I Study Mindfulness For A Living: 7 Little Rules For A Mindful Life I Wish I Had Learned Sooner

True insight doesn't come from thinking or a book. Insight is based upon experience and can be accessed through practice. The most effective practice is that of meditation. Meditation results in clear awareness in the absence of thinking. This is an effective state for insightfulness and inner happiness.

The beauty of these simple rules is that they work whether you're a complete beginner or someone who's been practicing for decades. They're reminders that the path to greater peace and presence is always available, always beginning now, and always simpler than we think.

Here are seven little rules for a mindful life I wish I had learned sooner:

1. Make the time

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Meditation requires practice and regular effort. Early morning and late evening seem to work the best. But even 15 minutes at lunch can work, too. The more time you can spare, the better, but as little as 15 minutes is enough.

Research shows that meditation doesn't demand hours of your day or perfect conditions. What it requires is consistency and intentionality. The key is to stop negotiating with yourself about when you'll start and simply begin.

Advertisement

2. Find a quiet place

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

It's possible to meditate under any condition, but it's much easier if you're alone in a quiet environment. The quiet environment allows you to notice subtler aspects of your experience like your breathing, thoughts as they arise and pass, and the sensations in your body that you might usually miss.

Research supports that when you've deeply experienced what centered awareness feels like in stillness, you can more easily access that state when life gets noisy. The quiet place becomes your training ground for maintaining peace regardless of external circumstances.

Advertisement

3. Find a comfortable position

Caterina Trimarchi / Shutterstock

Any position can work, provided you can maintain it without fidgeting. The full lotus position can be maintained for a very long period of time, but most beginners lack the flexibility to assume this position.

Try various positions. Sitting up straight in a firm chair often works well (this is my preferred position!)

Advertisement

4. Relax

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Once you've found a comfortable position, breathe and relax. It doesn't get much simpler than that. But simple isn't the same as easy?

Relaxation is a skill that improves with practice, not a switch you can instantly flip. A 2021 study explained that your nervous system needs time to learn that it's safe to let go, especially if you've spent years in a state of chronic stress.

Advertisement

5. Focus on your breath

Pheelings media / Shutterstock

Stay focused on your breath. Feel the air moving in and out of your body. Why is meditation so focused on the breath? Because it's happening right now.

It's part of your experience in the present. If you maintain awareness of your breathing, you can't be thinking about anything else. And that's exactly the goal: to stop your mind from thinking.

Invariably, your attention will wander. How long it takes to realize you've lost your focus will vary. With practice, it will only take a few seconds. At first, it may take several minutes.

When you do catch yourself thinking, simply notice it and bring your attention back to your breath. Avoid beating yourself up when your concentration is less than you'd like. Continue returning to your breath.

Advertisement

6. Apply the same idea to your daily life

fizkes / Shutterstock

While driving, keep your mind 100% on driving. While you're washing the dishes, do the same. When your mind wanders, bring it back to your current activity. You'll be amazed at the peacefulness it brings to your life.

Your mind will wander; that's not a failure, it's simply what minds do. A 2017 study explained that this practice lies in gently noticing when you've drifted into autopilot and compassionately bringing your attention back to the present moment.

Advertisement

7. Enjoy the benefits and understand what's really happening

Chokniti-Studio / Shutterstock

When you're talking to others, you'll be able to clearly see the reality of the situation by being fully present. You'll gain insights into people and situations that you never knew existed.

You can apply the same practice to the challenges in your life. You'll see the truth, and solutions will present themselves to you.

You've always been provided with insight, but your overactive mind, beliefs, opinions, and preconceptions have been getting in the way. Meditation clears away all of this noise and bias. You're then able to experience true insight.

Allow yourself the advantage of all the insight available to you. Although it's effective, meditating can take some time to master. You might not feel that you're gaining any benefits at first. Keep at it. You'll be well-rewarded for your efforts.

Moira Hutchison is a Mindfulness Coach, Energy Healer, and Hypnotherapist.