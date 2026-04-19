People Who Put Up Bird & Squirrel Feeders In Their Yards Usually Share 11 Rare Personality Traits

People who put up bird and squirrel feeders in their yards usually aren't doing it just for decoration or entertainment. Taking the time to feed backyard wildlife tends to reflect rare personality traits such as empathy, patience, and genuine concern for small animals that many others overlook. It's an unassuming, often overlooked habit, but it says a lot about how someone feels responsible for the living things sharing their space.

More than anything, keeping feeders stocked shows a deep love for animals and a natural instinct to nurture. People who do this regularly tend to notice their surroundings more closely, appreciate quieter moments, and stay committed to caring for something outside themselves. Here are the rare personality traits many of these bird and squirrel feeders share.

People who put up bird and squirrel feeders in their yards usually share 11 rare personality traits:

1. They're open-minded and curious about the world around them

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People who put up bird and squirrel feeders tend to stay curious about what's happening outside their window. They appreciate noticing small changes in the seasons, keeping an open mind about animal behavior, and their environment, rather than tuning it all out. Whether it's in their ideology or in thinking beyond their own perspective and biases, their open mind always makes them more considerate and demand that they stay aware of the living things around them.

As resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D., notes, "Kindness has the power to boost satisfaction, happiness, and physical and mental well-being." Taking the time to care for animals in their yard is one small but meaningful way that openness shows up in everyday life.

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2. They naturally feel empathy for living things

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It's frustrating, but empathy has really declined recently. Maybe it's because people are focused on their own struggles; however, it's uncommon to find those who are truly kind and helpful. Luckily, those who put up bird and squirrel feeders are filled with empathy.

Keeping feeders stocked shows they think beyond their own needs. They pay attention to the animals sharing their space and feel a natural responsibility to care for them when they can. That same instinct often shows up in how they support the people in their lives, too, since their compassion isn't limited to pets or family but extends to the small wildlife around them.

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3. They're more patient than most people

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Let's face it, the average person isn't very patient. While patience used to be a basic skill, the age of convenience has lowered people's tolerance for it. That said, if there's one group of people who are still always patient, it's those who put up bird and squirrel feeders. Wildlife doesn't run on a schedule, and feeder owners know that. They're comfortable waiting, watching, and letting moments unfold instead of rushing everything.

Having patience can be frustrating, but it also brings its fair share of rewards. According to author, host, and producer Robert Puff, Ph.D., "With patience, we're able to navigate challenges with a level head. It helps us to focus on long-term goals rather than short-term setbacks. Patience fosters resilience." Waiting for birds or squirrels to appear can be time-consuming, but when they do, it's worth the wait for those who have feeders.

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4. They pay close attention to their surroundings

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Most people aren't all that aware of their environment. From littering to being on their phone as they head to their car, the lack of environmental awareness is nothing new, but people who put out feeders are consistently environmentally aware.

From taking care of their outdoor surroundings to always looking both ways before crossing the street, these people are extremely attuned to the nature around them. This is probably why they take care of the birds and squirrels: while it can be tiring to set up and maintain, knowing that their environment is taken care of brings them peace of mind.

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5. They enjoy observing before reacting

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It isn't just their surroundings they're aware of. Those who put out bird feeders are also generally highly observant. Always being the first to figure something out, it's no surprise that their watchful nature has made them more empathetic. And as professor of Psychology and Neuroscience Barbara Blatchley, Ph.D., put it, "Empathy often triggers compassion, which helps cement our social relationships."

This is probably why they're committed to keeping up with their feeders. Sure, it's a huge commitment; however, by providing food for the animals around them, they create a connection they otherwise wouldn't have.

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6. They spend time reflecting in quiet moments

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Being reflective can be a huge burden. While being reflective is a component of growth and character development, it's also a huge process. From rewiring the brain to working through guilt, reflective people don't always have an easy journey. However, due to their reflective nature, they're more likely to put up bird and squirrel feeders.

One of the biggest aspects of reflection is thinking. Whether they're thinking about their loved ones or staying informed about what's happening in the world, their deep inner reflection makes them more compassionate and considerate. As a result, they're more likely to take care of their surroundings than the average person.

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7. They like caring for something outside themselves

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Not everyone is naturally nurturing. As much as we all try, some people are cut out to be warm and constantly considerate. Luckily, those who have feeders tend to have rather nurturing personalities. Always the first to take care of those around them, they wouldn't hesitate to take care of a complete stranger.

Whether it's a person in need or an animal, they believe their kindness matters. And they aren't necessarily wrong, as psychologist and psychoanalyst Deborah Serani, Psy.D., explains, “Being kind produces oxytocin that helps us, and others, feel safe and comforted.” In other words, small acts of care, like feeding backyard wildlife, can create a stronger sense of connection for everyone involved.

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8. They're comfortable with a little unpredictability

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Most people don't love disorder. As fun-natured as some may be, unpredictability has a way of disturbing our peace and keeping us on our toes. That being said, people who put up bird and squirrel feeders tend to have a higher tolerance for small disruptions to their routine. Wildlife doesn't follow a schedule, and feeders often attract unexpected visitors, so they learn to enjoy the surprise instead of needing everything to stay perfectly controlled.

They tend to actually enjoy it when things aren't perfectly put together. While routine is great, small disruptions every now and then keep things interesting. Watching birds and squirrels come and go at different times, and never knowing exactly what might show up next, adds just enough unpredictability to make the habit feel engaging without disrupting their routine completely.

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9. They appreciate slower, quieter routines

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While a little chaos is good, there's something peaceful about being outdoors. From seeing new animals to connecting with the outside world and detaching from technology, enjoying those slow moments of watching birds eat and flutter around is one of their core traits.

People who have feeders around their yard tend to be naturally peaceful, and they often make an effort to protect that calm in their daily lives. Whether it's spending quiet time outdoors or creating a more soothing environment for themselves, they understand how important those slower moments can be. As psychotherapist Jennifer Gerlach, LCSW, explains, “Centering ourselves in stillness can lead to more intentional choices in our lives,” which is exactly what makes simple routines like watching backyard wildlife feel so grounding.

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10. They take responsibility for their environment

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With so much responsibility on the average person's shoulders, the last thing they want to do is add another chore to their long list. Already feeling burnt out and exhausted, most aren't thinking about feeding birds or squirrels. However, people who often tend their bird and squirrel feeders around the yard tend to have an inherent sense of responsibility.

While they may experience burnout like everyone else, they aren't allowing their feelings to override their responsibilities. Committed to taking care of everything around them, they stay on top of those feeders, no matter what.

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11. They enjoy having consistent daily habits

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Finally, those who put up feeders tend to appreciate routine. While they may enjoy a little unpredictability from the wildlife that visits their yard, that doesn't diminish their need for structure in their daily lives. Keeping feeders filled requires consistency, attention, and follow-through, which are habits naturally disciplined people tend to stick with.

From their organized notes to the way they maintain their outdoor space, they usually like staying on top of things. As counselor Steve Alexander, Jr., M.A., Ed.M., ARM, LMHC explains, "Routines go beyond just helping us to become successful; they also help improve our mental health as well." Simple rituals like checking feeders each day become one more way they create stability while still leaving room for small surprises from the animals around them.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.