Especially in today’s world, filled with chaos and constant stimulation, finding peace isn’t an easy task. However, according to experts from Harvard Health, there are so many accessible mindset shifts and behaviors you can adopt to live a healthier, happier life, despite everything going on around you.

From shifting your routines to building relationships that don’t urge you to question your worth, all of these habits are beneficial for living a more grounded life. However, there are also many signs you’re actually at peace with zero desire to be understood, admired, or pitied by anyone. You’re secure in who you are, and that grounded authenticity makes life more fulfilling and meaningful.

Here are 11 signs you’re actually at peace with zero desire to be understood, admired, or pitied

1. You’re comfortable spending time alone

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As a study from Nature Communications explains, a person’s attitude about their alone time shapes their experience of it. So, if someone is constantly avoiding the quiet of solitude and overthinking when they spend time alone, chances are they’re going to end up feeling more lonely and isolated than those who seek it out with open arms.

If you’re genuinely at peace, your alone time is a safe haven. Filled with authentic hobbies, rest, and creativity, the peace that solitude brings is what allows social interactions and time outside of the house to feel so rewarding. You see yourself and enjoy spending time in your own company, so other people’s validation and opinions don’t hold as much stock over your happiness and well-being.

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2. You don’t rehearse conversations constantly

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When someone is overthinking interactions or conversations, chances are they’re putting more stock in someone else’s opinion of them than their own. They’re worried about being understood or liked, rather than coming into the interaction to simply connect and grow.

Chronic overthinkers may operate from this place of anxiety at the expense of their peace and energy. They rehearse conversations constantly and regret things they said after the fact, all as a subconscious means of shaming themselves for not being “good” enough. However, if you’re actually at peace with your life and showing up authentically, regardless of what everyone else thinks, you don’t need to perform.

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3. Making mistakes feels like an opportunity for growth

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Instead of running away from challenges and things they don’t understand, people who are always growing and evolving as individuals lean into the discomfort. They’re not afraid to make mistakes, because they know that with every one comes an opportunity to learn and grow. As a study from Psychological Science explains, it’s this discomfort that builds resilience and strength, not avoidance and constant comfort.

While it might seem small, a mindset shift around challenge and uncertainty is all you need to live a less anxious, more peaceful life. You have the power to grow as a person and evolve out of stagnancy like the people who live peaceful, confident lives.

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4. You don’t chase, you attract

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When you chase someone who doesn’t treat you well or offer basic respect, you’re essentially telling your subconscious mind that you’re not “deserving.” You’re wasting energy on someone who doesn’t actually care about you, and missing out on the connections and free time that could build up a stronger sense of inner confidence.

The most peaceful, secure, and internally gratified people refuse to chase people and things in this way. They instead invest in their own confidence and let it attract the things that are meant for them. They trust that their identity, purpose, and energy are enough to bring them closer to all the best things in life, removing the anxiety and inner turmoil of “the chase.”

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5. You’ve stopped trying to ‘prove’ your worth

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People who find their true selves, live authentically, and cultivate peace in their daily lives never seek their worth from other people. They don’t feel the need to “prove” themselves to anyone, because their internal validation and security are enough.

Whether they get that peace from daily routines, hobbies, or a quiet sense of confidence built through positive self-talk, investing in themselves is an investment in their peace.

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6. You don’t post for validation online

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Social media can be a great place to hold memories and connect with people, but when it becomes a breeding ground for seeking validation and reassurance, as psychologist Bonnie Zucker explains, it comes with all kinds of mental health consequences.

Especially when someone’s using social media to seek out validation from others instead of addressing the root causes of their issues, whether it’s body image struggles or loneliness, they may find themselves in a cycle of inner turmoil and way too much screen time.

However, if someone’s genuinely at peace with themselves without finding reassurance or validation in the eyes of others, online or not, they may use their phones and social media in a much different way. It’s a place for them to be creative and to connect with their closest friends, rather than a place where they can fleetingly feed their self-worth in misguided ways.

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7. You avoid drama

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While gossip can occasionally create a misguided kind of belonging and closeness for certain people, if it comes at the expense of someone else’s well-being, it’s never as great as it seems in the moment. That’s why people who are internally secure, without a desire to be “liked” or admired by others, refuse to entertain gossip and drama.

They’d prefer to build relationships from a more authentic place, driven by shared experiences and respect, than bonding over talking poorly about someone else behind their back.

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8. You acknowledge emotions as they arise

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Instead of suppressing emotions and creating inner turmoil, truly secure people find peace by practicing self-awareness. They not only address their feelings and thoughts as they arise, but they also accept them for what they are and take action on them, as a study from Europe’s Journal of Psychology suggests the most emotionally intelligent people do.

Instead of looking to others for comfort or trying to avoid conflict to make other people feel more secure, they address issues and emotions in the moment. Even if it means leaning into a little discomfort in the moment, they save themselves the long-term consequences of being avoidant.

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9. You take action when you complain

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When you complain for the sake of garnering sympathy or attention from others, all you’re really doing is spreading and internalizing a contagious kind of negativity. You’re not changing anything. You’re just draining your energy, and probably the energy of everyone else in the room.

However, people who trust themselves and feel at peace in their lives only complain when they need to brainstorm or seek advice. They never complain for the sake of it, but to figure out where they need to take action, change something, or set a boundary. Their words are intentional, instead of desperate for a sense of direction without knowing where to go.

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10. You can outgrow people without shame

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Outgrowing people is a natural part of life, but many people who struggle with low self-esteem and uncertainty cling to relationships for validation, even when they’re no longer serving them. Whether it’s tolerating misbehavior from a partner or holding onto friendships that drain their energy, they’re not doing themselves any favors by seeking attention from the wrong people.

However, people who are truly at peace with themselves and internally secure don’t need external validation to feel okay. In fact, their self-worth is internally rooted, so even if leaving someone or ending a friendship means they’ll have to spend more time alone, it’s more valuable than wasting energy on someone who doesn’t deserve it.

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11. You set boundaries often

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While many people misuse boundaries as a means of policing other people’s behavior, those with a secure sense of self-worth let them guide their own behaviors. They’re essentially guardrails for the kinds of behavior someone is and isn’t willing to tolerate.

While setting boundaries isn’t always comfortable or easy, people willing to protect themselves, instead of constantly people-pleasing, reap the most benefit from making space for themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.