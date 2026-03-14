When many voices fill a room, it can be a bit overwhelming. Too many different opinions in one space can be all-consuming. If this type of environment makes you feel drained, you are not alone. It can be overstimulating.

Group conversations can be fun. When everyone is on the same page, they can flow well. However, there are many times when too many voices feel just that: too much. Some people thrive in situations like this. They love talking to as many people as possible. This person is typically outgoing and socially motivated. If you don’t feel that way, it’s probably because you have certain personality traits.

People who feel drained by group conversations usually have these 11 personality traits

1. They are introverted

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Naturally introverted people can struggle in group social situations. Known for keeping to themselves, introverts can be easily overwhelmed when speaking with too many people at once. They have been categorized as disliking people when in reality, they prefer more comfortable social situations. They are not lonely; they are just overwhelmed by certain situations. Group conversations can stress them out.

These people may open up easily one-on-one but find group conversations draining. They can still be socially active, just on their own terms.

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2. They are sensitive

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Someone highly sensitive may feel easily overstimulated. Group conversations can feel especially draining. Their nervous system is more attuned to the environment. Even slight changes can cause them to feel overwhelmed or upset. When in a group conversation, the energy may feel stressful.

While they may enjoy socializing, too many voices in the room can be stressful. These people are often called ‘overly sensitive,’ but they can’t help it. It’s how their brains are wired.

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3. They are deep thinkers

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Many positives come along with being a deep thinker. Often viewed as intelligent, people like this can be influential. They may encourage those around them to think differently. While they may influence situations, group discussions can be draining. They may not be able to get a word in, or they struggle with opinions that clash with theirs.

If a conversation is moving too fast and involving too many people, a deep thinker may feel overwhelmed. They may not be able to process what they said, and it can make them feel frustrated.

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4. They are empathetic

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Someone who is highly empathetic can connect with others with ease. They can sense what they are going through and put themselves in their shoes. An empathetic person identifies emotions and relates to them. If a group is talking, they may find it draining to keep up with the conversation. They’re likely being bombarded by everyone’s emotions. It can make them overwhelmed.

Empathetic people can have a hard time balancing conversations with a group. Their emotions may be getting pulled in several directions. It can leave them feeling drained as they relate to what everyone is going through.

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5. They are observant

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Observant people notice what’s going on around them better than the average person. They pick up on things that most people may not notice at all. Being observant can be a blessing and a curse. In group conversations, they may sense everything going on. From sensing someone’s body language to reading between the lines in conversations, it’s overwhelming for them.

When in a group conversation, they are observing everything going on. They often learn and pick up behaviors from others. It could be an overwhelming experience.

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6. They are structured

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Some people need structure. In group conversations, it can be hard for them to follow along. Instead of being able to have a focused, structured conversation, they are forced to jump around. This can make it hard for them to follow. They may grow irritated by everyone trying to talk over one another.

It’s draining for someone like this to try to keep up in loud conversations. They’d likely prefer order in the situation. Too many voices jumping in and out can make a structured person stressed out.

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7. They are thoughtful communicators

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Are you the type of person who hates small talk? Or conversations without true meaning behind them? If you relate to it, you may be a thoughtful communicator. A person like this is looking for depth behind words. Instead of being forced into unimportant conversations, this type of person would rather have a thoughtful one-on-one.

Conversations are essential to our well-being. We need to talk to other people. If someone is a thoughtful communicator, they may value what is said more than the average person. Talking to a lot of people at once may be draining for them.

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8. They have low tolerance

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Some of us just have a low tolerance for social situations. I am one of those people sometimes. Certain situations are too overwhelming for me. Large group conversations can be overwhelming. While I’m comfortable around the people I’m close with, speaking in a group, especially of people I do not know well, can be draining.

A person like this may feel easily frustrated. Instead of having patience in group conversations, they may have a low tolerance for them. They can become easily drained.

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9. They are selective

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Some people are selectively social. They have a skill that allows them to understand which social situations to avoid and which to lean into. Sometimes, talking in groups can feel overwhelming for this type of person. They may want to avoid the conversation entirely. They are selective about who they choose to share things with.

A socially selective person may do so for their mental health. Having conversations with a large group can feel draining because it’s not worthwhile to them.

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10. They are self-aware

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Those who are self-aware may be critical of themselves in conversations. They may not think they are smart enough to keep up. Or, they know what they are capable of and choose to avoid certain conversations. It’s not always easy for them to navigate group conversations. They may care too much about what is being said.

Someone who is self-aware may be self-conscious in social situations. Self-consciousness means being overly focused on your appearance or actions, especially how you believe others perceive you. This heightened self-awareness can lead to distress, discomfort, and anxiety," says Arlin Cuncic, MA.

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11. They are shy

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Although I am outgoing with people in my inner circle, I can be shy in group conversations. Even if someone I am close to is included in the conversation, talking to too many people at once can be overwhelming. I don’t love conversations like this, and I can withdraw from them. If someone is shy, they may find group conversations draining. It can be difficult for them.

Shy people may be selectively social. Large conversations can be difficult for them. Maintaining long, group conversations can be too much for them.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.