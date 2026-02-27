We all remember when couponing was the main way to save money on food. Likely, our mothers were seen in the kitchen on the day the newspaper was delivered, clipping out the biggest deals. It was almost an art form for them.

Now, couponing seems to be a lost art. Instead of going through individual deals, most of us just enter our phone numbers at checkout and hope we get discounts. A grocery store’s membership program can only get us so far. The real deals are found in the coupon books. Whether someone is cutting them out or finding them online, couponing comes with rare personality traits. While most of us do not have the patience to find coupons, these individuals do, and the money they save on food makes it worth it.

People who still use coupons at the grocery store almost always have 11 rare personality traits

1. They are organized

To maintain a couponing habit, someone has to be organized. Whether they are cutting coupons from the newspaper or keeping them sorted through apps on their phone, they need to have their coupons in order. Plus, it can be difficult to remember which coupons work at what grocery stores. By keeping them organized, they can make their shopping experience easier. They know the importance of keeping a well-oiled machine running.

There are many positives to being organized. People who rely on coupons at the grocery store have a keen eye for organization to keep their coupons in order.

2. They are patient

It takes a lot of patience to skim through coupons. Some people may be looking for very specific deals at the grocery store. It could be for items they eat often, or something they need for a certain recipe. Going through coupon apps or ones sent through the mail can take a lot of time, especially when seeking something specific. It’s a personality trait they need for this hobby.

There is power in having patience. By keeping their cool when sorting through endless coupons, they are bettering their finances in the end.

3. They are detail-oriented

Being detail-oriented can help a couponer. This trait makes someone meticulous. They work in a specific way. It can make their coupon searching error-free. Someone who is detail-oriented never misses a deal.

Detailed people have good problem-solving skills. If they’re struggling with finances at the end of the month, they’ll know exactly what coupons to search for to round out their grocery run.

4. They are methodical

When someone is naturally methodical, there is a method to their madness. People who still use coupons at the grocery store likely approach the situation systematically. They have a coupon-cutting system that works well for them, and they keep it going. They are organized and ready for each trip to the store. While some may call their method ‘extreme,’ they know it is worth saving money at checkout.

Extreme couponing can have a negative connotation. When someone is methodical about this practice, it shows what they are willing to do to help themselves save money each week.

5. They are financially mindful

Finances can be scary. It feels like the prices of daily goods are rising by the second. It can be hard to stay afloat in an economy that seems to be working against you. When someone is naturally financially mindful, they may be drawn to using coupons at the grocery store. It helps them save money and get as much as they can on a limited budget.

Money is unpredictable. It can be a source of anxiety for many of us. When someone is committed to being financially mindful, couponing can become a common-sense habit.

6. They are thoughtful

Some people are impulsive when at the grocery store. I know I am that way. If something looks good, I might just throw it in my cart. If someone is a thoughtful shopper, they keep to their list. Someone who coupons often may stick to buying items for which they have coupons. Staying away from impulsive purchases not only helps them keep their weekly meals on track, but it also helps them financially.

Impulsive buying can have a damaging impact on finances, even if it only happens at the grocery store. This type of person is a thoughtful shopper who sticks to their coupons.

7. They are resourceful

Sometimes, we have to look deeply at our situation and become as resourceful as we can. While couponing takes dedication, a resourceful person knows it is worth it. They work tirelessly to keep up with their finances. They are willing to do whatever they can to save a buck. Couponing is one of their many resourceful talents.

Being resourceful can get someone far. Resourceful people feel more secure in their daily lives. By couponing and saving money at the grocery store, they are tapping into their resourceful trait.

8. They are outgoing

I don’t know about you, but I don’t feel very outgoing at the grocery store. I’m usually focused on getting what I need and leaving. However, to still use coupons at the grocery store, you have to be outgoing. Scanning all of those coupons can leave you at the register for a while. You need to be ready to have small talk with the cashier. Someone outgoing has no issue with this.

A person like this is likely an extrovert. "Extroverts draw energy from social interactions. People who are high in extroversion tend to feel excited about spending time with others, have a lot of social confidence, and often have high self-esteem. Others typically describe them as sociable, friendly, and talkative," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd.

9. They are anxious

Personally, money is one of the biggest factors for my anxiety. I am always afraid I will run out of money and not be able to take care of myself. If someone feels this way, they may get into couponing. It can make them feel more secure. Knowing they will get some deals at the checkout counter, they may feel more at ease.

Saving any money we can may help calm our nerves a bit. If someone gets into couponing, they may have anxiety and do it as a coping mechanism.

10. They are forward thinkers

Couponers may always be looking towards the future. They are people who think ahead. If they know they’re hosting a dinner or need a certain ingredient for a recipe they’ve been wanting to try, they will look ahead at the coupons they’ll need. They want to get the most bang for their buck. The process can bring them comfort. It can make them feel well prepared for future tasks.

Viewing the future through an optimistic lens can be powerful. If someone is looking ahead at the future and preparing financially through saving every penny they can with coupons, they are a rare person.

11. They are efficient

Some people have a get in and out quickly policy at the grocery store. I am one of those people. I want to make each grocery trip as efficient as possible. When someone still uses coupons, they plan. They likely make a list and keep their corresponding coupons on hand. Efficiently shopping while on a budget takes effort. This type of person knows exactly what they are looking for and makes their trip as painless as possible.

It takes a little bit of planning to have an efficient grocery trip. When someone is naturally efficient, this comes easily to them.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.