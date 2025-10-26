Most people might not claim to care about anyone's opinion, but most of us do watch how we talk to others. Whether it's a stranger or a coworker, the average person tries their best to consider other people's feelings. While it may be exhausting, there are some clever phrases brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already."

The last thing they want to be is rude to those closest to them. However, after hearing the same thing repeated for the hundredth time, it's easy to lose patience. This is why brilliant people do their best to cover up what they truly want to say. Sure, it may be easier to be honest, but depending on who someone is talking to, filler words could come in handy from time to time.

These are 11 phrases brilliant people use instead of 'I knew that already'

1. ‘I appreciate you bringing that up again’

The first phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "I appreciate you bringing that up again." Whether it's a friend repeating the same nonsense or coworkers flocking to someone with the same problems, having to have a repeat conversation is exhausting. For the average person, it can make them feel like they aren't being heard, which, according to resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D., can lead to decreased productivity and dissatisfaction.

This is why brilliant people say, "I appreciate you bringing that up again." While it might sound sassy, this is the best way to sound a bit more polite, while making it clear that this is something that's already been addressed.

2. ‘I remember reading about that’

There's always going to be someone out there who believes they're smarter and better than everyone else. From friends to family members, they'll proudly discuss a topic that most of the people attending have already heard before. And while it may feel polite to let them ramble on or snap at them, a phrase brilliant people use instead of, "I knew that already," is, "I remember reading about that."

Nobody wants to sit there and listen to someone babble for minutes on end about something they've already heard or read about. This is why brilliant people make it a point to let the other person know that they're already well-informed. While it may seem unnecessary, letting someone know where they are allows them to skip past the junk and get to the heart of the issue, effectively saving both parties time in the long run.

3. ‘Good reminder’

Sometimes, too many words can have the opposite impact. This is why a phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "Good reminder." They aren't trying to be stone cold or snappy with a person. Even if being short about it sounds rude, the truth is that most people prefer someone who gets straight to the point. According to marriage and family therapist Alli Spotts-De Lazzer, LMFT, LPCC, CEDS-C, "Bluntness can seem attractive, initially promising direct, clear communication. And when done skillfully and with empathy, it can make good on that promise."

Even so, getting straight to the point can still be done with a bit of class. This is why brilliant people find a way to throw in praise rather than being completely dismissive. Even though both phrases' semi' mean the same thing, the way someone talks can either make or break the conversation and, by extension, people's perception of them.

4. ‘I’ve run into that before’

Most people can't help but be overly polite, even if it hurts them in the long run. From minor things, such as wasting time, to more significant ones, like tolerating disrespect, the number of people who will hold their tongue for the sake of keeping the peace should be studied. That being said, being too blunt also has its downsides. While it's technically better to be honest, saying, "I already knew that," can be viewed as rude for some individuals.

This is why a phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "I've run into that before." It might sound like the same thing, but while one can be misconstrued, the other is a bit more casual, allowing for a bit of grace. This can be useful, especially in the workplace, where what someone says can either make or break their relationships with their coworkers or bosses.

5. ‘I was just thinking about that’

For whatever reason, some people may be extra cautious with what they say. To avoid upsetting someone or making an already tense situation worse, brilliant people will often throw in a word salad to get to the point, all while trying not to come off as disrespectful. Of course, this isn't always ideal, as most people hate corporate jargon. Still, a phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "I was just thinking about that."

No, they aren't trying to be fake by uttering this phrase. Even if people detest the wording, there's no denying that disrespect packs a bigger punch than some people realize. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, disrespect leads to greater aggression than being disliked. So, if someone needs to be careful with their words but wants to get their point across, uttering this phrase is a must!

6. ‘That’s been on my mind too’

Sometimes things inevitably get repeated by accident. Especially during stressful moments, it's easy for people to lose their train of thought and accidentally send the same email or have the same conversation that they just had yesterday. And while most people might dismiss a person and say they already know that, a phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "That's been on my mind too."

When in doubt, being respectful and relatable is the best way to diffuse tensions. Especially if someone notices that a person is already at their wits' end, gently saying that the issue is already on their mind is the best way to make someone feel reassured. Even if it requires a bit more thought in their response, finding common ground and letting them know they aren't alone is a lot better than being dismissive.

7. ‘I’ve seen that idea floating around’

Those who are in family group chats or who interact a lot with their coworkers already know that things are quick to get lost in the flurry of daily conversations. As people become increasingly busy and distracted, it's not uncommon to find that certain things need to be repeated. This is why a phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "I've seen that idea floating around before."

Most people might not view the phrase 'I knew that already' as disrespectful, but the tone of voice matters. According to general internist Alex Lickerman, M.D., "Our tone tells the truth even when our words don't, even when we're unaware of that truth ourselves."

Thankfully, this phrase is more forgiving, as people can express it in a neutral tone without coming across as rude. So, if you need to let someone you already know, try using this phrase. It's both casual and helps get the point across.

8. ‘That came up in a conversation I had recently’

Nobody wants to embarrass someone or make them feel dumb because they accidentally repeated themselves. This is why a phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "That came up in a conversation I had recently." Not only is this phrase much more polite, but it's a great phrase to help reassure someone and speed up the conversation. With only so many hours in a day, the last thing a person wants is to waste time.

And while it's much easier to remember the go-to phrase of "I already knew that," learning how to rephrase things depending on the situation is the best way to gently guide others without coming off as disrespectful.

9. ‘That rings a bell’

Another phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "That rings a bell." When someone constantly talks about the same thing, it's easy to feel frustrated. Nobody wants to sit through unnecessary conversations. Even so, how someone says something matters more than people think. According to Hanley-Dafoe, "Kindness has the power to boost satisfaction, happiness, and physical and mental well-being."

This is why watching what you say matters. Even if it means not always being blunt, knowing how to talk to someone can either make or break the conversation. So, if someone needs to be polite but to the point, using this phrase is a must.

10. 'That’s always worth repeating’

Sometimes, it's better to let someone know they are repeating themselves rather than playing it safe. Especially if they have a habit of doing this, a phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "That's a good one — always worth repeating." It's a bit sassy, but sometimes being a bit more blunt is the best way for someone to get their point across. Despite how much it may pain someone to do so, most people appreciate honesty more than they think.

Especially if they are in a rush, letting them know they've already said the same thing before is the best way to wrap up the conversation and make both parties feel less stressed. So, depending on who they're with, don't be afraid to tell them they're repeating themselves more politely.

11. ‘That sounds familiar’

Finally, a phrase brilliant people use instead of "I knew that already" is "That sounds familiar." When someone wants to politely interrupt someone without coming off as rude, it's better to give them a nudge to see if they'll bite. When dealing with a boss or coworker, being respectful and keeping things light-hearted is especially important. This is why brilliant people prefer to use this phrase instead.

Not only does it help get the point across, but it also prompts people to pause and ask themselves, "Did we already discuss this?" before continuing. So, if someone needs to put a pause in a conversation but is a bit too intimidated to call things out, a gentle nudge is the best way to go about it. As attorney Cindy Watson, B.A., LLB, JD said, "Respect — giving and getting — is an important factor in negotiations and produces best outcomes."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.