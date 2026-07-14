When Someone’s Smart Enough To Play Dumb, They Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Intelligence isn't just about reciting facts and memorization. More often than not, true smarts are hiding in plain sight. The people with impressive brainpower know that communication skills wield power, and that often means hiding your Mensa membership.

Smart people have no qualms about playing dumb when they need to. They’re not trying to people-please to protect their own comfort, but they might be making things simpler or feigning ignorance to make other people comfortable enough to speak and share their opinions. Of course, smart people should feel empowered to share knowledge and speak openly, but sometimes, it’s more valuable to do the opposite.

Advertisement

Phrases someone might say because they're smart enough to play dumb:

1. ‘I haven’t had time to think about it'

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s buying themselves more time at work or giving someone else the opportunity to solve a problem, saying something like “I haven’t had time to think about it,” and playing dumb can help smart people conserve their energy.

Advertisement

Instead of constantly taking the lead at work or in their relationships, playing dumb gives them a much-needed break. It sets a quiet boundary that asks someone else to put in effort, without directly saying it.

2. ‘Can you walk me through your thought process?’

If a smart person is trying to tell someone they’re wrong, without really saying it, asking them to explain an answer can actually nudge them in the right direction. Especially with an overconfident person who’s clearly just trying to impress people with overestimated skills, “Can you walk me through that thought process?” allows them to reconsider their viewpoint without telling them they're wrong.

The question is innocuous enough that feelings don't get hurt, and tensions never arise. The correct answer comes to light but not at the expense of another person's pride.

Advertisement

3. ‘You could be right’

Even if they know they’re right, playing dumb in certain situations can work in a smart person’s favor. Most people don’t care to be told they’re wrong, and it usually does nothing but shut down a conversation everyone needs to have.

For example, an insecure, overconfident manager isn’t going to appreciate being told that they’re wrong by a smart employee, even if they’ve solved a complex problem or noticed something amiss. They need their ego considered. While it stings to give someone who is volatile in their insecurity the opportunity to pass the buck, it can keep the peace. That's where the brains come into play. Truly smart people know that the workplace is not the environment to make their boss look inefficient.

4. ‘Let’s keep it simple’

Many of the smartest people aim to make conversations more productive and accessible by simplifying their language and the topics they discuss. However, for a lot of people, this well-intentioned behavior actually comes across as demeaning and patronizing.

That’s why the smartest people play dumb with phrases like “let’s keep it simple” to pretend that they need more context and clarity. They still get to open up conversations and make them easier to understand, but they don’t have to directly call anyone out or make them feel insecure.

Advertisement

5. ‘I’m not sure’

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

Yes, confidence is often celebrated, but sometimes, people are intimidated by smartness. It's hard to open up and share opinions when the subject is unfamiliar, or others are clearly in their element.

Advertisement

It might seem so simple, but smart people who choose to play dumb are doing these people a favor. They’re opening up conversations and giving others the opportunity to speak their minds in ways they probably wouldn’t otherwise. They make knowledge accessible and take the intimidation out of complex concepts.

6. ‘You’ll have to check’

When a partner, friend, or co-worker has become completely dependent on a smart person to manage their calendar or check up on their workload, playing dumb can help conserve energy and set a boundary. For example, if a partner is constantly asking when their next appointment is, instead of just checking the calendar or calling the office, smart people withhold the answer and protect their peace.

“You’ll have to check” and “I can’t help right now” aren’t cruel. They’re just subtle ways to play dumb to protect a boundary.

7. ‘I can’t help you’

While experts suggest that playing dumb and withholding information, rather than trying to be deceitful, can help manage short-term stress in an unsatisfying relationship, it usually only creates more chaos.

Advertisement

Yes, saying “I can’t help you” is beneficial in the immediate moment, but if you’re truly trying to resolve a conflict or issue, ignorance isn’t the answer. Much like weaponized incompetence, weaponized ignorance will reveal itself at one point or another to a person who’s paying attention.

8. ‘I didn’t hear you’

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Whether it’s protecting someone from public embarrassment or giving someone the opportunity to change their language, people who play dumb with “I didn’t hear you” are being intentional.

Usually, it’s out of compassion. They don’t want to have an argument over something silly. They don’t want someone to be misunderstood. They want to give people the benefit of the doubt. In cases where they don’t want to waste their energy, it’s a smart tactic. However, not everyone deserves a second chance.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.