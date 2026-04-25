Rare People With Good Intentions & A Pure Heart Usually Say 11 Phrases Pretty Often

A great heart and compassionate intentions are hard to come by in our world. But they're not completely gone.

While most people ride the wave of entitlement and narcissism in the modern world, these people lead with kindness. They're a refreshing taste of what community, connection, and love look like, embodied in human form. Even if it's just a passing interaction, you can spot rare people with good intentions and a pure heart by the simple phrases they use pretty often. They make us feel seen and heard but, most importantly, spread a joy that feels contagious.

Advertisement

Rare people with good intentions and a pure heart usually say 11 phrases pretty often

1. 'How can I help you?'

While most people are caught up in their own needs and motives in life, people with a genuine heart tend to take time out of their day to help others. Whether it's supporting co-workers in the office, inconveniencing themselves to support a struggling friend, or going out of their way to help a stranger, they're willing to act on their empathy.

Of course, helping others makes their lives better and less stressful, as an American Journal of Public Health study explains, but it also spreads a kind of joy and passes along all the good of community that so many people are missing out on.

Advertisement

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

2. 'Take your time'

Instead of feeding into the illusion of urgency our modern world promotes, the most grounded, regulated, kind-hearted people instead urge people to slow down. They don't need their needs to be immediately met or their presence to be spotlit. They're more interested in creating a safe space for others to feel comfortable in their presence without pressure.

Advertisement

Even if it's just slowing down a conversation and actively listening to someone who's used to fighting for space in social interactions, their calm presence is a superpower.

3. 'Tell me more about that'

While many people create a sense of selfishness in conversations where interruptions and distractions are common, those with good intentions head into interactions with the intention of making others feel heard. Even if it's just making eye contact, putting their phone away, and saying things like "tell me more about that" when others would try to "one-up," their behaviors are powerful for building safe spaces.

According to a study from Social Neuroscience , their ability to actively listen isn't just productive and energizing for them, but it sparks the reward center in other people's brains, allowing them to feel closer and more connected.

Advertisement

4. 'I appreciate you being here'

So many of us overlook the power of gratitude in our lives, sometimes because we forget amid the chaos to make space for it, and other times because we feel a sense of obligation in relationships. However, simply using a phrase like "I appreciate you" or being present with someone fully when they're around can seriously improve our health and well-being.

However, a truly pure-hearted person isn't only thinking about their own comfort and convenience. They're also interested in making people feel special, especially those who truly add value and joy to their own lives.

5. 'I'm sorry, you're right'

Instead of hiding from evidence that they've hurt someone or their mistakes, good-intentioned people lean into the discomfort of accountability. They want the people around them to feel safe enough to bring up their issues, even when the conversations are difficult to have.

They'd prefer to strengthen their deep, meaningful relationships with healthy arguments than to sabotage everyone's well-being with egotistical behavior, avoidance, and resentment.

Advertisement

Andrii Nekrasov | Shutterstock

6. 'I'm here for you'

Whether it's a struggling partner at home or a stranger they just met, someone who moves through the world leading with empathy and compassion isn't afraid to show up for people. They're a walking safe space for anyone who needs support, even if it takes a little bit of extra time and effort to make space for them.

Advertisement

Even if it feels like such a small promise and behavior, just knowing that someone is there to help and support us truly makes all the difference, at least according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

7. 'You don't owe me anything'

With transactional relationships, where people are always keeping score, rising alongside selfishness in our world, the most kind-hearted people lead with unconditional kindness. They don't expect anything from doing nice things for others, even praise.

They regularly do small acts of kindness to spread joy and boost well-being, without expecting anything. They don't need external validation to tell them how good of a person they are, because all the "payment" they need comes from good karma and even better connections with people.

Advertisement

8. 'I forgive you'

As a study from the Annals of Behavioral Medicine explains, forgiveness is powerful for reducing stress, improving relationships, and boosting general well-being. The more someone is willing to forgive — not just others, but also themselves — the better their lives become.

Even if it means letting go of grudges that feel comfortable to hold onto or walking away from a relationship they've outgrown, people with good intentions are interested in moving forward, rather than clinging to their own victimhood.

9. 'You matter to me'

Sometimes, simply expressing gratitude for someone's presence is enough to immediately boost our mood and spark greater belonging while navigating the world. So many of us are caught up in a spiral of loneliness, but even a small phrase like this can make all the difference in bonding us in the relationships that actually matter.

It's a rare sign of someone with good intentions, because even if it's uncomfortable to be slightly vulnerable in this way, they're not afraid to show someone they care.

Advertisement

Sanja Miljevic | Shutterstock

10. 'I just want you to be happy'

With so many people overlooking the power of community and support in their relationships in favor of personal comfort, it's not surprising that someone's usage of a simple phrase like "I just want you to be happy" is so powerful.

Advertisement

People have a natural human craving for belonging, but if nobody is interested in crafting healthy spaces for connection, understanding, and shared experiences, loneliness takes over. So, even if it seems small, if you notice someone putting your needs first and going out of their way to help you, even in a conversation, they're a rare kind of person.

11. 'I'm listening'

Everyone's experienced the social pain of feeling rejected, whether it was a breakup or simply talking in a conversation without anyone listening. It can completely shatter our sense of self and spark more loneliness than simply being at home alone without purpose does. It's a powerful emotion and experience.

That's why people with kind intentions in their lives are present when others are around. They don't let their phone distract them from actively listening. They make eye contact and practice welcoming body language. They use phrases like "I'm listening" to help people feel seen, even if everyone else has moved on.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.