Many of us yearn for a sense of belonging, wanting to feel seen, valued, and appreciated by the people around us, so it’s not surprising that people who make an empathetic effort to pay attention and support others feel magnetic. There are many rare signs that other people feel deeply connected to you almost immediately, even if they don’t tell you to your face, but they all come back to this feeling of belonging.

It’s powerful to build relationships and communities with other people, but it takes a lot of personal intention and empathy to do so. That’s why these traits are superpowers, and why people feel so magnetically drawn to the kind, open people who allow them to feel seen.

Here are 10 rare signs other people feel deeply connected to you almost immediately, even if they don’t tell you to your face

1. They mirror your body language

Many people who mirror another person’s body language simply feel safe and secure with them. Sometimes, it’s a way to build trust. Other times, it’s an element of attraction, but it’s also one of the rare signs that other people feel deeply connected to you, even if they don’t tell you to your face.

According to counselor Suzanne Degges-White, this chameleon effect is quite common amongst partners, friends, and close relationships, creating a sense of being in sync that boosts their bond and connection. The more someone feels safe and connected to you, the more likely they are to mirror your body language.

2. They remember small things about you

When you speak to someone who cares what you have to say and appreciates interacting with you, chances are they’re actively listening. They’re processing what you say, storing it in their minds, making connections, and asking questions that allow them to reference all of that information in the future.

They remember small things about you because they feel connected to you, largely because you made space for a healthy, valuable conversation in their life. Especially if they don’t have other people in their lives that they can rely on for this kind of connection, they’ll cling to the positive emotions you cultivated in them.

3. They talk about shared experiences with you

Shared experiences and speaking about similarities with other people are powerful ways to boost empathy, build community, and cultivate strong relationships. So, if someone’s open about their shared experiences with you and interested in extending a hand of similarity and bonding by diving into them deeper, there’s a chance they already feel deeply connected to you.

You probably have that kind of nurturing, authentic vibe that most people are innately drawn to, but the simple act of sharing shared experiences with others can be equally powerful.

4. They laugh and smile more

Of course, laughing and smiling are signs that someone’s feeling happy, but indulging in more of these positive expressions of joy can truly boost mental health, cultivate positive connections with others, and reduce stress in the average person’s routine.

So, if you make someone smile and laugh more often in interactions together, chances are they’re going to be naturally drawn to you. They’re going to feel connected to you because they feel better when you’re around. It’s these simple, basic human experiences that are powerful in ensuring we feel valued, loved, and secure.

5. They often get vulnerable with you

Oversharing can sometimes be a defense mechanism in the face of anxiety or fear, but if someone’s simply willing to open up to you and get vulnerable, there’s a chance they already feel deeply connected to you. They feel like you’re a safe, comforting person to open up to, so they often find themselves oversharing and unwinding emotional struggles when you’re around.

Of course, vulnerability is incredibly important for building strong relationships, and in the right time and place, it can be the perfect foundation for these interactions to grow into something stronger.

6. They respect your boundaries instantly

Many people who feel deeply connected to you also respect your boundaries instantly. The same feelings of being seen and heard by you are what they mirror, or attempt to mirror, back in your interactions.

It’s these kinds of instant connections that feel magnetic. We meet someone, they understand us, they see us, and they respect us, without us having to beg or even ask for it. Respecting your boundaries is one of the rare signs that other people feel deeply connected to you, and also possibly a sign you’re meant to be in each other’s lives.

7. They subconsciously defend you

If someone feels drawn to defend you in casual conversations and sticks up for your name when you’re not in the room, those are some of the rare signs they feel deeply connected to you almost immediately, even if they don’t tell you to your face.

They feel responsible for protecting you, even if you’re someone who doesn’t necessarily need protection. It’s an instinct to look out for you and defend your name when you’re not around.

8. They check in on you often

If someone’s checking in on you often, either randomly or after you’ve gone through something difficult, there’s a chance they feel connected to you on a deeper level. They’re always thinking about you and your well-being, and they’re not afraid to reach out and check in on you.

From random text messages and phone calls to eye contact across the room at a crowded party to make sure you’re okay, these are some of the rare signs that other people feel deeply connected to you almost immediately, even if they don’t tell you to your face.

9. They validate your feelings

Validating another person’s emotions helps to strengthen bonds with other people, but it may also aid in having better arguments and healthier interactions when things go wrong. The more connected people are, the more likely they are to naturally validate how the other feels on an emotional level.

It’s one of the rare signs that other people feel deeply connected to you almost immediately. They actively listen when you’re speaking, help you resolve problems together, and truly make an effort to cultivate a safe space for each other.

10. They seem upset when interactions end

While some people pretend to be disappointed when they have to go home or say “goodbye” to people, someone who truly feels deeply connected to you almost immediately will be genuinely upset when your interactions end. They may make excuses for spending more time in your presence and stick around even after everyone’s left.

However, these interactions are great for everyone. As a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine explains, positive connections and relationships with others not only introduce joy into our lives but also boost our physical health and well-being.

