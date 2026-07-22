11 Low-IQ Habits Of People With Average Minds

Sometimes, people who believe they're smart come off as arrogant, especially when they don't actually have the intelligence to back it up. When people have average minds, they tend to have very specific low-IQ habits that easily put others off. They're confusing and insecure, and it shows.

Intelligence isn't defined just by the information someone stores in their brain. In fact, it's evident in the things we say and the way we act around others. While truly smart people lead with confidence and self-awareness, those who are simply pretending are fueled by a rigid mind.

When someone has an average mind, they usually have these low-IQ habits

1. Poor listening skills

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People with average minds do a lot more talking than listening. They only listen to give themselves a chance to talk again, and tend to lack the situational awareness and self-awareness to thrive in conversations.

People without self-awareness or internal security will never have the power to make other people feel valued and heard. It's the most important part of productive conversations, but this low-IQ habit isn't fooling anyone. And because of that, they struggle to build real relationships.

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2. Bragging about goals before achieving them

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According to psychology professor Marwa Azab, people who brag about their success and goals before actually achieving them lose out on the benefits of delayed gratification. Not only is their motivation sabotaged when they take away the excitement of perseverance, but they dismiss the happiness of progress.

Along with consequences to personal growth and resilience, people who brag about their goals in this way are perceived to be less competent and intelligent. It goes to show that the braggart is insecure, talking highly of themselves to feel empowered and validated.

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3. Not taking responsibility for their mistakes

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When someone doesn't own up to their mistakes, it shows that they're not only immature but also have low-IQ habits. They always want to be right, so when they make a mistake or say the wrong thing, they immediately enter into defense mode.

To them, intelligence is a kind of superiority. When they give an apology, which is usually half-hearted anyway, they feel a loss of control and weakness.

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4. Overusing 'sophisticated' words

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When people with average minds use big words to sound smart, people actually perceive them as stupid. Truly intelligent people opt for clarity with concise language to ensure everyone is on the same page, while those trying to act smart use complex language to paint themselves as the only person capable of solving the problem.

They use language to try to seem smart, when true intelligence actually revolves around great social skills and helping other people to feel comfortable in their presence.

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5. Seeking praise from others

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The habits of people with average minds are often frustrating for others. They tend to struggle with their self-esteem, so they seek praise and validation anywhere they can. They have a hard time feeling secure with their abilities and identity, and look to other people to do it for them.

Others are more likely to view you as more competent when you display an aura of confidence in conversations. But people with low-IQ habits like this reveal their insecurities by begging for attention and praise.

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6. Refusing to ask for help

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Asking for help makes you seem smarter, as it's a sign of competence and intelligence, not weakness. When someone has the low-IQ habit of refusing help, even when they're clearly struggling, they're unfortunately painting themselves in a negative light.

It's not just personally beneficial to ask for help, but people are actively yearning to feel needed. They bond and feel more comfortable around others who ask them for guidance and insights, so not asking for it or thinking it's a "weakness" means someone isn't quite as smart as they think.

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7. Shutting down constructive criticism

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Many average thinkers struggle with taking feedback from others, even if it's helpful and constructive. They have an innate desire to always be right, sometimes stemming from childhood experiences or insecurities. So, being called out or offered feedback feels innately offensive.

Like most intelligent and self-aware people understand, being offered well-natured criticism is actually fundamental to growth. In order to recognize your blind spots and grow as a person, it's necessary to be comfortable with hearing and proactively implementing other people's opinions, especially if they have expertise.

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8. Ignoring other people

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People constantly trying to make themselves seem more intelligent try to make conversations exclusive. They push other people's thoughts and opinions to the side for the sake of their own. It's not just about failing to actively listen, but struggling with allowing other people to feel equally in control or empowered to share their opinions in a conversation.

Truly intelligent and secure people find joy in giving other people the chance to share their thoughts and talk about themselves. They have no issue letting someone take over when they have the expertise and confidence to do so.

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9. Being overly judgmental

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Despite being incredibly sensitive to criticism and judgments, average thinkers tend to be critical toward others. They feel a nagging desire to always be right, and in many situations, they're willing to put other people down to assert their own misguided superiority.

While they may not be narcissistic, they use their overconfidence and grandiose sense of self to bulldoze conversations and take control without letting anyone else speak. Ironically, the root of these behaviors is insecurity.

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10. Overcomplicating simple tasks

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People like this may believe that making things more complicated is a way to seem more intelligent, when it's actually detrimental to their perceived intelligence in social situations. They overcomplicate simple decisions and overthink things because they're certain their way is the right way.

Simplicity is preferred by truly intelligent people. They use simple language that everyone can understand, and rework conversations and situations to be more accessible for anyone. This is the complete opposite of people who try to make interactions exclusive and confusing for others.

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11. Viewing others as competition

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Similarly to how truly intelligent people simplify their language and approach to issues for the sake of community and accessibility, they also value collaboration and teamwork over competition. But people with average minds see everything and everyone as competition, as if it makes them less smart being around people who know more than them.

These individuals find ways to compete with others in any way they can, trying to bring them down and sabotage their success to better highlight their own. Intelligence stems from self-awareness and confidence, not superiority, so they're really negatively affecting themselves when they act this way.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.