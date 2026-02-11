I’m Spiritually Curious — And These 10 Things Give Me Meaning In A Way Religion Never Could

Being spiritually curious is a big phrase, and it means something different for everyone. One study explored how there are many different ways to be a spiritual person that have nothing to do with religion. Spirituality is about recognizing and experiencing the life force that connects you with everything animate and inanimate. It connects you with a greater power that humans have given many names.

If you are part of a faith community, you might refer to this higher power as God, Allah, Goddess, Mohammad, Jesus, Buddha, and many more. The spirit guides you through your life, guiding you to places you never dreamed you would go. You will begin to appreciate the miracle and the fantastic mystery you are. It is the spiritual path that leads us into relationships that nurture us and the world.

I’m spiritually curious — and these 12 things give me meaning in a way religion never could:

1. Slowing down

An excellent place to start is to slow down enough so you can pay attention to what is going on within you and around you. Whether you are walking, sitting, or running, notice the sensations in your body.

How tight are your muscles?

How open does your chest feel?

Are you aware of your emotions?

Is your mind quiet?

The Spirit communicates with us in many ways. The Spirit speaks through our bodies, hearts, and heads. We need to clear the clutter so we can hear divine wisdom. This is the spiritual life at its best.

2. Meditating

Look Studio via Shutterstock

Mediation is an effective way to quiet your mind. Research suggested that when you clear the chatter in your head, it is easier to pay attention to the body's subtle and sometimes loud messages.

It helps you to connect with your heart, enabling you to feel your emotions as they happen.

It keeps your mind receptive to hearing wisdom from your higher power.

It opens you to unexpected revelations that will guide your life journey.

3. Observing

Miracles surround you if you only pay attention. Discover the gift you are to the world. What do you notice when you observe the world through the spiritual lens? Are you yearning for something in your life?

Take the time to imagine how you can make your dream a reality. Maybe the time has come to act. Isn't it amazing how you started life as a tiny spec and grew into who you are today?

Look around at those you love, your pets and wild creatures, to see the miracle of life. When you notice the extraordinary in the ordinary, it helps you see the world with new eyes. Research on everyday miracles explained, "it is when we acknowledge the sacred depths and dimensions of everyday existence that we recognize the miracles that constantly surround us."

The more you can experience the wonder of life, the more grateful you will be. The more grateful you are, the harder it is to look down upon others. Seeing the spark of goodness in all people, especially those who make you angry, becomes more accessible.

4. Looking deeply into the eyes of someone

Having a deep spiritual connection with another person reminds you how important other people are to you, whether they be friends, family, or strangers. If you look deep into the eyes of a friend or family member, it will connect you in ways that no words can describe. You will be able to recognize the divine in another person, which reflects the light on your divinity.

Spiritual coach Anna Thea suggested, "Ultimately, all relationships are divine relationships. And all relationships are divinely inspired. You learn from each other. Your soul has the greatest opportunity to grow through your most intimate and closest relationships. It's through overcoming the challenges you face in those relationships with a sense of love, honor, and commitment that makes it divine love."

5. Listening to music

Miljan Zivkovic via Shutterstock

What kind of music touches your soul? Music can take you places that no words could ever do; this is the spiritual realm. Choose music that gets you in touch with your body. This music might have the strong beat of the heart (bass) connecting you with your own heart.

Music that warms your heart will help open your heart to love others. Maybe it is a love song or a song that reminds you of good times from the past. Perhaps certain music and songs inspire courage in you to stand with those pushed to the fringes.

6. Being creative

You are a creative person. You may have been told the opposite, and this is a lie. When the Spirit works through us, you can not help but be creative. There are many forms of creative expression. Discover what feeds your soul.

What brings out the joy in your heart? Maybe it is painting, drawing, ceramics, cooking, gardening, dancing, photography, graphic arts, etc. What opens the door for you to the spiritual realm? The Spirit will help you through your creativity to find a joy deep in your heart that will help you thrive despite life's ups and downs.

7. Building community

Finding a community of people to support and encourage you in your spiritual growth is essential. Now with technology, there are so many ways to connect. Look for a group you can trust to walk with you on your spiritual journey. It could be a meditation group, a book club, or a group that supports a spiritual practice such as breathwork or dance.

"Grounding yourself with trusted, stimulating people who are different from yourself can certainly include the addition of fruitful friendships with a variety of older and younger people," advised career consultant Ruth Schimel, Ph.D." The gardens you nurture will bring opportunities for new learning, vistas, and experiences along with opportunities to stretch skills, travel into the intriguing unknown, and contribute in new ways."

8. Practicing radical gratitude

Practicing gratitude is essential for spiritual growth. When you stop taking life for granted, you realize how much you have to be thankful for in life. Try keeping a gratitude journal; it will help keep your heart open. It will remind you that you are part of something much greater. Ultimately, you will feel a deeper connection with all of life. You will not doubt that you are part of something greater.

Spiritual coach Ann Naimark added, "Gratitude takes you out of your thoughts and into your hearts, your feelings. When you're grateful for something, do you calm down? Does it lead you to joy? Or love? Whatever you notice that makes your heart melt, be with that. Let the feeling of gratitude soak into your body, mind, and heart. If you connect with the idea that spirituality includes love and peace, this is one simple way for you to practice spirituality every day as a non-religious person."

9. Learning about a faith tradition

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

Find someone who can help you learn about their tradition. It can help you let go of what no longer serves you and practice traditions that give you life. Each faith has a different lens through which to experience spirituality. In the Abrahamic faiths (Judaism, Islam, and Christianity), a good guide would be to follow the great commandment to love with all your heart, be kind to yourself, and others as you love yourself.

The major religions of the world have much to teach us about spirituality. No religion is better than another; they are just different. Each one came into being to help people live joyful, meaningful, and purposeful lives. People who inspired the great religions of the world saw a need to build more caring and just communities. So, what does it mean for you to be a spiritual person?

10. Going with what feels true

As much of the world has become more secular, spirituality has taken on a life beyond the world's religions, and people are finding spirituality outside of organized religion. The irony is that many practices used in the secular world have origins in religion. So let your inner wisdom guide you on the journey. Let your spirit help you know if you are keeping on the path. Listen to your spirit for what to do if you feel you are losing your way.

Roland Legge is an author, certified spiritual life coach, and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values.