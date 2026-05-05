As inherent challengers, it's not surprising that younger generations are turning away from the institution and rigid structures of organized religion. But what are they trading it for?

While older generations may not quite understand the exact reasons Gen Z is trading organized religion for spirituality and astrology, for Gen Zers feeling inherently disconnected from both faith and community, astrology has been a safe space for guidance and identity. They can explore spirituality in a way that brings purpose and deeper meaning to their lives, without all the rigid confines of organized religion. It's an escape from the struggles and unrealistic expectations of their daily lives, and a chance to personally craft a sense of higher meaning that's just for them to explore.

Advertisement

Here are 11 reasons Gen Z is trading organized religion for spirituality and astrology

1. Online astrology communities feel welcoming

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Part of the reason why many adults, especially young women, are interested in astrology is that it's been made accessible online and through social media. They can explore and learn things, sometimes passively, by simply scrolling on social media. They don't have to leave their house or even interact with other people to feel that sense of higher meaning and energy, and for Gen Zers, that's comforting.

Advertisement

Without all the guilt and judgment that many people feel in organized institutions, these online communities and safe spaces feel grounding and meaningful in an entirely new way.

2. They can shape their practices themselves

Many people disinterested in organized religion believe it's too rigid. Especially for young people who are feeling their unique sense of self clashing with the expectations of a church or organized religious community, spirituality and astrology feel more flexible. They can shape how and when they want to practice without feeling guilt or shame about it.

"People aren't leaving religious institutions passively or only because of partisan politics, but because of more deeply held values," sociology professor Landon Schnabel explains, "about the sacredness of the individual, their concern for others, and feeling that their participation in an institution doesn't align with being the type of person they want to be."

Advertisement

They're tired of being forced to compromise on values or change themselves to be accepted in an institution, when more flexible forms of spirituality are at their fingertips.

3. Spirituality feels more inclusive

According to a study from the Survey Center on American Life, young women specifically are leaving organized religion because they are wary of traditional norms typically upheld in their churches and communities. They don't feel valued, at least to the same extent as their male peers, and prefer to seek out opportunities for higher meaning in more inclusive places.

Of course, not every church or person who finds meaning in organized religion is inherently misogynistic, but in a small town or secluded community, these women may find it much harder to find their place and people.

Advertisement

4. They're tired of hypocrisy

In the modern world and on social media, there's all kinds of discourse about organized religions and their hypocrisy in practice. People follow the teachings of community and empathy for everyone in a church, only to judge and attack people in their real lives for being who they are.

Not everyone is a hypocrite, but aligning with an institution that has many can feel disheartening for young people with incredibly strong values around inclusivity and modern social norms. They want a sense of spirituality that feels effortlessly aligned with their morals and values, and whether that comes in the form of astrology, manifesting, or connecting with nature, they're clearly not afraid to make a shift.

5. They want to feel free to be authentic

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Regardless of how they express themselves, who they choose to love, or the habits they make space for in their lives, Gen Zers want to feel free to be whoever they are. Their authenticity is incredibly important, hence the challenges posed by traditional norms, such as workplace dress codes.

In religious institutions that tend to create shackles of guilt and shame for people, through both positive and negative coping styles, according to a 2022 study, authenticity doesn't always feel like a gift. But when Gen Zers have the chance to adopt spiritual habits and astrology to supplement the "higher power" energy they need, they can be celebrated for being themselves, instead of shamed.

6. They've experienced some kind of religious trauma

A study from the Industrial Psychiatry Journal found that people with traumatic experiences with religion or in the church tend to experience all kinds of self-esteem and mental health issues. If the church or religion is their safe space and how they cope with struggle, they enter a cycle of frustration and fear that's hard to break free from.

Advertisement

That's part of the reason why some of these young people have turned to more flexible kinds of spirituality or astrology. They can heal and feel guided by a divine power, without having to serve the community or institution that did them so much harm.

7. They want to protect their mental health

Especially on social media, where mental health, spirituality, and therapy culture tend to broadly overlap, it's not surprising that Gen Zers are turning toward modern ways of practicing faith. They're incredibly open to discussions of mental health and speaking about their own, and alongside spiritually open and supportive communities, they can practice faith without putting those issues to the side.

Whether it's mindfulness or meditation practices, the rituals that connect people spiritually are the same ones that boost someone's mental health and well-being.

Advertisement

8. Spiritual signs feel more convincing

From angel numbers to random meetings with strangers, part of the reason why Gen Zers are turning to spirituality is that the evidence of a higher power feels more convincing than in a rigid, institutionalized setting.

Even synchronicities, or "meaningful coincidences," feel more powerful when someone's practicing spirituality regularly. Instead of feeling pressured to read an age-old text or wish for signs that never come, they can romanticize and connect with the small mundanities of everyday life in a way that feels powerful and convincing.

9. Uncertainty feels safe

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

While many modern organized religions teach people to be "certain" of their faith and to guilt themselves when they have doubts, spirituality is far more accepting. In many ways, through manifestation practices and meditation, uncertainty and change are even crafted to be exciting, grounding, and necessary.

It's this appreciation for discomfort that actually helps young people to live without guilt and to grow as people, without feeling like they need to have everything all figured out.

Advertisement

10. They crave a modern lifestyle

Whether it's journaling before bed, meditating, going on a walk to appreciate nature, or finding meaning in the little things throughout their day, Gen Zers living spiritual lifestyles are also adopting modern routines.

They don't feel a pressure to strictly shape their lives or show up for organized religion in ways that stress them out, because their spirituality lives within their lifestyles already.

11. They're tired of being told the same things

Many organized religions and communities rely on tradition for a sense of meaning. However, for young people who are tired of being told what to do, it can feel redundant. Especially when teachings and practices don't feel natural and empowering in their lifestyles, spirituality and astrology bring a different, more grounded edge.

They're already changing societal institutions, like the workplace, in many ways, and organized religion is no exception. They want something different and aren't afraid to reshape their lifestyles and challenge traditional norms that force them to stay stagnant and complacent.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.