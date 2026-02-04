People who are usually 10 minutes late to everything almost always have these 11 specific personality traits

While lateness is often tied to nuanced things like attention spans, procrastination, and even personal experiences like ADHD, the truth is that most people perceive it as disrespectful, regardless of intent. Especially if someone makes excuses to justify their lateness, makes it a “quirky” part of their personality, or consistently shows up late to their commitments, it can sabotage their connections and chip away at their self-image.

As we mentioned, it’s nuanced, but people who are usually 10 minutes late to everything almost always have these specific personality traits. However, just because someone’s personality is intertwined with their ability to meet and make commitments on time doesn’t mean they’re incapable of changing their habits. Whether it’s boundaries or tricks to manage time, it’s always possible to change your patterns of behavior, especially if you can recognize them yourself.

1. They struggle to manage time

Especially for people living with ADHD, “time blindness” is a real thing. From underestimating the time it takes to complete a task or drive somewhere to getting lost in a distraction that pops up out of nowhere, people who are usually 10 minutes late to everything almost always have these specific personality traits.

Of course, just because they struggle to show up on time and manage their habits doesn’t mean they’re stuck in this pattern forever. It doesn’t have to be something that burdens these people forever, especially if they’re already noticing the behavior and taking actionable steps to create new routines.

2. They’re easily distracted

People who are easily distracted are often more likely to be consistently late. When they’re getting ready to leave, they’re distracted by chores or a random project. They may even be distracted by their phones and unexpected notifications.

Especially considering our collective attention spans are shrinking alongside constant stimulation and entertainment, according to professor Gloria Mark, it’s not uncommon for small tasks and projects to completely derail us from the task at hand. Even if it’s a sense of anxiety or a complex emotion that pops up at an unexpected time, it can easily urge us into avoidance and procrastination if we don’t have the regulation skills or tools to manage them.

3. They live in the present moment

While balancing future-thinking with living in the present moment is the key to living a more mindful life, getting too caught up in present desires and needs can often urge us to make decisions that put our future selves at risk.

For example, if we’re comfortable on the couch and appreciating the calmness of the present moment, ignoring the need to get ready for an obligation can sabotage our future self’s ability to show up on time.

For some people, living in the present moment feels impossible, but for people who are usually 10 minutes late to everything, it can almost feel too easy to appeal to the mindfulness of the “now.”

4. They’re procrastinators

While we often think about procrastination in terms of time management, research shows that this habit is actually tied to brain processing of things like anxiety and stress, rather than organization. That’s part of the reason why procrastination is often tied to creativity and perfectionism. People who push off tasks until the last minute are often taking their time thinking about novel ideas and brainstorming how they can complete a task in a new way.

Of course, this tendency may sabotage productivity in the long run and encourage people to be late, but it can also make someone a more innovative thinker, with the right boundaries. That’s why it’s not always an inherently bad thing — unless they’re disrespecting someone else’s time by pushing off getting ready or meeting deadlines.

5. They’re optimistic

While optimism is often good for health and well-being, according to a study from Clinical Practice & Epidemiology in Mental Health, when it comes to lateness and time management, it’s not always such a good trait.

Optimistic people are often more likely to underestimate the time something takes or justify their procrastination with beliefs that “it’ll all work out,” even if that means showing up late. They unintentionally disrespect other people’s time by clinging to a sense of optimism that their lateness isn’t that “serious” or harmful.

6. They’re carefree

Many people who are chronically late to meetings and commitments are actually less stressed, according to a study from Harvard University. They don’t stress themselves out meeting strict deadlines or holding themselves to rigid expectations, even if it means they disrespect another person’s time by showing up consistently late.

That’s part of the reason why people who are always late tend to live longer, healthier lives — they’re not constantly dealing with unnecessary stress about showing up on time or managing a strict schedule.

7. They’re intentional

Intentional people may sometimes confuse their “intent” with their actions. For example, if they meant to be on time and actively worry about disrespecting someone’s time, they may find a way to justify their misbehavior and lateness.

While it might seem like the right thing to do when they can’t show up on time, these kinds of excuses usually feel invalidating to someone who’s already annoyed about waiting 10 minutes for someone to show up.

Of course, people who are usually 10 minutes late to everything typically don’t have malicious intentions or disrespectful motives, but that doesn’t make their actions any less harmful, especially when they become a pattern.

8. They dislike structure

If someone’s an inherently flexible and carefree person, chances are they struggle with resentment around rigid commitments and structure in their everyday life. People who are usually 10 minutes late to everything almost always have these specific personality traits.

It’s perfectly normal, healthy even, to be carefree and to dislike structure in your routine, but the key to protecting your relationships is to at least structure your commitments. Give yourself extra time to get ready, host events instead of going somewhere else, and be open about your schedule with other people to prevent them from waiting on you if you’re late.

9. They’re people-pleasers

Many people-pleasers struggle to say “no,” even to people they don’t like and in the face of things that they know they won’t enjoy. They say “yes” to commitments and pack their schedules full of things they’re not excited about, which often leads to avoidance and frustration when these commitments inevitably come around.

People who are usually 10 minutes late to everything almost always have these personality traits, either because they’re dreading something they felt pressured to agree to or are trying to balance an unrealistic schedule full of plans they couldn’t turn down.

10. They’re thrill-seekers

Many people who seek out constant stimulation and “thrill” in their routines may be more likely to show up consistently late to their commitments. Much like exciting newness and impulsivity spark adrenaline, running behind and racing against the clock can do the same.

Even if they’re not consciously aware of it, they’re chasing the thrill of lateness, even when they’re “trying” to be on time.

11. They’re perfectionists

Even if it seems counterintuitive, many people who hold themselves to unrealistic expectations and pressures to be “perfect” all the time may struggle with chronic lateness. If they’re trying to pick the perfect outfit, do their makeup without error, manage an unrealistic schedule, and show up without a hint of struggle, chances are they’re more stressed than the average person.

According to a study from Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, this kind of chronic stress often impairs a person’s time perception and distorts their estimates of time around tasks and routines. So, if they’re holding themselves to stressful expectations, chances are they’re sabotaging their ability to complete tasks and show up on time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.