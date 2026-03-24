There's no getting around the fact that adulthood comes with a whole bunch of responsibilities that can feel overwhelming and exhausting. But it also comes with small comforts that we sometimes don't think of as a big deal. But there are real luxuries of adult life that most Americans today simply take for granted, which people in other countries would do anything to have. In our daily routines, it's rare for us to actually stop and appreciate these things that make a difference in our quality of life.

It's easy to just get caught up in paying bills and going to work that we can't take the time to be grateful for the things that we have at our disposal. As licensed marriage and family therapist David Schwartz pointed out, it's good to find joy in these small daily activities that we participate in, as it helps us be more appreciative of our lives. While we might complain about certain things, the small comforts in life actually keep it running quite smoothly.Adulting may be hard, but life is also pretty nice when you stop and notice all of the tiny wins that we get to experience every single day.

Here are 11 real luxuries of adult life that most Americans today simply take for granted

1. Reliable indoor plumbing

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Most Americans rarely think about the fact that just turning on a faucet in their homes gives them instant access to both hot and cold water. An estimated 60% of the world's population, or 4.5 billion people, either have no toilet at home or one that doesn't safely work to get rid of waste.

Showers and toilets are something that we use dozens of times during the week without thinking. It's one of the comforts that help keep us healthy without us even realizing it.

Most Americans don't have to think twice about wanting to take a shower before bed or how they'll be able to shower once they wake up. If the shower doesn't work or the toilet needs maintenance, it doesn't take much to call someone and immediately have it working once again.

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2. A closet full of clothes

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It doesn't take much thought to know that when you open your closet door, there are so many options of clothes to choose from. Sure, picking out an outfit for the day can be stressful, but at least the options are available to pick from in the first place. A full closet means people get the opportunity to express themselves, but for many others around the world, that just isn't the case.

Those that don't have access to clean and comfortable clothing often have to stress about looking put together because of the lack of options they have. When you actually pause and consider it, a close full of clothes is more than just a simple convenience. It's a luxury that allows people to feel confident and free.

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3. Central heating and air conditioning

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One of the very real luxuries of adult life that most Americans today simply take for granted is having access to heating and air conditioning. Unfortunately, living in a home where the temperature can just be perfectly controlled all year is something so normal that people often barely notice or appreciate it.

It's a luxury that protects people from the elements of the outside. It means you're able to sleep better at night and work efficiently during the day because you can just bump up the heat when it's below freezing outside or turn up the air when there's a heatwave.

Overall, in the U.S., about 70% of homes have central AC and about 10% have no cooling at all (the rest use window AC units). It's easy to just switch on the central heat or AC and go about your day, but it's so much more of a privilege that we may even think about.

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4. Access to clean and safe food

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Most Americans don't think twice about heading into a grocery store and being able to find fresh produce, meat, canned goods, beverages, and even a sweet treat to enjoy after dinner. But having reliable access to safe and nutritious food isn't available to most people around the world. In fact, it's barely even available to people in this country.

An estimated 18.8 million people, or 6.1% of the U.S. population, live in low-income and low access tracts and are more than 1 mile or 10 miles from a supermarket. Around the world, nearly 733 million people face food insecurity, or 1 in 11 people.

For families and households with access to safe and clean food, it means they're able to eat without the stress of wondering where their next meal is coming from.

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5. Access to mental health resources

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Access to mental health resources is yet another of the real luxuries of adult life that most Americans today simply take for granted. There are countless people around the world where help for their mental health isn't as widely available as it is for Americans, though.

Oftentimes, their mental health struggles just go untreated, with over 75% of people with mental disorders from low- and middle-income countries receiving no treatment. Having someone who's trained to listen and offer support gives people ways to manage their stress, anxiety, depression, or other mental health challenges before they eventually spiral out of control.

When you're able to have tools to manage your mental health in the first place, it becomes easier to navigate other areas of life. But when that access is limited or nonexistent, you're left struggling on your own.

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6. Personal transportation

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Most Americans are able to just hop into their cars every day without a second thought. They're able to commute to and from work, drop their kids off at school and pick them up, run errands whenever they need, and even go on road trips. The freedom to just move from place to place on your own schedule is something many people don't have the luxury of.

A Pew Research Center survey across 44 countries found that a median of around one-third (35%) of people say they have a working car in their home. Americans are near the top. Having a car means you don't have to stress about depending on public transportation, and even then, that's not widely available or even reliable for many people.

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7. Ability to travel every year

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Most people are able to pack a bag and get on a plane or in the car for a couple of hours just to explore a new area and vacation without having to worry about logistics. The ability to just take a break from your normal routine and experience new places and cultures means your life is being enriched at your disposal.

But for others around the world, traveling isn't often an option at all. Being able to explore someplace new is often just considered normal. But the freedom that allows is more of a luxury than anything else.

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8. Reliable electricity

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Being able to flip a switch and turn the lights on or even just plugging in your phone and it starts charging instantly is something many Americans don't pause to consider how incredible that is. As time goes on, the share of people with access to electricity has been steadily increasing, but there are still 730 million people worldwide that don't have access to reliable electricity.

Without it, even the most simple of tasks, like preparing food or just staying warm, now becomes an entire challenge. It's one of those things that truly keeps life running smoothly, even though most of us barely notice or even stop to think about how drastically different life will be without it.

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9. Unlimited access to coffee

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Most Americans don't have to worry about not being able to find coffee in the morning. Whether it's in the cupboards of their kitchen or at the coffee shop down the street, there's always options for that morning brew.

Even though it's the most simple thing in the world, and we often make and drink coffee without thinking twice about it, there are definitely people in other parts of the world who don't have that luxury. Having both the choice and ability to access it whenever you want is such a simple pleasure, but probably would mean so much more to people that don't have either at all.

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10. Being able to choose your own doctor

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Perhaps one of the most startling, real luxuries of adult life that most Americans today simply take for granted is access to healthcare and having the choice of choosing medical professionals to treat us. Unfortunately, at least half of the world's population cannot obtain essential health services, according to a report from the World Bank and WHO. There are even people in this very country who aren't able to access a basic checkup appointment with their doctor as well.

But for Americans who get to pick someone they trust, who listens to them and helps with whatever issue or concern they have, it's such a privilege that most of us take for granted. Being able to choose your own doctor means you're getting the quality of care that you need. Without that choice, many people feel powerless and often have to deal with being sick or having an ailment without the proper resources at their disposal.

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11. Being able to wash hands frequently

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For much of the world, access to running water or soap isn't guaranteed at all. In fact, 1 in 3 people worldwide don't have access to safe drinking water. But for many Americans, we have the absolute luxury of being able to turn on a faucet, grab soap, and rinse off all the dirt and grime that was settling on our hands.

That small action means we don't have to deal with getting sick all the time, but it's something that we never pause to actually appreciate. Most Americans don't have to leave their house and fetch water from a distance or even think about needing to improvise other alternatives that probably aren't safe at all just to wash our hands.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.