There is a vast difference between the rich and the average person. Those who are lucky enough to have wealth are often disconnected from the experiences of the average person. Things that they think are common and easy are actually signs of their wealth and success. The job market can be brutal, and most people are living paycheck to paycheck. They aren’t able to enjoy the same things the wealthy are.

“Can money make you mean? Most of us like to think we’d stay grounded if we were to become wealthy, but psychologists’ research suggests that money, status, and power shape people’s beliefs and behavior — sometimes in surprising ways,” says the American Psychological Association. The ease that comes with not having to worry about money can make them disconnected from the average person who is trying to survive on their small salaries. There are things that rich people assume are common but aren’t easy for the regular person to achieve. Some of these things are surprising, as many of us would assume everyone should have these resources available to them.

These are 11 life experiences wealthy people think are common but are actually rare for an average person

1. Frequent and exotic travels

For the wealthy, it's hard for them to wrap their minds around the idea that the average person has to plan long in advance for a vacation. They can hop on a plane whenever they want. With money not a factor holding them back, they can visit some of the most exotic destinations whenever they feel like it. They have the upper hand when it comes to emergency travels, too. If something happens to an out-of-town relative, many average people can't afford to travel at the drop of a hat due to finances and their jobs. They are never worried about what will happen if they need to leave in an emergency because they have enough money to ensure they will be there.

They are also able to vacation often. For most of us, we rarely have the time or money to travel. While we may need a rest and reset, it's just not attainable. Wealthy people may not be able to understand why the average person hasn't gone on a trip in several years.

2. Good healthcare

Rich people are always shocked to find out that the average person doesn't have access to the best medical care the world has to offer. Sadly, many average people are losing their healthcare or never had any to begin with. Those who do have coverage notice that there are often holes in what's accepted by the insurance, and they end up paying out of pocket more than they'd like. These are issues that wealthy people have never had to worry about. Wealthy people think that seeing a doctor whenever they need to is a common experience, but for the average person, it's much more complicated.

For the wealthy, there is such a thing as 'luxury health insurance.' "For the affluent, health insurance is not just about medical bills — it’s about access, excellence, and control. High-net-worth individuals require more than basic coverage. They demand world-class care, exclusive services, and customized protection tailored to their lifestyle," says TH Agency Inc., a company aiding the super-rich in finding the best coverage. This is not a common experience, though a wealthy person may believe it is.

3. Quality education

It was my dream to go to an incredible college, but my family and I have struggled financially. It made that dream unachievable for me. For the wealthy, any college of their dreams is at their fingertips. With money not being an issue, they have the freedom to obtain the best education available to them. They have a hard time understanding why people, like myself, choose to go to state schools when they could go somewhere private or Ivy League.

Education quality isn't reserved only for post-grad. Their children, and likely themselves when they were younger, have access to the best schools. They can get them into the most exclusive preschools and foster their education from elementary school through high school and beyond. They may assume the average person does not care enough about their children to get them into the best schools out there, but the truth is, it is not something they can easily achieve. The average person cannot afford to send their children to private school. Instead, they get their education at their local public school.

4. Financial freedom

Financial freedom is a luxury most of us average people have never experienced. I don't know about you, but when I want something, I have to budget and plan for it. Rich people can buy whatever they want, when they want it. Most of us have to be thoughtful with our money, but they can spend with ease. They are never worrying about money. They have plenty in the bank.

"Financial freedom means you get to make life decisions without being overly stressed about the financial fallout of those decisions. That’s because you’re financially prepared for whatever life throws your way—you have no debt, you have money in the bank, and you’re investing for the future," says Ramsey Solutions. "In other words, you control your finances instead of being controlled by them. When you have financial freedom — we prefer to say financial peace — you have options. You don’t have to wonder if your bank account can handle replacing your hot water heater or buying groceries for a single mom who just lost her job."

5. Professional success

The ultra-wealthy have been able to gain professional success with ease. Maybe they were born into the role they have, like taking over their father's law firm. Even if they worked their way to the top, they will expect others to do the same. They have the idea that if they were able to do it, why can't everyone else? The truth is that there are societal features that can hold people back. The average person would love to thrive in their career, but they don't have the resources to make it happen, at least at the speed at which the wealthy person achieved it.

Professional success comes easily to the wealthy. They likely run their own business or are the CEO of another. Sometimes, they get lucky and can be self-made in the workforce, but more often than not, their financial privilege has landed them the role they have. They won't understand why the average person is working a low-paying job. They expect everyone to find the perfect career, but that is difficult to obtain.

6. Safe neighborhoods

A lot of wealthy people assume everyone has access to the best neighborhoods because they do. However, that is not the case. The average person can only afford to live in certain areas. They don't have a long list of locations to pick from. Without endless income, they are forced to settle wherever they can.

"There's a very strong correlation between a person’s economic success and the poverty rate of their neighborhood," found Eco Fact. "People who live in poor neighborhoods have lower employment rates, lower earnings, and shorter life expectancy than those who live in more well-off neighborhoods. The children and adolescents growing up in these neighborhoods score poorly on standardized achievement tests. Over the longer term, they are less likely to go to college, are more likely to have lower adult earnings — even after taking into account their parents’ income — and tend to have more involvement with the criminal justice system."

7. A successful social circle

Wealthy people assume that networking comes easily. They are surrounded by people of tremendous success all the time. They have resources to reach out to whenever they need something, especially in the business world. They can make friends in high places, and they have someone they can contact in just about any situation. They have one another's backs.

As for the regular person, most of us have friends in the same situations we are. My friends are all working about the same paying jobs, and we don't have access to the best lawyers or accountants. Sometimes, we'll get lucky and have a friend of a friend be someone in the career field we're in to get a little boost. For the wealthy, this is part of their everyday life with their circle of close friends.

8. Having help at home

The average wealthy person cannot comprehend how the average person's homes get cluttered or messy. In reality, we don't have housekeepers available to us. The chores fall onto us, and when we are balancing a busy life with work and other priorities, the time between cleaning our homes can go longer than we'd like. While the wealthy may be working hard with long hours, they have the luxury of affording help around the house. The weight of housework doesn't fall on their shoulders.

"I work in a lot of rich people's houses (spent 16 years making and fitting furniture), and yes, a lot of very wealthy people will have housekeepers. Some of them turn up for work every day and work 8-5. Some of them live in the houses (they have separate sections of the house to live in). Some help out with caring for the kids, walking the dog, etc.," said one Reddit user. "Some go on holiday with their families and do that alongside cleaning their holiday homes/yachts for them. Some rich people have chefs who live in with them. I worked in one family's home, and they had a chef there who basically sat all day with his feet up, just waiting to cook something. Then, when the client requested something they would run around like mad and prepare some amazing snack or meal. I asked the chef if he didn't get bored only cooking a few meals a day, and he told me he got paid three times as much doing this as he ever made as a chef in restaurants, so it was worth it."

9. Constant investing

The wealthy are constantly thinking about their next big financial move. They are able to invest their money any time they want. Whether it's a new real estate property or diving deep into the stock market, rich people love making their money make them more money. It's an easy way to grow their bank account. They think everyone should make smart financial decisions like they do. Sadly, for the average person, this is not something they can easily do.

The average person is living paycheck to paycheck. They don't have extra money in their accounts to invest in other things. The money they have, they need it to survive. While I'm sure they would love to make investments, it just isn't possible when you don't have excess money in your account.

10. Multigenerational wealth

Many wealthy people come from a long line of family wealth. It has given them opportunities that the average person never had. They also never have to worry about how their children will do as they get older. They know the family wealth is there to help them when times are tough. Some will even be set up for life. Average people, however, don't always get lucky in inheriting wealth.

"Generational wealth, in its essence, is the financial legacy passed down through generations in a family. It is the opposite of generational poverty, in which a family experiences severe financial struggles over the course of several generations due to a lack of resources and opportunities. Generational poverty traps families in a cycle where each generation starts from scratch, unable to accumulate or inherit assets that could provide a head start in life," says the Economic Justice Fund.

11. Stability

Having stability is something wealthy people may take for granted. They do not have to worry about losing their home or their car breaking down. They don't understand that for the average person, a hospital trip can put them into unimaginable debt. They are stable in knowing that whatever life throws at them, they will make it through okay. The average person is constantly fearing how something may derail them financially.

It is expensive to see a doctor, get your car repaired, or find a new place to live. Many people know that if one of these things were to happen unexpectedly, they would struggle immensely. Financial stability is something they may have never known.

