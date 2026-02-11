People Who Still Write Things Down Instead Of Typing Usually Have 11 Special Traits

Let's face it, the average person isn't writing things down. As much as we'd love to believe that we're not dependent on technology, in truth, it's taken over most aspects of our lives. From finding new partners to studying for exams, most people are hyper-dependent on technology.

People who still write things down instead of typing usually have traits that lead to that behavior. It isn't always easy to write everything by hand. Dealing with hand cramps and missed notes, so writing by hand doesn't always seem to be the most practical idea. However, if someone's committed to the bit, they probably possess these special traits.

1. They remember things more deeply

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People who still write things down instead of typing usually remember things more deeply. It isn't always easy to keep track of everything. With so much on their plate, they might've found themselves constantly forgetting about their obligations. Thankfully, writing things down has definitely helped them in that department. Rather than setting it on their calendar, they've found that writing has helped them commit things to memory.

This isn't exactly bizarre, as The Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research notes, "Handwriting stimulates complex brain connections essential in encoding new information and forming memories."

So, while it might be a pain, give it a try. Writing things down can be helpful to those who are forgetful, no matter what.

2. They think before they act

Tonuka Stock | Shutterstock

Most people are too hasty for their own good. So focused on their own thoughts and feelings, they aren't afraid to blurt things out or make reckless decisions. But people who still write things down instead of typing are truly analytical.

People who enjoy writing things down on paper are likely to also keep a journal. Believing it's helpful to process information and, by extension, their emotions, they carefully think things through before committing to a decision.

3. They value focus over speed

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

With everything going on nowadays, it can be pretty hard to focus. From TikTok notifications to overall technology distractions, staying focused is becoming increasingly difficult. Luckily, people who still write things down instead of typing usually value focus over speed. While it isn't always easy to remain focused, these individuals do their best.

It might be small, but writing instead of typing helps more than people think. As positive psychology coach Diane E Dreher, Ph.D., said, "Our attention is hijacked by negative news, social media, and constant interruptions. This constant distraction can result in chronic stress."

So, if writing helps you get off your phone or laptop, keep on going. Having that tech break matters more than people think.

4. They're naturally reflective

Arthur Bargan | Shutterstock

Many people don't do the work necessary to truly reflect. So focused on themselves, they lack the coping skills necessary to see beyond their own perspective. Luckily, people who still write things down instead of typing usually have the special trait of being naturally reflective.

While it's far from easy, being naturally reflective is important for multiple reasons. From relationships to the workplace, the ability to analyze and reflect is the difference between success and failure. Thankfully, people who write things down have this, as they can jot down their observations rather than type them or disregard them completely. Is it fun? No. But there's no denying that being naturally reflective will always be a skill that those who write naturally possess.

5. They process emotions well

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Let's face it, most people aren't eager to journal and process their emotions. Much preferring to bury their emotions deep within themselves, they don't always go through the changes necessary to be the best version of themselves.

But people who still write things down rather than typing are usually able to process their emotions. Believe it or not, journaling those tough emotions matters more than people think. While they may view it as another chore, journaling is fairly beneficial. As the University of Rochester Medical Center said, "Journaling is just one aspect of a healthy lifestyle for better managing stress, anxiety, and mental health conditions."

This is why writing physically matters. While typing is good for short-term tasks, writing it down on paper is much better for careful observation and analysis.

6. They have good attention spans

viDi Studio | Shutterstock

The average person doesn't have the best attention span, and things seem to be getting worse. If it isn't technology, everyday stressors have most people zoning out half the time. Thankfully, people who still write things down instead of typing usually have good attention spans. Was it always easy to focus and pay attention? No. Wanting to escape, some people have learned to live inside their heads.

But for those who take the time to write things down, they're more present than everyone else. Carefully spelling out each word in such a short time frame, they find themselves more hyper-focused than they would have been if they were typing notes instead.

7. They are disciplined

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

Many people talk about being more disciplined, but when push comes to shove, it isn't always easy to stay disciplined. From getting up early in the morning to exercising, discipline requires strong willpower.

Fortunately for them, people who still write things down instead of typing usually have the special trait of being disciplined. It wasn't always easy, but they've learned to take the extra time to write things down. Knowing how beneficial it is, these people aren't afraid to put in the hard work.

This eventually pays off, as senior professor of neuroscience William R. Klemm, Ph.D., said, "Handwritten notes involve more thought, re-framing, and re-organization, all of which promote better understanding and retention."

8. They pick up on small details

New Africa | Shutterstock

It isn't easy to pick up on the small details in life. So distracted by everything else going on in their life, most people won't notice the insignificant finer details. However, people who still write things down instead of typing usually have the special trait of noticing small details. Since they're so used to taking notes, they've learned to process information efficiently and pay attention to the details.

As a result, they aren't just looking at one subsection. Instead, they're looking at every single detail. This is why most people can't get one past them. People who write down notes catch on quicker than most, which is probably why they're so intelligent in the first place.

9. They're good at untangling complex issues

Wasan Tita | Shutterstock

Going through complex problems is far from easy. Whether it's personal problems or work problems, finding ways to untangle that web is harder than most people realize. This is why people who still write things down usually are good at untangling complex issues. Unlike others, these individuals are taking note of everything. Because they can memorize things much more easily, they can work through problems faster.

According to the book Traditions of Writing Research, we produce more ideas when writing by hand. So, if someone wants to get a higher grade on their next test, take written notes. Sure, it may be a pain, but you're likely to have a better time untangling complex problems than the person next to you.

10. They prefer depth over noise

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Nowadays, it's hard to truly find deep people. So consumed by the everyday trivial matters, most people aren't too keen on digging deep. On the flip side, people who still write things down instead of typing usually have the special trait of preferring depth over noise. On the surface, it might feel like digging too deep is a recipe for disaster; however, this sentiment couldn't be further from the truth.

As Professor Michelle P. Maidenberg, Ph.D., MPH, LCSW-R, CGP, said, "Deeper communication involves going beyond surface-level interactions and engaging in conversations that foster trust, understanding, and connection in all relationships."

This is why people who still write things down instead of typing are also pretty deep. Always going the extra mile, they'd prefer to dig deep than land in safe waters.

11. They love the process of learning

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Finally, people who still write things down instead of typing usually have a special trait: they love the process of learning. At the beginning, most people don't like doing extra work. Becoming completely burned out, it's all too easy to want to give up.

Luckily, people who write tend to grow to love the process of learning. Filled with more knowledge, they're always finding ways to connect what they've learned to real life. So, while taking all those notes hurts their hand, in their eyes, the amount of knowledge they learn from it is more than satisfactory.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.