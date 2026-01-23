Sensitivity is not always a bad thing. It can be powerful to tap into our emotions. Following our intuitions can be important. However, when sensitivity stands in the way of rational thoughts, it can become a problem.

Becoming less sensitive takes work for many people. For some, it can feel like an impossible task. We all know someone who is overly sensitive. Things get under their skin that most people would easily shake off. When someone is way too sensitive, they take everything to heart. It can interfere with their relationships. They may struggle to thrive at work or maintain healthy relationships with others. You will be able to tell if someone is overly sensitive if they say certain phrases when they talk to you. They will become defensive and often try to manipulate a situation if they do not get the response they are looking for.

People who are way too sensitive almost always use these 11 phrases when they talk to you

1. ‘I can’t handle this right now’

Sometimes, things can feel overwhelming. Even those who are not overly sensitive struggle with feeling overstimulated. Whether it’s completing a task at work or having a complicated conversation with someone, it’s not easy. However, when someone is way too sensitive, they’ll use this phrase to wiggle their way out of anything.

Highly sensitive people are affected by stress. Instead of tackling things head-on, they look for ways to avoid the feeling entirely. They seek downtime to recover from emotionally straining activities. When someone is highly sensitive, they will use this phrase to avoid situations and conversations.

2. ‘That’s just how I am’

You may want to discuss your sensitive friend's emotions with them. You want to see them process their feelings better. If someone is way too sensitive, they’ll almost always say, ‘Well, that’s just how I am.’ It’s frustrating to hear this. You want to help them the best you can, but if they’re not willing to work through their emotions, it can be impossible.

Since overly sensitive people take things personally, they become defensive. Instead of navigating those feelings, they’ll try to explain their mindset. Saying that being sensitive is just how they are is a way to cover their reaction.

3. ‘This is a big deal’

When someone feels deeply, everything seems like the end of the world. It can be hard for the average person to understand. Sometimes it can be frustrating dealing with someone like this. The overly sensitive individual might make everything a big deal. They will genuinely feel overwhelmed, but it can be irritating for others involved.

Some people feel more than others. Unfortunately, it takes a toll on both the individual and those around them. Average tasks can become too much to handle. They’ll take every conversation personally, finding it hard to move past things they take personally. They’ll almost always say something like, ‘This is a big deal,’ even when it seems like a normal event for most of us.

4. ‘You’re attacking me’

Confronting someone who is way too sensitive is hard. It’s not easy for them to understand how their behavior impacts others around them. When trying to discuss something that upsets them, they will go on the defensive. Since they feel things more intensely, they will see any words against them as an attack. Sometimes, it’s far from an attack, but they see it as such.

They can be prone to viewing everything as negative. When they perceive negativity, they take it to heart. Therefore, a conversation about their behavior can feel like an attack.

5. ‘You hurt my feelings’

Sensitive people take everything personally. I have been guilty of this. It isn’t always easy to push aside your feelings to view a conversation from a rational standpoint. Some find it hard not to take things to heart. When someone says something that doesn’t sit well with them, it can easily hurt their feelings. Someone who is way too sensitive will often let you know that they’ve been bothered by your words.

“While some comments or actions are actually offensive, if you find that your feelings are hurt very often or you tend to assume that someone meant to cause you emotional harm, it's possible that you're prone to taking things too personally,” says Barbara Field for VeryWell Mind.

6. ‘I can’t say anything right’

When things are taken too personally, someone who is way too sensitive struggles with how their words impact others. It makes sense that viewing every reaction as a direct attack on them can leave them feeling like they can’t say anything right. In reality, they may have said something that upset the other person. They’ll hop on the defensive and try to avoid consequences by saying they can’t do anything right.

It doesn’t matter how the conversation is delivered; the sensitive person will feel attacked. Highly sensitive people are often wary of the words of others. Even if they kindly frame how their words impacted them, the sensitive person will be prone to taking it personally.

7. ‘You’re being really mean right now’

We have all been guilty of reading too far between the lines. We try to analyze everything a person is saying to us. When someone is overly sensitive, they may see everything in a negative light. Even if the person they’re speaking to didn't have bad intentions, they may interpret their words as being mean. As a result, unnecessary conflict may occur.

Let’s face it, none of us wants to assume everything said to us is mean. However, when you’re overly sensitive, it feels that way. Sensitive people notice things that are slightly off. As a result, they will assume someone is being mean to them and react as such.

8. ‘This is too much for me’

Highly sensitive people are easily overwhelmed. This feeling does not only come from conversations and tasks. Overly sensitive people are impacted more than others by disturbing images. They struggle to watch horror movies or other things that show violence. They can be deeply bothered by it, and as a result, will say things like, ‘This is too much for me.’

Not only that, but they will also struggle to adapt. When new situations arise, they can feel overwhelming. A change in work tasks or a move can feel like the end of the world. It will genuinely feel like too much for them to handle.

9. ‘I guess my feelings don’t matter’

People who are way too sensitive often feel emotional invalidation. They will feel worthless and begin to isolate themselves when they assume their feelings do not matter. Sometimes, this feeling occurs no matter what the other person says. If they do not like what they are told, they may accuse them of invalidating their feelings. In reality, the perspectives are different.

An overly sensitive person often feels unimportant. They need validation. When they do not feel they are getting it, or someone does something they don’t agree with, they’ll claim their feelings do not matter.

10. ‘You’re judging me’

It’s scary to open up to other people. Being ourselves is not always easy. A highly sensitive person will often feel judged. They will feel like nothing they say is right. The reality is we are all being judged. We have to come to terms with that. Someone with this mindset can’t look past it. They will try to live their lives to prevent being judged by others.

Whether it’s their appearance or the milestones they haven’t hit in life yet, a sensitive person may accuse you of judging them even when you are not. They often feel like all eyes are on them.

11. ‘This is why I don’t open up’

It's not always easy to share our feelings with other people. Digging deep into our souls for others can feel impossible. When you are sensitive, it is especially hard to share your feelings. When someone is way too sensitive, if they don't get the response they want from opening up, they’ll regret it.

It could be that they did not feel like their emotions were validated. They care too much about what others think of them. That’s why it’s easy for them to claim they’ll never open up to others again when something doesn’t go as planned when sharing their feelings. Maybe they were not reciprocated, or they felt judged because of it.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.