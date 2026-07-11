People Who Give Off Creepy Vibes Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Our discomfort is often a projection in social situations. But what about the times when someone is actually overstepping a boundary or being a little too strange? We're socialized into believing that it's our fault we're uncomfortable, especially for women, when these should actually be red flags.

So, the next time you notice these feelings popping up, consider some of these phrases that only people who give off creepy vibes are typically using in conversations.

When people give off creepy vibes, they usually say these phrases in casual conversations

1. 'It feels like I already know you'

Iryna Inshyna | Shutterstock

While social media and the internet can often paint a picture of who we are for anyone to cling to, sometimes, phrases like "it feels like I already know you" can come out wrong. With someone you're not trying to connect with or necessarily be vulnerable around, it can feel like they're overstepping a boundary by assuming they understand you.

While this phrase is often thrown around with good intentions, it can feel strange when there's a disconnect in a conversation already.

Advertisement

2. 'Don't be nervous around me'

9nong | Shutterstock

When making first impressions, hearing a phrase like this can be relieving. But if someone's not actually feeling nervous, and instead feels uncomfortable, this kind of phrase seems weird and dismissive.

If a person's not nervous, but uncomfortable because someone is doing weird, creepy things, hearing their emotions chalked up to social anxiety is strange. They seem to be blamed for someone else's creepiness, even when it's not their fault.

Advertisement

3. 'I had a dream about you'

Asier Romero | Shutterstock

There's a time and place for telling people about your dreams, especially if they were a part of them. In some cases, it's somewhat endearing. In others, it's the start of a funny joke with your friends. With a co-worker or a stranger, it can take a much different turn.

Our sleep and dreams, even if we don't realize it, are incredibly vulnerable and emotional. They're framed as a reveal of our subconscious mind, and when we hear phrases like "I had a dream about you" from someone we don't know well, it can almost feel like an invasion of privacy.

It seems like they're thinking about us more than we're considering them, and that feels like overstepping boundaries, especially in casual spaces.

Advertisement

4. 'All my exes are crazy'

New Africa | Shutterstock

It's almost always a red flag when someone speaks negatively about all of their ex-partners, especially when they're not in contact with them anymore. What are the odds that you'd meet the most toxic person to start a relationship with over and over again? Yes, it's possible, but the odds aren't always great.

That's why it's creepy, or at least should be a red flag, when you meet someone who has nothing good to say about any of their ex-friends or partners. They are clearly the issue, whether they'd like to admit it or not, and their constant blame-shifting only serves as a reminder that they don't know how to offer grace or accept accountability for anything.

Advertisement

5. 'I notice everything'

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

It's a superpower to be observant, because it usually means you're an active listener. However, saying something like "I notice everything," especially when it sounds like some kind of warning, is usually creepier than it's intended to be.

We can make people feel seen and valued simply by being quiet and listening. There's really no need to broadcast how observant you are, especially with a phrase like this, unless you're trying to put everyone on edge.

Advertisement

6. 'Everyone says I'm so weird'

Nicoleta Ionescu | Shutterstock

If everyone is saying it, then what are others supposed to think? While this kind of phrase can sometimes build community and connection, especially with someone who feels like an outsider in this way, sometimes it puts a red flag right above someone's head.

If everyone else in the world has big things to say about someone, there's usually a reason. You don't need to read into every passing comment someone says, trying to find an underlying meaning. But with something like this, don't immediately write off your discomfort.

Advertisement

7. 'You look even better in person'

fizkes | Shutterstock

If someone's been studying you online and keeping up with every post you share on social media, they might say something like this quite openly. In some cases, like meeting a new friend or going on a first date, it might come with the territory, but if you're unexpectedly meeting someone and they say, "You look even better in person," it can feel creepy.

If they don't seem to have any reason to be keeping tabs on you, it feels like an invasion of privacy and a strange compliment to give.

Advertisement

8. 'You look exactly like my ex'

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

"You look like my friend" or "you remind me of my co-worker" both feel harmless. However, when someone says you remind them of someone they were romantically involved with, especially in professional or strictly platonic settings, it can be an uncomfortable overstep.

Arguably, even in a romantic context, like on a first date, this kind of comment is even more uncomfortable and unnecessary. If someone feels like they're taking someone else's place or becoming a shoo-in for someone else in a relationship, it takes away from the spark that comes from being appreciated for their own uniqueness.

Yes, in some cases, this might be reading into it too much. However, it makes people feel uncomfortable, at the very least.

Advertisement

9. 'Where do you live?'

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Even if it's entirely innocent and literally just someone's way of figuring out where you're from, phrasing this question in such a stark, straightforward way can make someone feel weird. It feels like a subtle invasion of privacy, even when it's not intended as such.

When it's a stranger you just met or even a colleague you're not quite familiar with yet, asking someone where they live feels like an overstep of boundaries. And it's quite unsettling.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.