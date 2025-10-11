9 Struggles People Who Are Always Freezing No Matter The Temperature Will Understand Instantly

There's a special kind of camaraderie that exists among those of us who live in a perpetual state of chill. While others are reaching for iced coffee and complaining about the heat, we're the ones wrapped in cardigans in July, strategically positioning ourselves away from air conditioning vents, and keeping emergency layers stashed in every bag we own.

Being chronically freezing is a lifestyle, complete with its own set of challenges and survival strategies. Those of us who are always freezing have developed a unique perspective on what others consider normal temperatures. If you're nodding along already, you'll relate to the following struggles.

Here are 9 struggles people who always feel freezing, no matter the temperature, will understand instantly:

1. The merciless chill of overzealous air-conditioning

What is going on in restaurants, museums, and movie theaters in the summer? Is this a cruel evolutionary prank to phase cold people out of the genetic pool? Turn down the AC, for crying out loud.

You've mastered the art of dressing in layers year-round because you never know when you'll walk into an arctic blast masquerading as 'climate control.' You've learned to scope out seats away from air vents like your life depends on it, because in a way, your comfort absolutely does.

2. Having a PhD in layering

Eighty-seven percent of the world's cardigan purchases are made by us. We've convinced ourselves that each serves a distinct and crucial purpose, trying to keep us from shivering. Meanwhile, our warm-blooded friends rotate between the same two hoodies all year, unaware of the complex sweater infrastructure required to survive daily life when you're perpetually frozen.

3. Thinking 104 degrees Fahrenheit feels 'just right'

Hot tubs and saunas > pools and oceans. There's something magical about sinking into water that's actually warm enough to stop the shivers. The dry heat of a sauna wrapping around us like a cozy blanket? Pure heaven.

4. Wearing winter socks indoors year-round

Yes, we wear them all the time. Even when we're just at home doing nothing. Our sock drawer doesn't have a winter section. It's all thick, cozy, heat-trapping socks, all year round. Regular socks? In our house, wool-blend knee-highs are the baseline, and we're not apologizing for it.

And speaking of winter socks, those babies are packed front and center in our airplane carry-on. Our flying essentials include at least two pairs of thermal socks, because there's nothing worse than being trapped at 30,000 feet with frozen toes. Airplane cabins are ice boxes with wings.

5. Immediately shutting off the airplane's arctic blast the moment you sit down

We immediately turn off the AC knob that's blasting directly into our faces as soon as we take our seats.

We've learned the hard way that the person next to us will inevitably crank their air vent to full blast, so we angle ours away strategically and pray that their arctic stream doesn't drift into our space. And don't even get us started on those overnight flights where the temperature seems to drop another ten degrees.

6. Keeping a space heater under your desk

Even though it's against company policy. Forget that — we're cold! We've become experts at positioning it just right so it blasts our legs without tripping the circuit breaker. That little space heater is a survival tool, and we'll defend our right to use it.

7. Parking further away in the winter if it means we find an indoor spot

We will pay an exorbitant rate for the indoor parking lot because we can't even from December through March. The thought of sitting in a freezing box waiting for the car to warm up with numb fingers and our teeth chattering uncontrollably? Absolutely not. Indoor parking is a survival strategy and a non-negotiable part of our budget during the cold months.

8. Carrying hand warmers in your pocket

We have those instant heat hand warmers just, like, lying around our house as though they were hair ties. We can't get enough of them.

They're stashed in every coat pocket, tucked into our desk drawers at work, and we've definitely been known to buy them in bulk during the off-season when they're on sale. It's like a little hug for your frozen fingers.

9. Preferring open windows over air-conditioning in the car

In the summer, it's not even a contest. There's something about natural air circulation that just feels better than manufactured cold air blasting from vents.

Fresh air wins every time, even if it comes with a side of humidity. Plus, you actually get to enjoy summer instead of hibernating indoors under three layers while everyone else is in tank tops.

Alex Alexander is a pseudonym. The author of this article is known to YourTango but is choosing to remain anonymous.