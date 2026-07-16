People Who Naturally Earn Other People's Respect Without Demanding It Usually Do 11 Rare Things

Decades of social awkwardness compelled me to learn and understand what connects people and what pushes us apart. For better or worse, people make judgments extremely quickly about the kind of person other people are. This means there are subtle changes we can make to become people who naturally earn other people's respect without having to be pushy or forcing it, which isn't even real respect anyway.

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People who earn other people's respect tend to do a few things differently:

1. They don't agree too quickly

If I’m speaking with someone and they nod along enthusiastically to all that I say and they rarely disagree, I can’t help but lose interest. This doesn’t mean you need to be combative and unpleasant. But agreeing to everything and everyone is like adding water to paint. It dilutes you.

2. Naturally respected people speak slowly

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Many of us talk quickly for many reasons, including being jacked up on coffee and excited about what we’re saying. But the message this often transmits is that you aren’t comfortable with your words.

It’s like grabbing a hot cake and throwing it back quickly. When we give ourselves time to speak, it becomes a lot easier to find the right words; it puts others at ease, and people will have more faith in what we’re saying.

3. They give someone their undivided attention

Being attentive to someone in person and genuinely listening without distraction is not a submissive act. Scrolling your phone while in conversation doesn’t make you look cool; it makes you look like a child. Be fully there with someone. Demonstrate your interest and be genuinely interested. Presence has a power to it, and people who are truly tuned in naturally earn other people's respect.

4. They think before they speak

Slowing down, being a fraction smoother, and letting go physically is extremely powerful when it comes to earning other people's respect. It signals comfort in your skin and calms you down, but more than anything, it alters your own perceived self-identity.

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You will realize your natural confidence, and this will be felt. Slowing down your breathing is also part of this. Your thoughts will slow, your intelligence will come through, and your perceived status will rise.

5. They don't overanalyze every situation

I can get in my head and over-analyze. Find ways to enjoy yourself, no matter the context. Don’t be the guy who brings the heaviness and sucks the energy out of a room. This happens when you’re judgmental in your mind and spirit. Be light-hearted, focus on lifting those around you, and watch the respect naturally come.

6. Naturally respected people aren't afraid to take up space

Don’t be afraid to physically relax in a space. Many of us inadvertently reduce our occupied space to reflect our illusion of insecurity. How you hold yourself physically transmits confidence, and it also reinforces it.

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How someone holds themselves physically, their posture, body language, and overall demeanor can significantly influence how others perceive and interact with them, often subtly conveying a sense of authority, confidence, or respect.

7. They speak their truth

Use courage in your communication. People who naturally earn other people's respect speak their truth. Be willing to say what others might avoid. This depends on how far into a relationship you are with someone, and different contexts determine the appropriateness of chosen topics.

But if you’re continually avoiding ‘edgier’ issues or tougher words to avoid offending, you will be seen as merely ‘nice.’ That’s okay, but nice is very different from respected — is that the legacy you want to leave?

8. They let everyone contribute without interrupting

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There’s no faster way for me to lose my respect for you than for you to cut into my sentences. A little overlap is okay — we’re human. But do it in the middle of my sentence three times, and I’m looking for the waiter for the bill. Interrupting communicates a couple of things:

You’re not listening to me. You rely on leapfrogging my words to be seen, which shouts: "I am not enough!"

9. Naturally respected people get out of their heads

Being overly conscious of how I was coming across and what I was saying was a problem for me growing up. When speaking with people, I’d continually judge what I’d said in a bid to be liked. This self-monitoring meant I was never in the conversation, but rather in my thoughts about the conversation. Ironically, this puts us at even more of a performance disadvantage, and you will lose people's respect.

10. They don't react to criticism

It’s easy to believe that being non-reactive to the criticisms of others is a weak move. Surely if someone disrespects us, we need to react — to put them down, to assert our strength?

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No. Reacting says this: you aren’t comfortable in your skin, and you have something to protect and to prove. This approach is rooted in a lack of security, and people sense this instantly. Instead, smile, tease, make light of it, and move on.

11. They don't come across as needy

Being needy erodes people's respect for you. Humans are very attuned to the neediness of other people. Perhaps we want her to agree to a second date, or we desperately want that client sale. If we’re reliant on a successful outcome, it pollutes our behavior in the moment.

We get tight. We take things personally when they don’t go as planned. Our performance is hampered. It makes us look like we have few options, which immediately decreases our perceived status. The common thread is the need to get out of our heads and be more in the present flow. But if all the above ideas are in our heads, we will not be calm and present.

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So, absorb what I’ve shared, and come back to this often. Allow these ideas to become second nature through practice. But when you’re out in the field, let it all go. Be open to your innate wisdom. You always know what to do next. Relax in the uncertainty of it all. This is how you surprise yourself and become a person who's naturally respected.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

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