate depth in these conversations, most of the time, they simply acknowledge that they're not around the right people or in the right place to entertain their needs.

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3. Intuitive, self-aware women

According to a study from Europe's Journal of Psychology, self-awareness isn't just about acknowledging emotions and feelings, but also about acceptance and occasionally taking action on them. The most self-aware women notice when they're around people who drain their energy or make them feel insecure, and aren't afraid to speak their minds or create distance.

While some people tolerate these relationship dynamics for years and hold onto friends that they've outgrown, these women are in touch with their feelings and needs in an entirely different way. Alongside the intuition they gain from trusting themselves, they know who to surround themselves with, even if it's just their own company.

4. Unconventional women with old souls

Even if their lifestyles are unconventional and different, many women with "old souls" get a ton of meaning from straying away from the norm. They march to the beat of their own drum and prioritize their authenticity to avoid making themselves smaller for validation or attention.

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It's not necessarily surprising that they don't usually fit in with any group, because they rarely resonate with the values, lifestyles, and mindsets of their generation, and would prefer to live their lives around people who actually understand them.

5. Women who refuse to gossip

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While gossip can occasionally bond people and spark a misguided feeling of belonging, women who live incredibly intentional, self-assured lives don't need to talk poorly about others to feel connected. They feel safe, secure, and seen, even when they're alone at home in their own company, so trying to prove their likability at the expense of someone else just isn't in the cards for them.

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Especially when the negativity of gossip and drama tends to be incredibly contagious to anyone in the vicinity, the fleeting sense of validation they get from it isn't usually worth the draining effects that follow them home.

6. Women with strong boundaries

Especially for women, boundaries are an act of self-care. They're a reminder of the guardrails women care about in their lives and the type of behaviors they're actually willing to tolerate. In a culture that urges women to always put other people first and to dull themselves to make space for others, these boundaries serve as their protection.

These women aren't afraid to stand up for themselves and don't let misbehavior slip under the rug. While they can sometimes be misunderstood for their assertiveness in a world socializing women to be agreeable, their boundaries are more important than trying to fit into places where they clearly don't belong or thrive.

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7. Women with an eye for fakeness

While most women are naturally wired for intuition, especially around other people and in social interactions, having the inner trust and regulation skills to actually notice gut feelings is a superpower. Not only do these women often spot fake people early and often, but they can also protect themselves from being drained by their inauthenticity.

They rarely fit in because they refuse to tolerate the "performance" of social interaction. If they're going to make space for someone, they want it to feel reassuring, empowering, and meaningful, not like a fake performance for attention.

8. Self-assured, quietly confident women

While gender stereotypes work to sabotage women's confidence in our current culture, truly self-assured women live their lives without worrying about conformity or meeting misguided expectations. They advocate for themselves, refuse to justify their lifestyle to others, and never prove themselves worthy of anything to anyone.

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They know who they are, but they also know what they want and aren't afraid to put those needs first, even if nobody else will. So, when they're around friends who don't understand them or put any effort in, they'd prefer to be alone and feed into themselves than beg for attention from others who don't deserve their presence to begin with.

9. Women with an internal sense of self-worth

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People who weave their self-worth into their careers, relationships, or likability in other people's minds aren't usually as secure as someone who is internally assured and cares for themselves. When they leave work, experience a breakup, or live authentically around people who misunderstand them, their internal self-worth isn't affected.

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It's these women, with internal self-worth, who refuse to chase anyone, especially people who only judge and misunderstand them. They'd prefer to invest in interactions, hobbies, and routines that actually make them feel seen, rather than fighting for relationships and attention that's not made for them.

10. Women with rich inner worlds and thoughts

When women, with wild curiosity, creativity, and self-awareness, are forced to entertain relationships and friendships that dull their space for introspection, they're drained. Their rich inner worlds create meaning in their lives and serve as the foundation for self-awareness and deep thinking. If their relationships make it harder to tap into it, of course they're not worth keeping around.

Especially because these women are often misunderstood, as others can't always see the thoughts and authenticity happening in their minds, they often feel like they don't fit in anywhere, unless they're entertaining healthy solitude at home.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.