Everyone has their own ways of dealing with stress and even anxiety. While some people enjoy being around others and need that socialization to get their minds off whatever is keeping them up at night, others prefer to be alone.

People who go silent when they're overwhelmed usually have distinct personality traits that inform their natural coping mechanisms. Not only do they prefer to be alone, but they also like just existing in the quiet rather than being in a loud, chaotic environment. Spending that time in pure silence allows such people to finally have the breathing room they need to help reduce their stress.

People who go silent when they're overwhelmed usually have 10 distinct personality traits

1. They process emotions internally rather than outwardly

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People who go silent when they're feeling overwhelmed usually need that time to sort through their emotions. The one thing that makes them feel overwhelmed when they're around others during a stressful moment is then having to explain how they're feeling when they don't even know that themselves yet.

Many people think internal processors lack the valuable strengths needed to share their emotions but it's actually the complete opposite. Studies in personality psychology have found that internal processors score higher in traits like openness to experience and introversion on the Big-Five Personality traits.

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2. They become overstimulated easily

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The second they are thrust into a particularly stressful or emotionally charged environment, they tend to take on others' emotions very quickly. Highly sensitive people usually process information deeper than the average person and end up feeling more stressed, and are therefore prone to more stress-related problems.

When too many things start to pile up on them all at once, it can make them feel like they're losing control of their own emotions. That's why they need to be in silence for a little while to help calm themselves and actually take a breather. Without that, they can't seem to think clearly anymore.

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3. They hate feeling emotionally vulnerable

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Many people who need quiet time when they feel overwhelmed often struggle to be vulnerable. They constantly fear saying the wrong things while their emotions are running high. Rather than having people see them react impulsively or being forced to unravel right in front of them, they retreat.

They take that time alone to regulate their emotions so they can communicate in a healthy, effective way. By taking that time, they can actually reduce their anxiety, which can make a big difference between spiraling into self-destructive thoughts and actions and coming to a constructive resolution.

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4. They crave calm environments more than exciting ones

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Being in loud rooms where people are having conversations all around them can become emotionally draining quite quickly. Especially when they're already feeling overwhelmed, it won't be long until they're seconds away from a panic attack. That's why they much prefer to be in peaceful environments where they won't be surprised by something unpredictable happening.

It actually gives their minds time to slow down. They much prefer a small get-together or kickback to a raging party where they can't even hear their friend talking over the bass and chatter. Too much stimulation leaves them feeling drained and empty, to the point where they can't even pour back into themselves.

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5. They prefer meaningful conversations

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Individuals who need quiet to recharge after feeling overwhelmed are usually people who feel things deeply. That means they often value the deep interactions they have with people rather than the quick, small talk that happens in passing. They like being able to connect with people on a level that allows a connection to form. It does take a lot for them to engage in those deep conversations, though.

They need to build trust with people, and they aren't the type of people who let just anyone in. But once they do let you in, their walls quickly crumble when they know that someone else is a safe space.

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6. They replay stressful moments repeatedly in private

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Even after everyone else has moved on, they still tend to revisit the conversations and moments that might have been uncomfortable for them. The silence they crave is sometimes just used to replay those times in their minds over and over. Because they're such deep thinkers, it's rare for them to just let things go.

Even if no one else thought that moment was a big deal, they need time to actually analyze it and come to that conclusion themselves. Process everything helps them categorize that moment in their mind so they can eventually get on with their lives.

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7. They carry more responsibility than they admit

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People who tend to disappear during stressful moments in their lives are usually the same ones who carry other problems without saying so. They're so used to handling things on their own that they tend to withdraw when life becomes too heavy.

For them, it's just so much easier to depend on themselves than lean on people for some support. There are a plethora of reasons why these people resist asking for help, including fearing rejection, not wanting to be a burden or inconvenience others, and also not wanting to appear weak for needing a hand to hold them up.

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8. They overthink almost everything

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Silence is often a common coping mechanism for people whose minds are always ruminating. They're truly just going through all the possible scenarios that could happen to them. It's why they may stop talking, not because they're being antisocial but because their brain is working overtime to process every detail at one time.

When they're feeling stressed and emotionally overwhelmed, the overthinking tends to make things worse, though. It triggers their anxiety because of how they're simply jumping from one worry to the next.

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9. They are highly self-aware

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Even if they rarely talk openly about their feelings, it doesn't mean they aren't deeply aware of what's going on in their minds. They spend a lot of time analyzing themselves, which is why they're able to pick up on when they're feeling overstimulated and disconnected from their own body.

That level of self-awareness means they often have really good emotional intelligence, but it can also be exhausting. It means they can sometimes be extremely hard on themselves during stressful moments, making it hard for them to actually move on.

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10. They value peace over confrontation

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People who seek silence when feeling overwhelmed are usually not looking for confrontation. That's why they pull back, not only to calm themselves down but to ensure that situations don't escalate to the point of no return.

While some people feel better after immediately getting everything off their chest, quieter people tend to need that time to themselves first. They don't want to say anything that could ruin relationships and lead to something much bigger than what's at hand.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.