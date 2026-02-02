Women Who Collect Lip Balms & Candles Usually Have These 11 Specific Personality Traits

Many people have a collection of some kind. Perhaps it's old-fashioned stamps, coins, sports memorabilia, or maybe it's vintage toys and other items that line their walls. Consider that about 40% of the American population collects something, it's normal for a person to have some kind of stockpile of things they like to look at and talk about. Regardless of what a person collects, research has indicated that it also has great benefits, including stress reduction and increasing social connections.

Of course, some collections may be a bit out of the ordinary, like having a large selection of beauty products. And it reveals quite a lot about a person, because women who collect lip balms and candles usually have certain specific personality traits. Their preference for these things can provide a lot more insight into their lives.

1. Comfort-seeking

It isn't always easy to go through life as a woman. From daily stressors to even trying to feel safe alone in public, women rarely have time to detox. So, some women become obsessed with seeking comfort. From delicious-smelling candles to soothing lip balms, women who are obsessed with buying these things secretly want to feel safe.

So long as women aren't shopping when they're feeling particularly stressed, it's more than okay. As health and psychology writer Temma Ehrenfeld suggested, people should avoid shopping when they're emotional, whether it's feeling stressed, angry, or upset. People can overindulge and become obsessive. But if women have a budget, they can buy candles or lip balms within reason.

2. Highly sensory

Some women are very sensitive to smells. Known as hyperosmia, this rare condition is the increased ability to perceive odors. Though a woman may not have this condition, she may be hyper-sensitive to certain smells, and she may enjoy collecting things like lip balms or candles to sniff.

They do their best to control their environment by blocking out the things that cause their nervous system to go into overdrive. They're quick to throw out overly sticky lip balms or candles with a certain smell. While it might seem extra, strong smells or weird textures make them uncomfortable.

3. Emotionally self-aware

Women who collect lip balms and candles usually are emotionally self-aware, and are very in tune with how they feel. Somewhere along the way, they figured it out. Understanding the importance of the environment, these women altered their surroundings because they understood it was a form of self-care.

From breakups to cutting off toxic friends, they learned that mental health and self-care are deeply intertwined and, as such, value it. In fact, a study published in Applied Nursing Research found that self-care has significant positive correlations with mental health, so women who collect these things are super quick to change their environment.

4. Detail-oriented

From decorating their room with specific colors all the way to color-coding their notes, there's a difference between actually being detail-oriented and just being performative about it. And while it isn't always easy to tell who is and isn't, some women who collect these specific items are obsessed with vibes.

Whether it's their outfits or their surroundings at home, everything about them is flawless. Call it over the top, but they can't stand being out of place. They focus on the little things and spend way too much time collecting candles and lip balms. They just can't help themselves, but being organized comes with its own fair share of perks. According to psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, when you're better organized, you're improving your well-being, including your physical health and happiness.

5. Sentimental

Nobody wants to be overly sentimental and embarrass themselves in front of others when they get teary-eyed. But knowing how emotional and attached they can become to the little things, many people do their best to let go. Perhaps it's a scent that reminds them of happy times or a certain color that triggers their memories.

No matter what it is, women who collect lip balms and candles are sentimental. And while some may say it's bad to hold onto the past, these women cherish it. Even if the moments are long gone, they can't help but want to relive it, even if it's only by certain smells.

6. Creative and imaginative

It might sound far-fetched, but scents aren't just for vibes. According to a study published in Brain Sciences, certain smells can impact a person's mood. "It has been widely demonstrated that the lemon scent, included in most all-purpose cleaners, elicits stimulation and activation, while the lavender scent elicits relaxation and sedative effects," the study concluded.

Because scents can affect our mood, they can impact our actions as well. When someone is happy, it can encourage them to think more clearly and use their newfound energy to create things or come up with new ideas. It seems random, but these items get some women's minds working quickly.

7. Routine-based

Everyone claims to like a sense of routine; however, when push comes to shove, many of us wing it. Whether it's waking up a few minutes before clocking in remotely at work or arriving late to an appointment, some people don't run their lives on a schedule. Maybe they even eat the same meal every single day because they're used to it.

But the things a person collects can indicate that they love routine, and women who collect lip balms and candles usually have these specific personality traits.

Because they stick with routine, they may focus heavily on self-care, which is perhaps why the items they stockpile are meant to make them feel good. So, they're quick to light those candles and put on lip balm. These women have a regular routine that makes the rest of their lives run smoothly.

8. Soft but resilient

Oftentimes, women who feel attracted to comfier items are labeled as soft-hearted. Rolling their eyes, the average person might claim that it's just part of their nature; however, while women who buy these comfort items might value softness and safety, this doesn't make them less strong-minded.

Resilience isn't always easy to develop. Learning to become stronger and independent is a scary road. But women who value this softness also understand how critical it is to be strong, both physically and mentally. So, they cater to both as they buy comfort items, develop routines, and, most likely, engage in healthy habits that further expand their resilience.

9. Control-seeking

There are some people out there who love going with the flow. Never in any rush, certain women learn to let go of their control and just take life one day at a time. Sure, being controlling isn't always the healthiest thing, but no matter what someone says, there's always a need for balance.

As therapist Noelle McWard explained, "Control, or rather, seeking to have control, is a form of anxiety. It is rooted in the default, and often unconscious belief or feeling that 'I am not going to be okay' or 'Things will not be okay.'" So, some women must take a break from buying these comfort items to address what's causing them to feel unsafe in the first place.

10. Nurturing

Both men and women can be nurturing. Women who actively seek to make their home a comfier place and become more welcoming are usually known as the "mom" of the group. Paying attention to the environment and their behavior, these women are cautious.

From the way they present themselves to the spaces they create, they need a safe space for their loved ones. And if it means burning through way too many candles, so be it. Because women who collect lip balms and candles usually are incredibly nurturing and compassionate to the ones they love most.

11. Romantic thinkers at heart

Some women who collect beauty products like lip balms or self-care items like candles, may have their head in the clouds, and want to romanticize their life. While some might call them extra, their dreamy nature shouldn't be viewed as a weakness.

According to professor emeritus of education Anthony D. Fredericks, there's a correlation between daydreaming and creativity. "Having our heads in the clouds is an opportunity to let our creative powers develop and flourish. This is mental play at its finest — a potent exercise in which innovative thinking is supported and celebrated," he added.

