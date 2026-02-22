People Who Become Happier And More Peaceful With Age Usually Practice These 6 Daily Habits

In his 2014 commencement address to graduates at the University of Texas, Admiral William H. McRaven shared exactly how daily habits can ultimately lead to a happier, more peaceful life as you age. In fact, Admiral McRaven said that we can all change the world by simply making our beds each morning.

While this seems like an odd correlation, research studies back up the idea that small habit formations are more likely to stick and, in turn, lead to the formation of additional healthy habits over time. That’s why many people who get better at life as they age recommend forming these small, yet meaningful habits. They'll ultimately help you live a better life and bring you closer to achieving your dreams.

People who become happier and more peaceful as you age usually practice these six daily habits:

1. They create a morning routine

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

The first 90 minutes of your day are the most critical. Studies have indicated that in these first moments of your day, you set the tone for your motivation, productivity, and overall satisfaction with your life.

A well-established morning routine takes the guesswork out of those early moments, which, in turn, fosters self-efficacy and diminishes mental fatigue. As Admiral McRaven implied, when you make your bed, that small sense of success spills over into everything else you tackle during that day.

Advertisement

2. They set three daily priorities

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

While a clear-cut morning routine gets the ball rolling, you still need a way to harness that energy so you remain productive all day. Therefore, one of the best habits you can develop is making a daily to-do list that includes 3 top priorities. After all, if you don’t focus your energy, you’ll never attain the results you desire.

"It's important to know what's happening daily, because perception is often different from reality," advised life coach Cena Block. "You might think you're looking at social media sites for a few minutes each day, when in truth it may equal up to 10+ hours a week. Once you track your time for a week, review your data, and then determine where you're regularly involved in time-consuming tasks that do not contribute to your bottom line.

Advertisement

3. They schedule time for meditation

Halfpoint via Shutterstock

Studies showed that even just a few minutes of meditation provides countless physical and mental health benefits. In fact, meditation calms the mind and decreases anxiety and depression while also boosting concentration and self-esteem. You don’t even need to sit cross-legged and zen out for it to lead you towards a better life. You just need to work some mindful moments into your day.

Advertisement

4. They read for 60 minutes per day

DukiPh via Shutterstock

Reading not only expands the mind, but it also keeps you informed and improves your writing skills (which everyone needs, even STEM people). Therefore, you should block out some time each day to read the news, inspirational autobiographies, or even entertaining fiction — it all helps keep your mind sharp.

Studies have suggested that reading increases cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills, leading to emotional and social growth. Reading can also be a way to relax or cope with personal problems and enables people to better understand themselves and others.

Advertisement

5. They spend at least 15 minutes outside

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

While you don’t want a sunburn, research has shown that catching just 15 minutes of direct sunlight each day provides numerous health benefits. Vitamin D strengthens your bones and immune system while also minimizing the likelihood of chronic diseases.

Sunlight also stimulates the pineal gland, which produces hormones like melatonin, which regulates sleep and prevents cardiovascular problems. What’s more, just a few minutes of the great outdoors can help lower stress and anxiety.

Advertisement

6. They complete a 5-minute reflection at the day’s end

sukiyaki via Shutterstock

If you’ve read any part of Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, then you’re probably aware of this final point: Just as you start your day with a to-do list, you should end your day with a reflection on all that you’ve achieved.

Whether you simply rearrange your to-do list and cross off completed items or actually reflect on your highs and lows, simply taking a few moments to reflect on your day will ultimately help you improve the next one.

While you may feel ready to tackle the entire world, remember that “you can only eat an elephant one bite at a time.” By forming small habits like making your bed each morning and reflecting on your successes each night, you’ll ultimately achieve all you’ve ever dreamed of and more.

Megan Glosson is an avid writer and has had her work published on The Mighty, Project Wednesday, Thought Catalog, Unwritten, and MSN. She is an advocate for the mental health and LGBT communities, and enjoys using her writing to educate and spread awareness.

Advertisement