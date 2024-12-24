Most people would like to pretend they're unbothered by the world around them. However, let's face it: it's hard to be unbothered in a chaotic environment.

With rent and housing costs rising, how can people stay calm and avoid letting everyday life stressors get the better of them?

While there's no simple answer to keeping calm, there are unaffected people who let nothing bother them. Whether their boyfriend breaks up with them or they lose their jobs, these people keep it together no matter what storm they might face.

Advertisement

That said, how can someone tell if they are genuinely unbothered? Most importantly, what can average folks learn from people like this?

The 11 traits of unaffected people who let nothing bother them:

1. They stay emotionally resilient and keep their feelings under control.

EugeneEdge | Shutterstock

Unaffected people demonstrate remarkable emotional resilience, refusing to let their emotions spiral out of control in challenging situations.

Keeping themselves grounded and in control when coworkers or friends step out of line and begin to disrespect them isn't exactly a walk in the park.

However, genuinely unaffected people who let nothing bother them will never stoop to an immature level to make a point. They don't have time for it.

Instead, they find ways to keep the situation in control and keep their emotions in check. Getting her PhD in social and personality psychology, Tchiki Davis, Ph.D. cited that this can be done by playing I Spy, taking deep breaths, looking, and looking for silver linings.

So, never feel afraid to take a deep breath and express your emotions. Everyone must find ways to ground themselves before re-entering a difficult conversation or situation. Otherwise, they'll allow their feelings to get the best of them, effectively making the problem worse.

Advertisement

2. They set firm boundaries and never compromise their values.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Unaffected people set firm boundaries and never compromise their values, no matter the circumstances.

After a frustrating situation, it's easy to snap back or attack the other person. However, situations worsen when negative emotions escalate. Instead, establishing clear boundaries and standing firm may help someone stay cool, calm, and collected.

According to a 2020 study, not having clear-cut boundaries leads to exhaustion. More specifically, the study found that a blurred work-life balance leads to adverse changes in happiness due to emotional exhaustion. Unfortunately, these factors combined decrease one's overall health.

Knowing this, unaffected people who let nothing bother them will always set firm boundaries to avoid burnout and other forms of mental health problems.

Advertisement

3. Optimism guides them, even in tough times.

voronaman | Shutterstock

Optimism is the hallmark of the unaffected person, even when they face the darkest and most difficult times. After experiencing failure, most people would rather give up than keep themselves in the race. Yet, this isn't shocking, as most people hate failure, which directly reflects their flaws and personal weaknesses.

However, unlike most, unaffected people who let nothing bother them will always remain optimistic. Even in the face of failure, these individuals will still find a light at the end of the tunnel, usually in the form of 'self-improvement.'

Learning from errors enhances learning. Notably, the Journal of Educational Psychology indicates that intentionally making and rectifying mistakes improves memory and learning outcomes.

Consequently, genuinely resilient individuals will rise after experiencing a setback. They will also draw lessons from these experiences and leverage them for personal growth and self-improvement.

Advertisement

4. They embrace uncertainty without fear.

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Unbothered people tolerate uncertainty and quickly adapt to life’s unpredictability. Whether it's a job change or starting anew after a long-term relationship ends, most people are uncomfortable with uncertainty. Not knowing something is terrifying, as anything can happen with little interference.

However, the best trait of unaffected people who let nothing bother them is their tolerance for uncertainty and facing it with grace and confidence.

As UConn Today explained, this is a rare trait to have: "Your brain is hard-wired to protect you – which can lead to reinforcing your opinions and beliefs, even when they’re misguided."

Wanting to protect themselves, people's brains will purposely resist change and deny information to avoid interrupting their belief system. As a result, their tolerance for uncertainty decreases the longer their brain goes without being tested.

Advertisement

5. Imperfections don’t bother them — they accept life as it is.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Most people have met perfectionists before, right? The individuals who always avoided stepping out of line like the plague.

If so, it was always easy to tell what set perfectionists apart. Their hyper-focused mentality of organizing things likely caused them to snap at others for 'no apparent reason.'

Yet, that wasn't necessarily their fault. According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, perfectionists were increasingly likely to feel stressed and socially anxious. These can all cause someone to feel more tense and snappy.

Unaffected people who let nothing bother them will never allow their emotions to run wild. Unlike perfectionists, unaffected people understand that they can't control everything.

As a result, they spend less time stressed about things outside their control and more time focused on things they can control. This mentality helps them accept their imperfections and, in the long run, makes them more productive and relaxed.

Advertisement

6. Their open-mindedness keeps them non-judgmental.

Rido | Shutterstock

Unaffected people are open-minded, which allows them to remain nonjudgmental and approachable in all interactions. They are willing to understand different perspectives and change their minds as they see fit.

As a result, they wait until they've collected all the facts before coming to a decision, which helps them stay calmer and more composed throughout the process. Yet, that isn't all that being open-minded is good for.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology found that open-minded individuals tend to score higher on their IQ tests than those who are more closed-minded.

Combined with being non-judgemental, most people will find that unaffected people are way too relaxed to let anything in life bother them that much.

Advertisement

7. They stay grounded and focus on the present moment.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Grounded in the present moment, they focus on living fully in the here and now. Unaffected people who let nothing bother them don't allow the past or future to deter them.

A study published in the Biomedical Journal found that grounded people feel more energetic and vibrant than ungrounded people.

That said, getting to this state of mind isn't easy. Believe it or not, unaffected people used to be like the rest of society. Worried and scared about the things they couldn't control.

However, they learned to channel that uncertainty and found ways to ground themselves. As a result, they no longer struggle to control their emotions, ensuring that they remain unbothered by whatever life throws their way.

Advertisement

8. Forgiveness is their default — they don’t hold grudges.

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Forgiveness comes easily to unaffected people, who rarely hold grudges or dwell on past wrongs. It's not easy to choose forgiveness when others make it so hard to forgive and forget. After all, their entitled attitude or denial can certainly put the best of people in the worst of headspaces.

Yet, despite their disrespect, unaffected people who let nothing bother them will always choose to take the higher road and let bygones be bygones.

This is important, as a study published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine found that forgiveness improves stress levels and decreases mental health symptoms such as depression.

So, if someone reading this isn't as unaffected as they'd like to be, take a page from an unaffected person's booklet and learn to let things go. Though forgiveness isn't simple, finding ways to process it is the first step in the right direction.

Advertisement

9. They feel secure and celebrate others’ successes.

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

With a strong sense of self, truly unaffected, unbothered people feel secure and are never threatened by others' successes. They don’t compare themselves with others and refuse to resort to petty antics to get their way.

Unlike some people, they would never downplay another person’s success or try to ruin their opportunities. Instead, unaffected people would be the first to shake their coworker's hand and say congratulations.

Most unaffected people are content within themselves and, as a result, don’t feel jealous about other people’s big wins. They understand that everyone’s life path is different, and one person's win isn’t always another person's loss.

Advertisement

10. Simple joys bring them lasting contentment.

the stock company | Shutterstock

Unaffected people who let nothing bother them find joy and contentment in life’s simple pleasures, appreciating the little things. It’s easy to feel put off by how materialistic things have become lately. Middle schoolers are now at a point where not having an expensive Stanley Cup makes them feel lame.

That said, brilliant people don’t buy into the materialistic society that most people have grown to hate. Instead, they play by their own rules and are entirely content with the little things in life. Whether that be a cup of coffee in the morning or their ability to use their feet, brilliant people are grateful for the little things in life.

Yet, that’s probably because they understand how fortunate they are in the grand cheer of things. Being open to others, brilliant people were likely introduced to all walks of life. As a result, they are incredibly grateful for the things that most people would probably take for granted.

Advertisement

11. They are grateful for what they have, no matter the circumstances.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Ultimately, those who remain unfazed by life’s challenges consistently demonstrate grace. They appreciate even the simplest gestures, like a birthday cake from family. They remain thankful even if their partner can’t take them to the priciest restaurant.

Unaffected people understand that a grateful mind will ultimately benefit them, so they always choose to see the positive side of things.

This is why they keep a cheery face and sincerely express their appreciation to others without missing a beat.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.