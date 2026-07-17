People Who Never Stop Learning Usually Keep 7 Specific Things On Their Desk

While we're taught as children that knowledge is power, when we carry that into adulthood, we not only expand our skillsets but our intelligence as well.

Some people choose to stop learning after leaving school, but others take a different approach. It's obvious when someone has never stopped learning, because they will keep some very specific items on their desk.

People who never stop learning keep these specific things on their desk

1. Laptop

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New technology is changing our everyday lives and making the world more digitally focused. People have a hard time getting a job without knowing how to navigate tech. In fact, 92% of jobs now require people to have digital skills.

But for individuals who want to keep learning, their laptop provides an endless source of information. They don't want to be left behind just because they don't have a computer at their fingertips. Yes, their phone works just as well, but a laptop leaves a little less room to be distracted by things like social media.

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2. Sticky tabs

Just like in school, remembering all the information you learn can be tough. So, it's helpful to have resources that keep all that information organized. When someone has continued to learn, they tend to take their office supplies seriously.

One of these items is sticky tabs. These little adhesive flags let people mark certain pages in their books or calendars that are important and that they likely will need to revisit.

As one study from BMC Psychology determined, when we look over things multiple times, it's harder to forget what we absorb. So, by marking pages, it's not just for memory sake, but to actually understand what they're reading.

3. Books

Books open up a world of possibilities for people to learn, especially from a young age. Even if a book isn't informational, people keep it on their desk because it can still teach them quite a lot.

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People can use books to expand their vocabulary, picking up new words as they research or write, and then incorporating it into their everyday life. But books can also teach us about relationships. By paying attention to the actions of characters in a novel or the underlying message an author is trying to express, it can change our own behaviors.

4. Computer stand

The human body wasn't made for sitting at a desk. Humans evolved to stand up straight on two legs and move around, not sit sedentary for hours on end. A lot of jobs require people to sit at a desk all day, which can result in mental and physical health problems.

People are hunched over, leading to back problems and circulation issues, as well as daytime exhaustion. But people who love to learn won't let that stop them, so they've invested in a computer stand that lets them take breaks from sitting.

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This lets their computers sit at eye level rather than below them. They can sit up straight while expanding their knowledge, letting them learn new things while the dangers of sitting too much.

5. Art or decorations

Mai Anh | Pexels

Creativity and intelligence are linked, so it makes sense that someone who continues to learn would want to be surrounded by some kind of art or decoration. Not every smart person understands art, but they may appreciate it just as much.

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These individuals might have a decorative lamp on their desk or perhaps a poster of a famous painting. It's something that gets their mind working in a different way. They likely take breaks in between researching or absorbing information, focusing on the deeper meaning behind an artistic piece.

6. Pens and notepads

People can get inspired by the most random things at unexpected times. When that happens, they want to write down all the facts they learned to remember it later. New ideas help people make innovative decisions, so every bit of inspiration is just one more step in their journey to knowing more.

People who never stop learning keep pens and paper on their desk. They may also have a notepad or a collection of writing utensils they use when inspiration strikes. By keeping these items nearby, they easily record any ideas the moment it comes to mind.

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7. Political cartoons

Intelligent people who love to learn are interested in the world around them. And while many people don't want to get into divisive topics or tense conversations, politics has a major influence on how the world looks. Even if they aren't watching the news cycle, they may keep political cartoons around their desk.

These cartoons tend to make references to events or politicians and make them a bit easier to understand. They're also usually funny. And for some, laughter makes it much more fun to learn something new.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.