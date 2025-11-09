Research has consistently shown that Gen Z is the "least religious generation" out of everyone, with a general distaste for organized religion, formal church situations, and rigid religious expectations. While many do consider themselves to be "spiritual" or to have "faith" to some degree, when it comes to organization and expectation, they tend to create distance.

While there has certainly been recent shifts in religion for most generations and things are constantly changing, there are a few actual reasons Gen Z is walking away from organized religion in favor of more inclusive, flexible, and personalized spiritual alternatives.

Here are 11 actual reasons Gen Z is walking away from organized religion

1. They've seen religious hypocrisy up close

Studies show that both nonbelievers and church-attending young people occasionally characterize church members and institutions as "hypocritical." They preach one thing in church, but do another behind everyone's backs.

Whether it's money issues, supporting people regardless of their identity, speaking out on social justice issues, or simply being inclusive and accepting, many people argue that they find a lot of hypocrisy inside the walls of organized religious institutions.

It's also one of the actual reasons Gen Z is walking away from organized religion — they're tired of walking on eggshells or struggling with the inconsistent values.

2. They want inclusivity more than ever

According to an EY study, Gen Zers have many important values that not only govern their personal lives and choices, but also their professional lives. Even when it comes to their religious choices, these values — inclusivity or finding meaning — play a large role in their lives.

Needing and seeking inclusivity is one of the actual reasons Gen Z is walking away from organized religion. Of course, assuming that all organized religions aren't inclusive is certainly a broad stroke, but for the most part, Gen Z is interested in approaching religion on their own terms, where they can seek out situations that best suit their needs.

3. They were raised with all the information on the internet

Being the generation that grew up almost entirely online, it's no surprise that many Gen Zers are walking away from organized religion. They have access to all the information, all the stories and testimonies, and their own research to invest in what they personally want and believe.

They no longer have the excuse of ignorance to lean into the safety of organized religion, especially if it's clearly not for them.

4. They refuse to choose between science and spirituality

While some religious experts and figures do suggest that the connection between organized religion and scientific evidence within the world is more closely related than they seem, depending on who's investigating them, refusing to choose between them is one of the actual reasons Gen Z is walking away from organized religion.

They get caught up in the all-or-nothing perspective of organized religion, and many aren't willing to give up their interest and critical thinking nature when it comes to science in favor of religion.

5. They want to set their own 'rules'

Both in their professional lives and at home, Gen Zers are paving their own path through adulthood and into the future. From personal values to relationship choices and career decisions, they're not worried about straying away from traditional expectations and norms, in favor of more personal, inclusive alternatives.

Wanting to set their own rules is also one of the actual reasons Gen Z is walking away from organized religion. They're not interested in succumbing to rules or expectations that don't add to their lives' well-being and happiness.

6. They refuse to live in shame

Many Gen Zers are tired of living in shame for not falling in line with traditional stereotypes and expectations for their lives, and religion is no exception. They're not feeding into fear-based faith, because they're not taking on internalized shame for simply living their lives in a way that's most fulfilling to them.

Both with positive and negative religious coping mechanisms, guilt and shame are common for people in organized religion, at least according to a 2022 study. So, it's no wonder that the mental health-focused generation is wary about intentionally adopting guilt and shame when there are religious and spiritual alternatives to institutions and organized practice.

7. They enjoy questioning everything

Considering they've largely strayed away from traditional social norms, challenged workplace stereotypes of professionalism, and paved a unique path for themselves, it's not surprising that questioning and challenging are some of the actual reasons Gen Z is walking away from organized religion.

They question everything and want to continue to do so. They appreciate the pushback and want to be aligned, knowledgeable, and informed, even if that means they won't blindly accept an organized religion's claims or adopt a sense of unwavering faith.

8. They prefer personal faith over institutional pressure

According to a study from the Survey Center on American Life, a lot of younger generations without "robust" religious experiences to draw on as children don't associate themselves with organized religion or the church today. They may have a sense of personal faith or spirituality, but they don't conform to the institutional pressures that govern the way they're "supposed to" live their lives.

They're also likely secure and confident in their faith. They know that even if they don't go to church every week, congregate with a group of people who share the same ideas, or follow "all the rules," they're benefiting from having a sense of higher power and surrender.

9. They have trauma from the church

According to a study from the Industrial Psychiatry Journal, many people with religious trauma — a form of PTSD rooted in a controlling, toxic, or manipulative religious environment — experience worsened self-worth, struggles with decision-making, and weak critical thinking skills. So, it's possible that they've clung onto faith or religion as a form of misguided "safety" in their lives, but many get as far away as they can.

Many Gen Zers who are actively walking away from organized religions as adults experienced this trauma in the church. Whether it was a toxic leadership pillar, not feeling accepted, or being shamed into a less authentic identity, as adults, they're careful about the kind of faith they introduce into their lives.

10. They're redefining what 'God' means to them

Many Gen Zers are challenging their childhood religions the same way they're challenging all other social and personal norms in their lives. They're redefining what "God" or a higher power means to them, with many clinging to the spirituality of the universe and some putting that power in themselves to build peace.

Regardless of the faith, pillars, and expectations they follow, they're less interested in morphing themselves to fit the rigid box of an organized religion follower. They'd prefer to carve their own path forward.

11. They're passionate about social justice

Many Gen Zers are passionate about social justice and worldly issues. Whether it's climate justice and climate advocacy or a deep connection to social causes that affect their identities and communities, they want to support people and institutions that align. They also want to be around people and institutions willing to speak up and support the issues that they're most passionate about.

Yet, many organized religions don't get into "social justice" or "politics" despite what their main principles of love, community, and support argue. They are instead pressured to stay silent on "controversial" topics, which is often one of the actual reasons Gen Z is walking away from organized religion.

