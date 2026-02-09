Sleeping with socks on is probably not the most popular choice. Many people complain that their feet feel trapped or uncomfortable when they go to bed with socks on, so many choose to forego them altogether. That doesn’t mean the whole world goes sockless when sleeping, though.

A survey from the Better Sleep Council found that 32% of people wear socks to sleep at least a couple of times a week, which definitely isn’t a majority, but may still be more than some people expected. Sock sleepers are not some bizarre, separate species that should be judged harshly. Instead, they share some rare personality traits that differ from those of other people.

People who sleep better with socks on usually have 11 highly rare personality traits

1. They prefer comfort

Pchela Vladimir | Shutterstock

Perhaps the strongest trait that people who sleep better with socks on share is a preference for comfort. Obviously, some people think sleeping with socks on is the most uncomfortable thing in the world, but people who prefer to do so really like to be cozy. Wearing soft, warm socks to bed is kind of like providing your feet with a blanket.

Wellness coach Jay Vera Summer shared, “Like eating well, staying hydrated, and exercising regularly, getting enough quality sleep is essential for your overall health. Researchers are still uncovering exactly why we sleep, but one thing’s clear: A full night’s rest delivers a wide range of mental and physical health benefits.”

We know, both from Summer’s words and conventional wisdom, that sleep is an essential facet of everyone’s health. If you’re not comfortable, you’re not going to be able to sleep well, which means your health will suffer. For some people, the height of comfort is sleeping with socks on, and it truly does help them sleep more soundly.

Advertisement

2. They aren't worried about judgment

AYO Production | Shutterstock

It’s no secret that people have some pretty strong opinions about whether or not you should wear socks when sleeping. Based on data from the Better Sleep Council, it seems that most people think it’s better to sleep without socks. That means people who disagree are going against the grain and are unlikely to be overly worried about others' judgment.

Clinical psychologist Bonnie Zucker, PhD, said, “Most people are concerned about others’ judgments at least some of the time. It might be helpful to assess whether these fears are interfering with your well-being, and if so, it might be time to take action.”

It’s impossible to avoid other people’s judgment, but you can control how you react to it. Getting too caught up in what other people think and how they may be critiquing you is a sure way to tank your self-confidence. As surprising as it may sound, people who sleep with socks on really understand this. They know people are openly judging them, and they really don’t care.

Advertisement

3. They like to be prepared

LY photographer | Shutterstock

As unsettling as it may seem, you really have no idea what could happen in the middle of the night. Your power could go out, leaving you without heat, or an emergency could force you to rush outside. In those situations, you would probably be pretty grateful if you had the foresight to sleep with socks on.

Alyson Finn from NOAA’s Disaster Preparedness Program stated, “Disasters can strike anytime, anywhere at varying degrees throughout the year. Preparedness requires constant vigilance. It ensures that equipment is maintained, and that plans are reviewed and tested regularly.”

Having socks on is not going to save you from some of the biggest disasters life can throw at you, but for those who sleep with socks on, it provides them with a little peace of mind. They feel like they are one step closer to being prepared for absolutely anything, and that gives them confidence that makes it easy to rest.

Advertisement

4. They are problem solvers

siro46 | Shutterstock

People who sleep better with socks on are also pretty good problem solvers. To them, wearing socks when sleeping is like a little trick to help them sleep better. If their feet are cold, they can either suffer through it or take action to do something about it. Wearing socks is a small thing, but it solves a common problem many people face.

In an article published in BDJ in Practice, Dr. Janine Brooks, MBE, noted, “Problem solving is a fundamental human cognitive process. Modern humans have been problem solving for hundreds of thousands of years. Our ability to solve problems is one of the factors that underpin our success as a species.”

If being able to solve problems determines our success, these skills are essential. Socks may seem like the most minor solution, but wearing them to bed is a sign that someone is thinking ahead and trying to anticipate potential issues. Their ability to problem-solve in this small way has big implications.

Advertisement

5. They have high sensory awareness

VH-studio | Shutterstock

If someone sleeps better with socks on, they likely have a pretty high level of sensory awareness. This means that they are a “vibes” person who has strong feelings about the environment they’re in. This may show up in other ways, too, like only wanting to work in a certain spot or not eating a certain food because the texture feels off.

Psychology professor Russell T. Hurlburt, PhD, shared an interesting example to illustrate the meaning of sensory awareness. “As you’re reading this post, your hand is resting on your mouse as you scroll,” he said. “That is not sensory awareness. But if while scrolling you are paying particular attention to the grooves on the mouse button, directly aware of the sensations in your fingertips, then that is sensory awareness.”

Someone with high sensory awareness is very attuned to how it feels to sleep both with and without socks. Their sensory system has decided that it’s far better to sleep with socks on. It’s just what’s more comfortable to them, and it’s what feels right. This creates the perfect conditions for them to rest well.

Advertisement

6. They get nostalgic

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Do you remember sleeping with footie pajamas on when you were a kid? People who sleep better with socks on do. They can still feel the comfort of their whole body being covered by those pajamas, and they’ve been chasing that feeling ever since. For them, sleeping with socks on gives them the feeling of being cared for, as they were as a child.

Psychology professor Krystine Batcho, PhD, said of nostalgia, “It’s a very comforting emotion. It also brings back; it stimulates memories of the times when we were accepted and loved unconditionally. That is such a powerfully comforting phenomenon, knowing that there was a time in life we didn’t have to earn our love, or we didn’t deserve it because we earned a certain amount of money or we were successful in a certain venue.”

It’s possible that some people who sleep with socks on just got used to that feeling as kids and didn’t want to change it. However, it could also mean that they’re trying to relive their childhood as much as possible. With how comforting nostalgia can be, it’s understandable that people would want to feel it as much as possible.

Advertisement

7. They are rule-breakers

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Obviously, there’s no actual rule that says you should sleep without socks on, but a majority of people do feel like that’s the better option. This means that people who insist on wearing socks to bed are rule-breakers in their own small way. They don’t follow the crowd, and they aren’t worried about keeping up with societal conventions.

According to leadership consultant Gustavo Razzetti, “Sometimes, it’s OK to break the rules. I’m not talking about doing it randomly, but with a purpose. Choose to break the rules that limit you, not just because you don’t like them.” He added that people who are comfortable with breaking rules tend to be more creative and to feel smarter.

Some rules just can’t be broken, or at least aren’t meant to be, but a rebellious streak can be a good thing. It shows that someone is open-minded and willing to try new things. The small act of wearing socks to bed signals that someone is willing to break rules and refuse to conform when it’s needed, which can be very beneficial.

Advertisement

8. They aren't worried about fashion

Vagengeim | Shutterstock

We’ve all heard about people who prioritize comfort over fashion, and maybe have been those people at one point ourselves. Someone’s pajamas are definitely not their most stylish outfit, but some people still prefer to look somewhat put together, especially depending on who they live with. Socks are often laughed at and considered the least aesthetic part of an outfit, so someone wearing them to bed isn’t exactly putting fashion over everything else.

Sarah Davies, the Chief Product Officer at lifestyle marketplace Unbound, said “Comfort has become key for people over the past year and people are breaking free from restrictions and the stress of choosing what clothes they feel they should be wearing. This change in fashion goes hand in hand with people investing more time in their own self-care and wellness.”

Maybe the socks someone wears to bed aren’t the cutest look, or even appear a little silly, but those devoted sock-wearers know that their comfort is what’s most important. They have plenty of time to look stylish during the day, but they don’t need to carry that pressure over to nights when they should be resting, too.

Advertisement

9. They are sensitive to changes in temperature

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

It’s very possible that someone who sleeps better with socks on is quite sensitive to temperatures. One of the main reasons someone might put on socks before bed is to keep their feet warm. If you’re covering up with blankets, cold feet might not be the end of the world, but someone who is very sensitive to temperature will feel it almost painfully.

Health and wellness writer Daniela Ginta shared that having cold feet can affect how your blood circulates because it causes your blood vessels to constrict. This can lead to some serious discomfort, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as “pain, numbness, tingling, or cold.” And, of course, poor circulation over an extended period of time can lead to health concerns.

If someone always chooses to sleep with their socks on, it could be because they are extremely sensitive to temperatures. Their feet get cold easily, and they know that’s not a good feeling. It turns out that having cold feet isn’t just uncomfortable, but it can also be a sign that your body isn't functioning properly, so it’s best to do what you need to do to stay warm.

Advertisement

10. They are controlling

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

People who sleep better with socks on certainly aren’t control freaks who have to take charge of every situation they find themselves in. Instead, the control they utilize is a bit more subtle. It means they don’t want to leave things up to chance. They want to know what temperature their feet will be and how their feet will feel in bed under the covers.

Professor David Almeida, who was involved in a study that analyzed how taking control of stressful situations affected people, noted, “Learning to find and act on these pockets of control in daily life may not only reduce stress but also support long-term health and well-being.”

This doesn’t mean that someone has to be in control of every single aspect of their life. Rather, it means that doing what you can to alleviate the stressors that do enter your life is good for you. This would certainly be one way to describe people who sleep with socks on. They know what the best conditions are for them, and they aren’t afraid to do what is necessary to create them.

Advertisement

11. They take their rest seriously

nadia_acosta | Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, people who sleep better with socks on also take their rest pretty seriously. Wearing pajamas could be thought of as your nighttime uniform, and for people who really want to get a good night’s sleep, socks are a part of it. It shows that they really put thought into how they rest, rather than just jumping into bed as is.

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, researchers explained, “Sleep is a biological necessity, and insufficient sleep and untreated sleep disorders are detrimental for health, well-being, and public safety … It is the position of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) that sleep is essential to health.”

People just can’t function without sleep, or at least can’t function well for very long. This means that everyone has to do whatever it takes to create an environment that makes it easy for them to get some good rest. For some, this means wearing socks, and doing so might even be a sign that someone is more aligned with sleep hygiene, as they know what they personally need.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.