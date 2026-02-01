Research in the Journal of Evolutionary Psychology found that self-confidence in appearance significantly predicts self-esteem, and that relationship is mediated by self-confidence. True appeal in a woman — or any person, truly — comes from the energy and authenticity someone brings to every interaction.

Got a hot date tonight, and you're super nervous? You're scared you'll say the wrong thing or won't look as good in your dress as you think. We asked myriad love and relationship experts for suggestions about how you can feel good about yourself and be the highly appealing person you're meant to be.

If a woman has these 11 traits, she's a highly appealing person:

1. She knows her best colors

The right color for you makes you look vibrant, happy, and beautiful. It might not be your favorite color, so stand in front of a mirror and hold different fabrics near your face. Then, you will see stunning effects! When in doubt, trust the Chinese medicine tradition: pinks, reds, and oranges regulate joy and harmony. — Anne Cossé, wellness coach

2. She dresses with intention

Dressing to impress shows that you respect yourself and that your loved one is worth the effort — both of which will increase your attraction factor. Plus, the confidence that comes with looking nice adds yet another dimension to your magnetism. So, put on a pretty dress and some stylish shoes for your next date, and wear them with a smile! — Linda DiBella, holistic coach

3. She pursues her passions

Nothing is more irresistible than someone who believes strongly in a worthy cause and devotes her time and energy to it. If you love animals, check out your local animal shelter for volunteer opportunities, or if your passion is to help those in need, spend a few hours per week at a local soup kitchen. Your sense of fulfillment is a vehicle for personal growth that will also up your level of irresistibility. — Linda DiBella

4. She stays physically active

Besides burning calories, getting out in nature for a hike or a walk in your neighborhood will increase your heart rate and blood flow which will give your skin a rosy hue and improve your mood. Nobody can resist a bright smile backed by a glowing complexion and positive energy! —Linda DiBella

5. She's genuinely interested in things

Who doesn't love to talk about themselves? Take this advice and get into the habit of being on the receiving end by developing your listening skills and showing a genuine curiosity about what your partner has to say. When they trust that they'll be heard, understood, supported, and maybe even challenged by your questions, they'll naturally want to spend time in your company. — Linda DiBella

6. She knows she's enough as she is

There's nothing more beautiful than a woman who knows she's beautiful from the inside out. Are you caring, fun, witty, honest, and reliable? These are the qualities that count and need to be valued, first and foremost by you! Buying into media messages that promote image rather than substance undermines your self-esteem and further sabotages your self-image. — Loren Gelberg-Goff, therapist

7. She does what she loves

When you're engaged in activities you love and feel good doing, you exude self-confidence, authenticity, and feelings of well-being. Don't use weight as an excuse to hide from the world and stop living, because then you are a victim of your weight and lose your sense of empowerment.

The more you engage in activities you enjoy, the more attractive you will feel, and as you feel more attractive, you will become irresistible as well. — Loren Gelberg-Goff

8. She makes movement a priority

When you are physically active, your body releases endorphins, which make you feel good. And, the better you feel, the more irresistible you are. Make sure you are participating: take walks, swim, play games, etc. This is not about losing weight, but about being an active participant in your life. — Loren Gelberg-Goff

9. She doesn't make excuses

Accept who you are, as you are. Whether or not you hope or plan to lose weight, this is where you are right now in your life. If you want to live feeling whole, empowered, and fulfilled, then you need to focus only on what you want, not what you don't want or don't have or wish was different.

Focus only on that which you can do, and then whether or not what you are doing is moving you in a positive direction. A positive, clear outlook on yourself and your life will do more toward making you attractive than any diet. — Loren​ Gelberg-Goff

10. She appreciates her body

Own your sensuality by getting intimate with yourself. Take some private time and let your hands glide over your body in a non-intimate way.

Once you have gained an appreciation for your body with your eyes closed, stand in front of a mirror, eyes wide open, and send love to every inch of your body without judgment or criticism. Now, you can confidently bring yourself into the moment without any thoughts or insecurities that take away from your natural hot self! — Sherri Nickols, relationship coach

11. She's playful and lighthearted

Opening up to playfulness frees the creative expression of your soul and brings to life your charisma, magnetic charm, and vibrancy. Unleashing your fun, feminine spirit gives you that glow that money can't buy, making your attraction factor larger than life. — Sherri Nickols

