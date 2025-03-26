7 Harsh Signs Someone Has Main Character Energy And You're Just An Extra, According To Research

Main Character Energy isn’t a DSM-V mental disorder, but it is a common phrase used to describe a person who thinks and acts like they’re the main character in a slightly (or wildly) fictional version of their life.

In other words, this is a slang term for people who feel like the world revolves around them and who are starting to have a hard time keeping themselves grounded in reality. They may make a point of constructing a narrative that isn’t real or may sink into a life they create digitally.

Advertisement

As research from Psychology Today points out, Main Character Energy can make a person act like a fictional character. Depending on the connotation or who you ask, some people with Main Character Energy tend to lose their grip on reality altogether. However, that’s not the mainstream definition.

Mainstream just means that you see yourself as the main character in your life and that you have an exceptionally self-centered view of life. How can you tell if someone has Main Character Energy? Watch out for these harsh clues.

Here are harsh signs someone has Main Character Energy:

1. They literally act like they’re the main character in a movie

Nok Lek Travel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

They’re the hero. They’re the cool kid. They’re the ones who are going to have a redemption arc because that’s how it happens in the movies.

They may just believe that they are just super special and that everyone will eventually like them. Obviously, in reality, everyone is doing their own thing.

Sometimes, everyone gets together to celebrate one person. Usually, everyone is more worried about what they’re going through to praise or act as a supporting character to others.

Advertisement

2. They try to position themselves as the center of attention

Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

A person with Main Character Energy cannot stand being ignored by people, much like a typical narcissist. Everything is going to be about them, their struggles, and what they’re doing.

If the focus isn’t on them, they may end up being sour or making a scene so that the attention ends up back on them.

While main character energy isn't a formal psychological diagnosis, it describes a tendency to view oneself as the central figure in one's life and potentially others, which can manifest as attention-seeking behaviors, a lack of empathy, and difficulty in genuine connection, sometimes associated with narcissism.

Researchers have concluded that attention-seeking behavior can stem from various factors, including personality traits, mental health conditions, and social dynamics, and can be related to disorders like histrionic or narcissistic personality disorder.

Advertisement

3. They don't handle criticism well

Xavier Lorenzo / Shutterstock

You can’t criticize the main character! He/she/they are the ones everyone loves! You’re not allowed to say Superman is a jerk!

Advertisement

4. They frame their lives as perfect or incredibly unique

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

A lot of people on TikTok note that Main Character Energy tends to happen with people who are social media personalities. There is a certain drive to present yourself as perfect, popular, and cool at all times.

Some might call this "framing," since it frames their lives in a particular way and gives them a way to control the dialogue around them. People with MCS might be exceptionally protective of how they want others to perceive them.

Much like narcissists, they will lash out and punish people who potentially threaten their image. Even if there’s evidence that they are the most boring people ever, a person with this energy will jazz it up until they are the coolest humans ever. Make no mistake about it, this is how they’re controlling their lives — or at least, trying to make it look like they have a sense of control.

Research suggests that presenting oneself as perfect or as the main character in one's own life can be linked to behaviors associated with narcissism, low empathy, and a need for attention, potentially stemming from insecurities or a need for validation. Researchers have recommended encouraging individuals to examine their motivations and behaviors and consider their actions' impact on others.

Advertisement

5. They lack empathy.

Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

Technically, this could be a trait of several different mental illnesses that are prone to Main Character Energy. It could be narcissism, it could be antisocial personality disorder, or it could be something as simple as autism. However, it can also be a reason why Main Character Energy takes root or worsens.

When you can’t empathize with people, you’re going to do a lot of stuff that seems or is selfish. Why? Because you may not be able to figure out why it would upset others — or you may not care.

Advertisement

6. They may be obsessed with a certain media form, story series, or scene

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Been there, and yes, I can admit that it happens when you’re abused and neglected to the point of needing an escape from reality. Unfortunately, gross consumption of fiction has a way of warping some peoples’ ability to stay grounded. This is often a root cause of the "awkward otaku" trope.

After a while of too much isolation and too much bombardment of poorly written, unrealistic crap, people will lose their social skills. And they lose their grip on life.

While main character energy isn't a formal psychological diagnosis, some researchers suggest its behaviors, like excessive self-promotion and a need for validation, can be linked to narcissism and social media trends, potentially exacerbated by constant online exposure.

Advertisement

7. They obsess over love interests and friendship interests, assuming that it’ll be part of their "character development" or perceived plot line

New Africa / Shutterstock

So, I’ve been this person and I can offer insight into it. Their obsession is generally one that is sparked by several things, including the common narrative that "the guy gets the girl" or repeatedly being told that they’ll have a guy save them.

In most cases, they’ll get the hint (and be heartbroken) when rejection occurs. However, some people might think that a person’s rejection isn’t a rejection, but a "convince me." That’s how you end up with well-meaning but often disastrous people like Jared.

In other cases, the Main Character Energy-having person can end up lashing out at their targeted obsession. This can get ugly or even dangerous.

Sound like someone you know? If so, you’re not alone. Part of the weirdness of our modern tech is that the conditions that would encourage Main Character Energy (living online, loneliness, lack of human interaction, a self-centered society, feeling out of control, and neglect) are pretty common.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a sickness that seems to be increasingly common. Thankfully, most people who have Main Character Energy can grow out of it — often when they finally find the group they need or have the safety they didn’t have before.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.

Advertisement