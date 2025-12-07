Taking just a week away from your phone or social media can actually have incredible benefits for personal and mental health, according to a study from JAMA Network Open. A social media detox or disconnecting from a cell phone helps to alleviate the strain and stress that comes from constant distraction and screen time. However, people who suddenly ignore their phone as they get older usually have certain reasons — some that are more nuanced than a simple “break.”

In some cases, it’s actually a relief and sign of wellness that an older individual is spending less time on their phone, as high levels of screen time are often in response to loneliness and alienation. So, while disconnection from regular phone calls and not responding to texts can be alarming for loved ones far away, not everyone’s detox from the digital landscape is an inherently bad thing.

People who suddenly ignore their phone as they get older usually have these 11 reasons

1. They’re sick of wasting time

Nomad_Soul | Shutterstock

The older they get, the more time becomes precious — that’s a narrative that many aging people appreciate as they get older to add meaning to the mundanity of their daily lives. People who suddenly ignore their phones as they get older usually also have these reasons.

They want to feel like they’re spending their time doing things that add value to their lives, rather than distracting themselves from emotions or leaning on mindless entertainment for comfort. While time may speed up with age because of fewer new experiences, a detox from their phone could change that story.

Advertisement

2. They’re exhausted by digital overload

fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a Heliyon study, media overload from phones and social media — notifications, stressful headlines, and algorithmic pushes of negative content — all sabotage personal health and heighten levels of everyday anxiety. That’s part of the reason why certain aging people, more wise and intuitive about their personal needs, tend to disconnect from social media to cope.

They’re exhausted by digital overload and sick of leaning on their phones for a sense of comfort, when it truly only leaves them feeling more overwhelmed.

Advertisement

3. They appreciate being present

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Alongside a greater appreciation of time, many people who suddenly ignore their phone as they get older appreciate being present in the moment. Of course, some older generations appreciate face-to-face interactions as a cure for loneliness and a sentimental tradition over online communication, but some simply appreciate the intentionality of being alone with digital distractions.

Thankfully, too, according to a study from Mindfulness, being present and appreciating it are often habits associated with more positive daily interactions and experiences. The same loss of experiences that may spark loneliness with age is being targeted by people stepping away from their phones and into a more present, grounded version of themselves.

Advertisement

4. They’re focused on their meaningful relationships

pics five | Shutterstock

Whether it’s connecting with their adult children, being present with a partner at home, or engaging in healthy, in-person communities with their free time, many people who suddenly ignore their phone are too caught up in their meaningful relationships in person to spend time mindlessly scrolling.

While being active and using their phones may help some aging adults to stay connected and protect their social well-being, for those who already have relationships and people to tend to around them, disconnecting could help them to maximize the benefits these interactions bring.

Advertisement

5. They’re tired of the obligation

Julia Zavalishina | Shutterstock

From responding to text messages and keeping up with group chat threads, many people who intentionally disconnect from and ignore their phones are tired of the burden of obligation. When they’re navigating daily life, the last thing they want to be sidetracked with is a notification or a text message that they need to remember to respond to.

Especially for people still working and expected to be digitally available 24/7, in their true free time, the last thing they want to be tethered to is their phone.

Advertisement

6. They’re reconnecting with hobbies

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

People who suddenly ignore their phones as they get older may be leaning into old hobbies for a sense of purpose and entertainment, rather than social media or their phones. Especially with the stability of strong self-esteem and the fulfillment of these hobbies on their side, their phones become less desirable objects to indulge in.

As you get older, the more your inner child, ironically, becomes apparent. The old rituals, hobbies, and memories of your childhood pop up, urging to be met with acknowledgement, compassion, and time. While some people suppress these needs with mindless scrolling and constant entertainment, emotionally intuitive and self-assured adults lean in.

Advertisement

7. They’re finally setting boundaries with work

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Research shows that many older adults often struggle with maintaining and prioritizing work-life balance, especially amid life shifts that tend to make their work and careers the driving force behind meaning in their lives. When their adult kids leave home, and they become empty-nesters or struggle to craft a new identity in the face of natural life shifts, work becomes a 24/7 commitment — whether they like it or not.

However, many people who suddenly ignore their phones as they get older usually have these same reasons. They’re finally setting boundaries with work and protecting themselves from feeling “needed” all the time through their phones. They’re using “DND,” not responding to work emails late at night, and filling their free time with offline activities and hobbies.

Advertisement

8. They’re prioritizing good rest

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that heightened levels of screen time, especially right away in the morning or before falling asleep at night, are associated with worsened sleep quality, at least according to a Sleep Science study. You’re overloading your brain with information and sensory input in the moments when it’s trying to naturally rise or fall asleep.

For people getting older and finding themselves prioritizing wellness around rest more often, setting boundaries with their phones is one of the first things they do. They stop putting scrolling or connecting on their phone above their own well-being and start ignoring notifications after or before a certain hour.

Advertisement

9. They’re slowing down

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

While moving physically slower is almost always inevitable with age, some aging individuals find themselves adopting slowness in other aspects of their lives. From adopting slower morning rituals, being at peace with alone time, and appreciating the quietness of boredom over constant stimulation, they ignore their phones to feed into these rituals.

While others, especially in our society, operating alongside remnants of “hustle culture,” may opt for a busier lifestyle and a more full routine full of stimulation, the people who suddenly ignore their phone as they get older are making space for soft slowness.

Advertisement

10. They’re less interested in seeking validation

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

As they grow into more secure, self-assured personalities with age, people who disconnect from their phones as they get older are much less likely to seek validation and acceptance from others, especially online. They’re not interested in posting for engagement or boasting about accomplishments for distant acquaintances, but instead spend that time investing in their own relationships and self-confidence.

While people who do use social media for reassurance tend to appreciate a fleeting sense of security, according to psychologist Bonnie Zucker, they’re only overlooking the deeper-rooted insecurities that plague their routines.

However, this intentional act to disconnect from social media to avoid any kind of pressure to compare or seek attention is an act of self-care for aging people. They address issues of self-confidence as they come up and set themselves up for a more authentic life, without needing permission from anyone to be themselves.

Advertisement

11. They’ve become more secure personally

Rohappy | Shutterstock

For people who have grown more secure in themselves through life experiences, wisdom, and relationships, disconnecting from social media and largely ignoring their phone becomes second nature. They don’t feel pressure to maintain constant conversations with close friends, because they trust they’ll still be there after pauses in communication online.

They don’t feel the need to seek validation or attention. They’re comfortable spending time alone at home. And, most importantly, they are finally setting boundaries and understanding that not everyone deserves constant access to them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.