People Who Are Classy & Quietly Intelligent Usually Use 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Class and intelligence don't always announce themselves in obvious ways. Some of the most thoughtful, sophisticated people are also the least likely to try to dominate conversations or think they have to impress everyone around them.

This mindset often comes through in the small phrases they use every day, including simple expressions that reveal their curiosity, confidence, humility, and emotional awareness, as the way people speak says a great deal about how they think. Those who are quietly intelligent tend to choose their words carefully to make those around them feel respected rather than talked down to.

The classiest, most quietly intelligent people almost always use specific phrases in casual conversation

1. 'That's a fair point'

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Classy people don't feel a need to go back and forth with people when they don't agree. Never trying to prove their point, you can tell someone is classy and intelligent when they say, "That's a fair point." Was it actually a fair point? Maybe, but it doesn't truly matter. The goal is not to continue arguing or splitting hairs.

Always willing to keep an open mind, it's no wonder they're so intelligent. As adjunct faculty member Sam Goldstein, Ph.D., explained, "open-mindedness is not a weakness. It is a strength rooted in intellectual humility — recognizing that no one has all the answers and that every perspective has something to teach us."

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2. 'I might be wrong, but...'

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One of the best things about classy and intelligent people is that they never try to one-up anyone. Rather than fighting to prove a point, they're willing to admit that they don't know everything. Always willing to learn and admit to their mistakes, it's easy to spot a classy and intelligent person when they say, "I might be wrong, but..."

The truth is that no one knows everything. While someone may do their best to stay up to date, they aren't a robot.

Classy people never get embarrassed about not knowing for sure whether something is a fact. By choosing to be direct and vulnerable, they allow the people they are speaking with to feel safe admitting when they don't know something, too.

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3. 'Let me think about that for a second'

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It's tempting to rush into things. Hating the idea of keeping someone waiting, people often bite their tongue when they say the first thing on their mind for the sake of pleasing others. This is why classy, intelligent people say, "Let me think about that for a second."

Do they hate keeping people waiting? Absolutely, however, they'd rather do that than risk accidentally hurting someone they care about. Choosing to take things one step at a time, they allow themselves the room to keep a clear head. Learning to control their impulsive thoughts and emotions, classy and intelligent people do their best to keep their relationships intact by taking their time before sharing their thoughts.

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4. 'I see where you're coming from'

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It sometimes seems like everyone is stuck on being right. Too prideful to admit when they are in the wrong, they make it hard to strengthen a relationship when everyone is hyper-focused on their own worldview. People who are classy and intelligent, on the other hand, say, "I see where you're coming from," to let others know their perspective matters.

They aren't interested in demeaning anyone or making them second-guess themselves. While they may have their own opinions, they understand that talking over others and refusing to keep an open mind isn't the answer. While they may not always agree, they will always do their best to have empathy for others. By speaking with kindness and respect, they strengthen their relationships as they bridge the gap.

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5. 'Tell me more'

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Classy and intelligent people are always curious. They love to do deep dives into research and hear other people's stories, keeping an open mind the whole time. Always wanting to learn and grow as a person, you can tell someone is classy when they say, "Tell me more." These people know how important it is to make others feel seen and do their best to make everyone feel comfortable.

As counselor Shala Nicely said, "Feeling seen by others is a basic human need. Its basis is evolutionary: If your tribe didn’t see you, there was a risk you’d be left behind when the nomadic life of early humans dictated they move, and being alone equated to death."

So, while it may not seem important, the need to belong is deeply ingrained in all of us. Classy and intelligent people recognize this and let others know just how interested they are in doing so.

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6. 'I hadn't thought of it that way'

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Classy people aren't above admitting when they're wrong. While it's a tough pill to swallow, they know that the smartest thing someone can do is continue growing. Always exploring and keeping an open mind, you can tell someone is classy and intelligent when they say, "I hadn't thought of it that way."

Intelligent people are always thinking. Constantly in their head and surfing through information, once they say this phrase, expect them to stay ultra quiet. While it may be slightly awkward, classy and intelligent people know that silence is a good way to process information thoughtfully.

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7. 'It depends on the context'

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Intelligent people are often wary. Rather than jumping to conclusions, you may hear them say, "It depends on the context." They aren't argumentative people. It doesn't matter what others say or do to them. Choosing to keep a cool head, they'll do their best to get the full picture before reaching a conclusion.

Is it frustrating for the other person? Sure, but in this case, getting the full picture is their best course of action. As Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst Beverly D. Flaxington said, "Being able to manage your physical and emotional responses is key to your health and happiness over the long term." So, even if it's hard, classy and intelligent people know that remaining collected isn't just for the benefit of others, but also for their own best interests.

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8. 'I'll need to look into that'

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Is it great to discover something new? Absolutely. For those who love to learn, hearing a fact that you didn't know is always exciting. Still, classy, intelligent people don't allow their excitement to get the better of them. Always verifying the facts themselves, those who are intelligent and classy say, "I'll need to look into that" when they don't already know something.

It isn't anything personal. Those who are braniacs simply like doing the work themselves. Choosing to deep dive and look at a subject from all angles, they'd rather come to their own conclusion than blindly follow what people tell them.

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9. 'Let's agree to disagree'

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You aren't always going to see eye to eye with everyone. As much as people may try to bridge the gap and come to an agreement, sometimes agreement just isn't possible. This is why people who are classy and quietly intelligent say, "Let's agree to disagree," in casual conversation.

They know that there's no middle ground. They tried, but the differences were too extensive. And while they'd love to continue discussing, sometimes, going back and forth gets people nowhere. This is why they chose to shut it down. Not allowing anger to brew or emotions to get out of control, they leave things on the right foot.

As licensed counselor Julie Radlauer-Doerfler, LMHC, said, "Disagreements are inevitable, and when we learn to respect differing viewpoints, we humanize one another and, most importantly, learn how to quickly build bonds with people we think we have nothing in common with."

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10. 'I see both sides'

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Finally, the last phrase classy, quietly intelligent people say is, "I see both sides." No, they aren't trying to exit the conversation. While it's frustrating to hear their neutral ways of thinking, it's because they're peacemakers that they naturally choose to see both sides.

Refusing to buy into emotions, these people look at the situation in its entirety. Taking time for themselves to digest and think, they consider every perspective. So, while their neutral perspective can be entirely infuriating, it's a sign that someone isn't just classy, but they're intelligent as well.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.