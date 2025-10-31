Oftentimes, we set inspiring goals to try to force ourselves to "be better." Whether that means attempting to be healthier or starting new hobbies, we often set our focus on the next best thing. But sometimes, we may doubt that we're actually improving and making ourselves into a more well-rounded person. However, whether it's complimenting others or being generous, if you do these things on a regular basis, you're a better person than you think.

Look at the great qualities you already have and how many are a testament to the fact that you're a great person. It's harder to recognize the good in ourselves than it is to point out areas that need improvement. Still, striving to improve is always something to celebrate, and it's equally important to sit back and revel in who you are right now.

If you do these 10 things on a regular basis, you're a better person than you think

1. You compliment others when it's deserved

Whether you appreciate someone's sense of style or find their insight intriguing, giving a compliment is a simple way to acknowledge them. Most people underestimate the power of a compliment, not just for the recipient but for the person giving it.

But according to a study from Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, not only does compliment-giving make the people around you feel better, it also has a huge impact on the way you feel about yourself. So, don't hesitate to make someone's day by giving a compliment when it strikes you. By doing so, you'll actually be making yourself feel better, too.

2. You're grateful for your loved ones

Your inner circle of friends, family, and loved ones shapes the world around you. So, be grateful for those wonderful people in your life and express gratitude in ways that bolster their confidence and your own.

Gratitude looks different for everyone, but consider implementing gratitude practices — whether it's small acts of kindness, words of affirmation, or gratitude journaling — into your routine. Your loved ones will understand just how much you love and appreciate them.

3. You're polite and respectful

Politeness is much more than table manners and social etiquette. Professional teacher Susan Hursey shared that there are three pinnacles of "politeness" that people should adopt that allow them to grow into better versions of themselves. "Don't impose, give options, and make the other person feel good," she said.

If you do these things on a regular basis, you're a better person than you think, because people want to feel respected and appreciated. Providing them space, being a good friend, respecting boundaries, or giving them praise when deserved goes a long way.

4. You're kind to everyone

Being a better person is quite an objective statement, and we all strive for it. One way we quantify being a better person is through the kindness, ambition, and love that we share with the people around us.

Holistic lifestyle coach Nicola Marasco discussed the importance of kindness in growing as a person and how sharing it with strangers can leave an influential impact. "Somewhere out there, there is a complete stranger who remembers you," he said. "They remember you because you did something kind for them once and it still lives in their head."

5. You're honest

Not only does honesty improve our relationships and connections, but it also has several psychological benefits as well, according to life coach Anubhav Shrivastava. Being honest can both boost self-esteem and improve our mental health long-term.

If you've ever told a white lie or kept a secret, you know the emotional toll it can take. But by being honest, even about the smallest things, you're a better person than you think.

6. You're optimistic

Our thoughts, beliefs, and perspectives on life craft the world around us. If you believe that your best days are ahead, they definitely are. If you're less optimistic and have a negative outlook, you're likely to sabotage the promise of good things. The power of optimism is not only making you a better person, it's also radically changing your mental and physical health.

"The ability for you to stay optimistic produces a buffer against your probability of experiencing depression," author and research consultant John Medina explained. In combating depression with optimism, you also see a decline in the potential for other cardiovascular and nervous system illnesses.

7. You're generous with others

Generosity is more than gifts — it can also mean giving people space when they need it, advocating for them, and providing them with a listening ear in times of need. Like many enthusiastically preach, when we give to others, we're also giving to ourselves.

Sociologists Christian Smith and Hilary Davidson suggested there's a tangible link between generosity and happiness, arguing that participants in their recent study who were "very happy" were more likely to spend time volunteering or donating.

8. You take responsibility for your actions

Self-empowerment and confidence are intertwined with personal growth. Taking control of your actions is fundamental to how you navigate life. It's your habits, everyday decisions, and goals that have the power to truly change your life, and the only person who is responsible for those is you.

If you take responsibility for your wrong-doings in conflict on a regular basis, you're a better person than you think. But even though this is essential to growth, be sure to hold yourself accountable to habits and decisions that keep your mind, body, and soul equally happy.

9. You're wise

While many categorize wisdom as an intellectual trait, the truth is, it often comes into play in more social settings than educational ones. Wisdom isn't telling everyone all the things you know; rather, it's about mindfulness.

Instead of brain-dumping or trying to "one-up" someone in conversation, use your words thoughtfully. Know when it's healthier to keep things to yourself, and when it's important to share. That's true wisdom.

10. You don't wallow in self-pity

Playing the victim is a coping mechanism that hinders growth. Instead of facing up to the challenge of healing, asking for help, or admitting the truth of our pain, we retreat to a place where we stay stagnant.

While everyone deserves rest and comfort, wallowing in our self-pity is not helping anyone. Instead, take action, make decisions, and foster habits that hold you accountable for your actions, and don't let the things that happen to you decide the rest of your life.

