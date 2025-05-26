For those who've always had everything handed to them, simple tasks may seem overwhelming. The things only people who've never had a real job think are hard work may seem pretty easy to most of us, but to them, they seem super laborious. And if they think the little things are hard, just wait until they have to enter the workforce and are expected to do some actual work.

There are times when I ask my teenage boys to do routine chores, only to be met with exasperated sighs and an energy of impending doom that makes me roll my eyes all the way to the back of my head. But what seems like a mundane job to you and me seems like an insurmountable mountain to climb to people who've never had a real job.

Here are 11 things only people who’ve never had a real job think are hard work

1. Cleaning their room

Every parent who has parented has had to yell at their kid about keeping their room a pigsty at one time or another. You repeat yourself again and again in hopes that they will suddenly decide they want to live in a clean environment and start to clean up after themselves. But they scoff at the very mention of organizing their room, and when they do, they definitely don't give it their all.

If these leisurely little ones think that is hard work, they should see the people who clean up other people's messes for a living. Being a housekeeper can be challenging. It's a physically demanding job with long hours spent cleaning multiple rooms while working under pressure to meet deadlines, not to mention the demanding guests or homeowners who make your job that much more difficult.

2. Washing dishes

I personally don't know a single person who takes joy in washing dishes. But we all love to eat, especially in a neat and sanitary environment. Asking someone to do the dishes in my household is like asking them to climb the highest peak with a heavy backpack on. They stare at the dishes, stalling in hopes that the pile will disappear.

But cleaning your own dishes is no comparison to doing what those who have to work in restaurants do for a living, without the privilege of eating whatever they want off the menu. Imagine always smelling like food that you never even got to eat, standing for hours on end, bending, lifting, and ensuring that each dish meets customers' high cleanliness standards. Should you land that job, washing your own dishes will seem like a cakewalk.

3. Doing yardwork

I'm the first to admit that maintaining my yard is not my forté. It's also not ideal for people who have no idea what having a real job looks like. The sun beating down on you, bugs, dirt, and maybe a faulty lawn mower make it a hard job to do. If you are not accustomed to hard work, your yard might look like a jungle and be an eyesore for your neighbors.

But the people who take care of lawns and make homes aesthetically pleasing on the exterior can do it to perfection. They are used to trimming hedges, fertilizing grass and plants, applying pesticides, removing weeds, and keeping yards looking impeccable to passersby. Lawn care specialists take pride in their work and don't miss a beat when it comes to routine upkeep.

4. Doing homework

Before we knew what it was to have a real job, homework seemed like such a big undertaking. We engaged in pity parties over the idea that we still had to worry about school after it had ended. We had trouble wrapping our minds around why anyone would expect us to work so hard when we were still kids. It felt like child labor.

What I wouldn't give to go back to the days when my only job was to do well in school. When we get real jobs, we finally understand that being able to focus on learning and growing is a benefit, not a punishment. Most of us would love to return to a more innocent time when we weren't burdened with bills and expenses and able to explore who we are without feeling the need to work, too.

5. Participating in extracurricular activities

How hard it must be for the people who have never had a real job to play basketball, soccer, or football. And what of the overworked cheerleaders and volleyball players? Before people hit the workforce, activities that they signed up for because they enjoy them can be perceived as hard work, and in some sense, it is. But working hard hits much differently when it's something you love.

When you get a real job, reality smacks you right in the face. You notice that you are no longer enjoying every moment of it. There is no one to cheer for you every time you finish a shift successfully. You are rewarded for your hard work with a paycheck and an invitation to keep showing up and giving your all to a job you might not even like.

6. Replying to multiple emails

People who have not worked a real job before aren't used to communicating via email. One morning, when they might have to respond to multiple emails could feel extra burdensome. They are used to sending a quick text here and there, but having to use professional communication more than usual could just be too much.

Those of us who have worked in an office know that emails are our primary form of communication. We are well-experienced in responding to, forwarding, cc'ing, and bcc'ing others via email. We know that emailing is the preferred form of connecting and that if it isn't in writing, it didn't happen. Emailing is an art that we must master once we get our first real job.

7. Waking up early

If you have never had to wake up at the crack of dawn, it's highly unlikely that you've had a real job. You roll out of bed at your convenience, only rising to your body's natural internal alarm clock. The times when you are required to get up earlier than usual can be a horrible experience. You go through the day irritable and tired, ready to get back under the covers.

Once you become a member of the working class, you will see that getting up super early is part of the assignment. You can't just show up when the mood hits. You are held accountable to be on time and ready to work, and can easily lose your livelihood if you don't get there when you are expected. It's so hard getting to a job on time every day that 30% of the workforce is late. Enjoy the freedom of getting up when you want to, while you can.

8. Attending a meeting

For the people who show up to a real job every day, meetings are par for the course. Some of them are necessary, while others could easily have been an email. You have to show up with intention, listen actively, take notes, understand deliverables, and do it all within the allotted time frame. Technical difficulties could make virtual meetings even more difficult than they have to be.

Asking a person who does not work and doesn't understand the culture to attend a Zoom meeting might be too much to ask. They don't know how to use the app, they talk over people because they don't know the norms and etiquette of business meetings, and they are left anxious and with a burning need to avoid them at all costs.

9. Walking or taking public transportation

People who are used to getting chauffeured everywhere they go by their parents, friends, or significant other have no desire to walk to their destination, or worse yet, jump on the bus and ride with total strangers. They want their privacy and the feel of having a personal concierge to take them wherever they need to go. The time and energy it takes to go from one place to another make getting there hard.

But if you've had a real job and had to sit in traffic for hours every week, you realize that taking public transportation or deciding to walk are much better for your psyche. Sitting down while someone drives you to where you need to go makes the day a lot easier. Never mind avoiding the frustration of finding adequate parking.

10. Filing your taxes

I remember the first time I had to file taxes. I was a ball of confusion and decided to head down to H&R Block instead of figuring it out on my own. I was finally a big girl with a real job, and the associated responsibilities made my head hurt. Had someone asked me to prepare and file my own taxes, I would have blown a gasket.

But adulting is figuring out that you never needed to pay for that service, especially if you are just doing a basic tax filing. If you can read and follow instructions, you can save yourself the money and travel time it costs to have a professional do it on your behalf. Something that seemed hard at first becomes just a simple task in the big scheme of life.

11. Cooking dinner

If you've never had a real job, you may also have never cooked a real meal either. You probably still live with your parents and rely on them for your survival. The thought of preparing a meal for yourself seems impossibly difficult and like something you'd rather not do if it were up to you.

But once you get a real job and have to go it alone, you will learn how to cook for yourself and eventually, it won't be so hard. You will find shortcuts for making your favorite recipes and perhaps even enjoy making delicious meals. What once seemed like the hardest thing on earth is now an enjoyable experience that ends in you enjoying your own tasty creation.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.