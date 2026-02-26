Considering many parents struggle with the natural disconnection that comes from adult children growing up and leaving home, it’s not surprising that daily contact and empathetic phone calls often influence their daily moods and behaviors, as a study from the Journal of Marriage and Family explains. Of course, kids with healthy relationships to their parents also feel more secure in adulthood, experiencing the positivity, joy, and connection that comes from a solid family foundation.

While they likely live chaotic lives with a million obligations, adults who call their parents almost every single day usually have certain rare personality traits. On top of empathy, they’re also often open-minded. They see their parents as people, in relationships that need effort and intention, just like any other.

Adults who call their parents almost every single day usually have these 11 rare personality traits

1. They’re incredibly empathetic

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to Stanford psychologist Jamil Zaki, empathy is the “superglue” of healthy relationships, bonding people closer and promoting healthier, more positive communication. Of course, it’s important to leverage the “right” kind of empathy in these relationships, especially in family dynamics, to avoid emotional burdens and guilt, but with the right balance, everyone can feel more valued and important.

Adults who call their parents almost every single day usually care about supporting their parents and being there to validate them. They have a strong sense of empathy, the kind that’s rare in the current state of our world, that allows them to understand how their parents live and support them as they manage new obstacles without their kids at home.

Advertisement

2. They see their parents as people first

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Instead of expecting their parents to guide them through their lives or adopting entitled behaviors that frame them as somewhat “wiser” in their age, adults who have strong relationships with their parents and talk to them almost every single day see their parents as people first. They’re humans, living life for the first time, just like they are.

Instead of trying to lean into an unbalanced relationship, much like the one when they were kids, and looking to constant guidance from their parents, they open the door to supporting, loving, and communicating with their parents as if they’re a friend. They offer respect, but also vulnerability, and aren’t afraid to ask how they feel without expecting anything in return for their goodness.

Advertisement

3. They’re emotionally regulated

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a study from the European Journal of Psychotraumatology, emotional regulation strategies often predict better outcomes from dealing with trauma and PTSD. The better someone is at regulating their emotions, instead of suppressing discomfort, the more likely they are to heal and grow.

Especially for kids who have had tumultuous childhoods and relationships with their parents, this kind of rare personality trait is essential for crafting the future. If they’re building a strong relationship later in life and talking on the phone every day, there’s a chance they have it. They know how to move forward and communicate through hard conversations, even when things like shame or guilt come up.

Advertisement

4. They’re active listeners

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Conversations are essential to our well-being, helping us feel more connected and regulated, and even promoting better conflict-resolution skills when we’re going through hard times. People who are active listeners aren’t just boosting their own well-being and relationships, but also sparking the reward system in other people’s brains that ensures they feel validated.

Especially for parents who may feel disconnected from their kids in adulthood, this kind of presence in phone conversations can help them feel less lonely. It’s a mutually beneficial cycle of communication, even if it feels harmless, like second nature, at a certain point in their lives.

Advertisement

5. They appreciate routine and ritual

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People with chaotic, unstructured routines often report higher levels of anxiety and mental health struggles, according to a study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. Having a foundation of rituals and habits is what brings meaning to our lives, especially if they’re met with intention, rather than sheer discipline.

Adults who call their parents every day often integrate this ritual into their existing routines. It becomes a foundation of their life. Whether they ask for and offer advice, simply connect with their parents, or share their lives in vulnerable ways, it’s this daily routine that brings meaning and purpose, even if it seems like second nature to them.

Advertisement

6. They’re sentimental

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

While it’s essential to balance nostalgia with the present moment, a study from Cognition and Emotion argues that being a sentimental person often helps to maintain more meaningful relationships. The more sentimental a person is, the more likely they are to feed into daily habits like small acts of kindness that make a big difference.

People who regularly call their parents are often naturally sentimental. Whether it’s leaning into the nostalgia of their home base or simply connecting with their parents, who they love and trust, they’re not afraid to make time for the tender parts of life.

Advertisement

7. They’re open communicators

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a study from Psychological Science, parent-child relationships and childhood experiences often predict language and communication development later in life. So, if someone is an open communicator, there’s a good chance they’ve learned how to be open and vulnerable from their parents.

For these adult children, who understand how to speak about their emotions and trust their parents to support them, it’s second nature to call them often. Whether it’s a daily check-in or a means of seeking support and advice when they’re struggling, they’re not ashamed of or uncomfortable reaching out.

Advertisement

8. They know where they belong

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Finding community and feeling like we belong is a natural human instinct, according to a 2023 study. Whether it’s crafting a community of friends or leaning on their families when they need support, people who have a strong sense of belonging often have happier, healthier lives. They’re not isolated or lonely, because even when things get tough, they know they have people and safe spaces to come back to.

It’s usually these same people who also accept challenges and the discomfort of personal growth, because they have a support system to encourage them. So, if someone’s sense of belonging stems from their parents, of course, having regular calls with them is the norm. They feel better, perform better in life, and live with a happier mentality when they know they have their parents and families in their corner.

Advertisement

9. They’re caregivers at heart

Frame Stock Footage | Shutterstock

Even if their parents were technically their “caregivers” as children, adult kids who see their family relationships as reciprocal in adulthood often build meaningful connections with trust and respect. They don’t expect things from their parents that they aren’t willing to give in return.

Of course, it’s not transactional, but a way to ensure they’re putting in effort to make their parents feel seen and important in the ways they want to be. Adults who call their parents almost every single day usually have these rare traits and aren’t afraid to feed into their family relationships. They care for their parents as they’d like to be cared for.

Advertisement

10. They’re reflective

syedfahadghazanfar | Shutterstock

When someone’s truly self-aware, they don’t just understand and notice their internal feelings, but accept them and act on them when it makes sense. If they notice that they’re yearning for belonging or feeling uncertain in their lives, they know how to take action, even if that means calling their parents on a random day.

Of course, while phone calls might seem unsuspecting, experts argue that they’re essential to our well-being, helping to keep us connected with people, even when we’re feeling isolated or overwhelmed.

Advertisement

11. They respect their past

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

On top of nostalgia and sentimentality, people who call their parents almost every single day often have a strong respect for their past. They care about where they came from and belonging that comes from their relationship with parents, on top of caring for their future and the present moment.

Even if respecting their past only looks like regular phone calls with a parent, it’s this ritual that makes people feel grounded amid the chaos of change, daily life, and stress.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.