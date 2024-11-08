Everyone enjoys a good laugh, but who actually makes time for laughter in their lives? Sure, we enjoy hearing a funny joke, being around people with a good sense of humor, and watching comedies, but few of us take our laughs seriously (no pun intended) nor do we make a concerted effort to laugh more.

But we should! The science of laughter — though still preliminary — suggests that it has tremendous benefits for our health and psychological well-being.

These are just 7 amazing things that happen to you and your body when you laugh, according to emerging research

1. Your relationships improve

Research shows that laughter makes you more open to new people and helps you build and strengthen relationships.

Let's be real, any friendship or relationship with colleagues without laughter would just be absolutely boring and tedious.

2. Your memory improves and you feel less stress

One study showed that laughter can sharpen your ability to remember things while also reducing the stress hormone cortisol, especially in older people.

Even if you think you have a terrible memory, you're only making it better by having a good laugh or two.

3. You grow more resilient

Ever had nervous laughter in an awkward or difficult situation? That’s because laughter may help you regulate your emotions in the face of challenge, one study suggests.

If someone questions it, let them. They obviously haven't read the study, nor have they done the research.

4. Your health improves

For example, one study of diabetic patients found that laughter lowers stress and inflammation and increases good cholesterol.

Ever found yourself laughing while telling a joke or a funny story, maybe because you were anticipating the ending? Another study suggests that just anticipating a funny event boosts immune function while decreasing stress-related hormones.

Who said you can't tell a stressful story without finding it funny afterward?

5. You become a better learner

When we are trying to learn something new, we're usually pretty serious, but research shows that a good laugh while learning new material will help you engage with it more.

Even when you're totally clueless about something at the start, a sense of humor matters so you don't come off as whiny.

6. You become more attractive

Multiple studies have confirmed that humor and playfulness are highly valued traits in potential romantic partners.

And besides, what would be a romantic relationship if you weren't free to crack jokes with your special someone?

7. You make the world a better place

Why? Because humor is contagious, at least on the level of the brain, according to research by Sophie Scott.

And the world can always use a little (if not a lot) more intelligence.

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D., is a Yale psychologist and research scientist with expertise in the science of happiness. She is the best-selling author of Happiness Track: How to Apply the Science of Happiness to Accelerate Your Success.

