Being sensitive is a strength, not a weakness. But sometimes, sensitive people have a hard time handling intense conversations. They're highly attuned to their own emotions, which can make it difficult to maintain a balanced perspective.

Their innate sensitivity often leads them to misinterpret what other people are saying. Instead of taking comments at face value, they have a strong reaction to what's being said and assume they're doing something wrong. This is evident by the phrases that feel like personal attacks to sensitive people but are actually just facts. But pressing pause and asking for clarification can help sensitive people stay grounded, instead of losing themselves in a sea of unfounded worries.

Here are 11 phrases that feel like personal attacks to sensitive people but are actually just facts

1. 'Do you need help?'

When sensitive people get asked if they need help, it feels like a personal attack, but it's just a neutral question. They interpret the phrase to mean "You need help because you're clearly not capable of handling this on your own." They hear negative undertones that aren't actually there, which often triggers a defensive or guarded response.

Instead of accepting the offer for support, sensitive people get caught in the maze of their own minds. They worry that the other person thinks they're incompetent or inadequate. That one simple question makes them question their own self-worth. The truth is, everyone has their own unique struggles, but that doesn't actually mean they're helpless.

2. 'I'm just giving you feedback'

More often than not, feedback is rooted in love and respect. It's one person's way of telling another person that they care about them and want them to be their best selves. "I'm giving you feedback" is one of the phrases that feel like personal attacks to sensitive people but are actually just facts. This phrase means "I want to help you improve and be successful," but sensitive people often feel like feedback is a jab.

"There are lots of things that go into taking feedback well," psychologist Nick Wignall revealed. "It helps if the person giving feedback does it in a way that's clear and compassionate, [and] it helps if the person receiving the feedback can avoid reacting defensively."

Wignall made the case that giving and receiving feedback is essential to having an open and honest relationship, explaining, "You can only work through relationship problems if you're able to identify them."

It might not be easy for sensitive people to put their feelings aside and hear what their loved ones have to say about them, but it helps their relationships get to a deeper level.

3. 'You're not listening'

For sensitive people, the phrase "You're not listening" feels like an attack, but it's actually just a fact. They assume it means they're bad at communicating, but the phrase has less to do with them, and much more to do with the person saying it. Really, it indicates that the person doesn't feel heard or understood.

Being a good listener requires people to quiet their own minds and stay fully present. As Wignall pointed out, "it's hard to truly listen when you're formulating your own ideas and only halfway paying attention to theirs... Building the habit of being a good listener is mostly about learning to undo unhelpful habits."

Once they realize that listening is really about putting their own experiences aside, sensitive people can show up for the people they care about in a much deeper way.

4. 'I don't see it that way'

Sensitive people have a tendency to misinterpret minor disagreements. They think the phrase "I don't see it that way" means that the person they're speaking to thinks they're wrong, but really, it's just one of the many phrases that feel like personal attacks to sensitive people but are actually just facts.

They have a hard time accepting their differences of opinion. They hyper-focus on being perceived as wrong, which fuels the fear that they're being rejected.

According to experts from Psychology Today, rejection sensitivity leads people to "interpret benign or mildly negative social cues... as signs of outright rejection." For people with high rejection sensitivity, "feeling rejected triggers physiological changes, including the fight-or-flight response."

It's more than okay to see things from a different perspective. Everyone has the right to come to their own conclusions, and disagreeing with someone isn't a value judgment on their character or worth.

5. 'You said that already'

The phrase "You said that already" feels like an attack on sensitive people's personality or behaviors, but it's just a fact they have a hard time dealing with. When someone says this phrase to a sensitive person, they're not implying that there's something wrong; rather, they're just clarifying the situation. Yet for sensitive people, this phrase can trigger a deeply emotional response.

"Getting triggered is what happens when your brain, for some reason, registers a threat," psychologist Helene Brenner and therapist Larry Letich explained. "The key characteristic of being triggered is that your emotional reaction is out of proportion to what led up to it."

Emotional triggers are rooted in our desire to "feel connected and accepted for who we truly are."

"The trick is to own your own triggers," Brenner and Letich shared. "Owning them means taking responsibility that the trigger is in you, not your partner." They concluded, "You can turn your emotional triggers from a painful moment of misunderstanding and disconnection into an opportunity to feel safer, closer and more emotionally connected, not only with your partner, but with yourself."

6. 'This isn't about you'

The phrase "This isn't about you" can send sensitive people into a tailspin, because it feels like an attack on them. It's common for sensitive people to read more meaning into this phrase than is actually there, especially when tensions are running high. They think the other person is calling them self-centered, but really, they're just trying to be heard.

As educator Yvonne K. Fulbright pointed out, "There are three sides to any issue in a relationship: your perspective, your partner's perspective, and the truth." She concluded, "You're a player in what's going on, and you need to be open and available to how your partner sees matters, including your role."

Sensitive people often misinterpret this phrase, taking it as a dig on their character, as opposed to what it really is: a request to keep the conversation on topic.

7. 'You're misunderstanding me'

In any relationship, people are bound to misunderstand each other, if only because they fall into the trap of projecting their own meaning onto what's being said. When sensitive people hear the phrase "You're misunderstanding me," it feels like a personal attack, but it's just a reflection of how the other person feels.

"When we make assumptions or aren't fully engaged with our conversation partners, misunderstandings are much more likely to occur," educator and author Clay Drinko, PhD shared.

"Deep listening is an immersive experience. You can't be distracted. You can't be thinking about yourself. All your focus has to be on the other person, their body language, subtle cues about what they're really trying to say, and not just on their words."

Drinko concluded, "By removing distractions, staying curious, not making assumptions, allowing silence, and asking questions, people can become better listeners."

8. 'You're late'

Sensitive people react to the phrase "You're late" as though it's a low-blow. However, it's simply one of the phrases that feel like personal attacks to sensitive people but are actually just facts. They assume that the other person is angry, and they wind up assigning a value judgment to their own behavior, when there's really no need to do so.

The phrase "You're late" is neutral, but for sensitive people, the phrase can cause them to spiral out with shame. Yet being late doesn't make someone a bad person, it just makes them late. Sensitive people can press pause on their negative feedback loop by offering themselves compassion.

"Treat yourself with the same kindness, care, and understanding you'd give to a friend or someone you love," psychologist Shreyasi Debnath advised. "Remember: we're all just imperfect humans who mess up from time to time."

9. 'I'm allowed to say no'

Sensitive people think the phrase "I'm allowed to say no" is incredibly rude, but it's just an example of setting healthy boundaries. Sensitive people assume that being told "no" means they're being rejected but, in reality, saying "no" is a way for people to protect their time and energy.

According to therapist Merle Yost, accepting another person's right to say "no" is a key part of having healthy energetic boundaries. "Energetic boundaries explain how we absorb other people's feelings and moods," he shared. "It is possible to know what the other person is experiencing without absorption... This is how you keep what is them over there, and what is you inside."

Yost concluded, "'No' is an essential boundary tied to self-care, productivity, and a happy life," and the sooner sensitive people understand that, they will feel more comfortable with someone standing their ground.

10. 'You made a mistake'

For sensitive people, when someone uses the phrase "You made a mistake," it feels like a slap in the face on their skill set, despite being just a statement of fact. They hear the phrase as an accusation. They assume that the person pointing out their mistake is calling them a failure.

Instead of seeing mistakes as something that can be corrected, sensitive people fall into the trap of all-or-nothing thinking. They made a mistake, which means they're a terrible person. They tie their sense of self-worth to perfection, which isn't actually achievable.

If they're able to press pause and flip the script, they'll realize that this phrase is just an offer to help them do better next time.

11. 'You're being defensive'

Most of the time, the phrase "You're being defensive" isn't meant to be rude. Of all the phrases that feel like personal attacks to sensitive people but are actually just facts, this one can be misconstrued as saying "You're a difficult person."

Sensitive people are so worried about being seen as irrational that they have an emotionally reactive response, which doesn't fit the actual situation. They overreact without even meaning to, which puts their defenses up even more.

As attorney and mediator Laurie Israel revealed, "Words, and the way you say them, carry messages back and forth between partners that affect emotions and connection. They can make it thrive or destroy it... It's the work of the partners to guide their language into words that will help their relationship thrive and grow, rather than corrode and wither."

By learning to respond instead of react, sensitive people show patience and grace, both for themselves and their partner.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.