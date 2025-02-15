7 Brilliant Phrases To Comfort Someone Going Through Hard Times, According To A Communication Coach

When our loved ones are going through tough times, it can be difficult to know the right things to say. We want to make them feel comforted and loved, but often the words escape us.

Communication coach Raele Altano can help with this. In a recent TikTok, she shared seven phrases to help console someone who is struggling.

Here are seven brilliant phrases warmhearted people use to comfort someone going through hard times:

1. 'I’m so sorry that this is happening.'

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

This phrase is used to express sincere sympathy and regret for a challenging situation, acknowledging the difficulty the person is facing and conveying sorrow for their experience. This gesture is often appreciated by those seeking comfort and is appropriate during breakups, family crises, financial losses, and similar situations.

2. 'That’s very frustrating, and I can understand why you feel that way.'

This compassionate phrase acknowledges the person’s frustration and shows that you empathize with their feelings. Shifting from “I’m sorry you feel that way” to “I can understand why you feel that way” fosters a deeper sense of understanding.

Advertisement

3. 'What can I do to help?' Or even better, 'Can I take this off of your plate to help?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

When people face difficult situations, they need support but aren't always willing or able to ask for it themselves. Offering help can make a huge difference, especially if they feel overwhelmed.

“Sometimes offering specific help to someone in distress is more beneficial because you are taking away their responsibility of having to think of how you can help,” Altano added. By taking a more proactive approach and asking, “Can I take this off your plate?” you’re identifying specific tasks you can handle and removing the pressure of having to ask.

Advertisement

4. 'Do you want to talk about it?'

Sometimes the answer is no. People don't always want to talk about sensitive experiences, even with their loved ones. If they respond in the negative don't pry. But this question also shows that you are an open and safe space for them to express their feelings, when and if they have a desire. If they say yes, be sure to actively listen and give your loved one your full attention.

5. 'Take all the time you need, I’m here to support you.'

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Sometimes, giving someone space and time to navigate what they’re going through is more helpful. It relieves pressure, allowing them to process the situation at their own pace while still offering your ongoing support.

6. 'I know how much [thing/person] meant to you.'

This warmhearted phrase shows that you understand the significance of their struggles. It’s a powerful way to demonstrate a deeper level of understanding, reminding them who their true friends are.

7. 'You are going to get through this, and I hope you know I’m here for you.'

Often, people need encouragement and reassurance to remind them of their resilience. The phrase expresses confidence in their ability to overcome challenges and offers your support along the way.

Our words hold power, and offering them to those in need can make a significant impact. Hearing someone say, "Wow, you just made my day," is a wonderful feeling, but it's even more incredible knowing you made a difference in someone’s life.

Advertisement

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.