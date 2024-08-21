5 Magic Manifestation Techniques To Score A Spouse, According To Attraction Coach

Have you been looking for the love of your life just to end up frustrated and feeling like you’re doing something wrong? Or worse, are you starting to think love will never happen for you?

Don’t get discouraged yet – love could be right around the corner. Sometimes, you just need to step back and look at how you approach your search for love.

You can take steps to speed up the process of finding your forever partner.

Here are 5 magic manifestation techniques you can use to score a spouse, according to an attraction coach:

1. Know in your heart that love will happen for you

Decide you won’t take “no” for an answer. Recognizing your deep desire for a loving partner proves you aren’t meant to be alone.

According to research done by Dr. Carol Dweck, believing you can do something makes it more likely that you'll successfully do it. So, the first step to finding love is to feel in your bones that you are meant for it and believe you are destined to find it.

2. Get your conscious and subconscious on the same page

This step requires that you explore and unearth your underlying beliefs about relationships. This isn’t always easy; it’s called the subconscious for a reason.

Studies on the subconscious and conscious mind suggest that the two parts of the mind work together to shape our thoughts and actions, but neither is smarter than the other, so we have to get both on the same page to manifest something into existence.

I didn’t know I had a subconscious belief that I was destined to be an old maid like my Aunt Betsey. But as soon as I became conscious of this belief and that it sabotaged my relationships, it disappeared.

No matter how much we think we want a relationship, if our inner beliefs don’t agree, it will keep love away.

3. Visualize what you want in a partner and relationship

The most important tool we have to manifest true love is our imagination. Every highly successful athlete or performer will tell you that visualizing their desired outcome is essential to their success.

The subconscious doesn't know the difference between what's real and what isn’t. When we visualize being in our ideal relationship, it creates a corresponding emotion. That emotion activates the subconscious mind and will go about the business, manifesting that situation for you.

Don’t focus on what you don’t want because that will bring up unwanted emotions. See in your mind's eye what a day, week, or lifetime would be like with your beloved, and let all the beautiful emotions fill you up.

4. Schedule time on the calendar to take action

It’s interesting how we put lunch dates, business meetings, and dental appointments in the calendar but don’t schedule time to meet a man. If you don’t write it down, you may not do it, and before you know it, weeks have gone by without you making any effort towards your goal. Your actions can vary time on Internet sites, single events, or a coffee at a local café.

Adding these activities to your calendar tells your subconscious that finding true love is essential to you. You might feel uncomfortable with this idea because it seems deliberate and not at all romantic. Well, it is. Not everything about finding love is hearts and flowers. Like any critical goal, it needs concerted effort until you desire it.

5. Allow a space for miracles

With the actions I’ve listed above, you might feel the responsibility of manifesting true love is all on you and that you alone are in control of the outcome. In a sense, that’s true, but part of your control has to include (as they say in AA) “let go and let God.” Whatever your spiritual beliefs, if you make space for divine timing and hold an opening for invisible support, your search for love will not feel overwhelming.

Follow these five steps, and you can’t help but bring true love into your life. When you manifest your true love, you’ll be grateful for all the time and effort you devoted to your deep desire.

Virginia Clark is a relationship coach with decades of experience, and the author of It's Never Too Late to Marry: How to Have the Man and the Marriage of Your Dreams.