When dating, we can come to depend on others for validation. Sometimes, the reassurance we need comes from an outside source. It’s nice to have someone who gives compliments and boosts our self-esteem, but becoming dependent on them can be problematic.

Validation needs to come from within. By boosting our self-esteem, we are not reliant on others to make us feel good about ourselves. It’s not always easy to find strength internally. While we want our partners to validate and support us, they should not be our only source of self-esteem. By seeking validation from others, we base our self-worth on the attention we receive from our partner. If someone is firm in their self-esteem, they don’t need outside validation to feel good about themselves. They likely have rare traits that allow them to find confidence within.

People who don’t need constant validation in relationships usually share these 11 rare traits

1. They have high self-worth

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When someone has a high sense of self-worth, they view relationships as an extension of their life rather than as their entire world. They know what they deserve and ensure they always receive the best treatment. They likely won’t stay in a relationship for convenience, and they are definitely not relying on their partner to boost their self-esteem. Instead, they are proud of who they are naturally. They are unlikely to hold on to a partner just to be validated.

Many people find themselves wondering if they are worthy. In those moments, they may rely on external validation, such as a romantic relationship, to find purpose. Someone with self-worth is likely comfortable in their own skin and does not rely on others to feed their ego or to give them a sense of purpose in life.

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2. They are confident

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Confidence doesn’t always come easily. I know I am someone who has dealt with confidence issues throughout my life. In the past, I’ve found external validation from a relationship to fill a void in my struggling self-esteem. However, this often backfired on me. I was desperate to find validation in situations that weren’t working for me, and when those relationships failed, it felt like the end of the world. My confidence would be wrecked. While positive relationships can boost self-esteem, negative ones can make us question who we are entirely.

Some people are naturally confident. It’s a trait they inherited and used as a guiding force for their daily life. A confident person doesn’t need anyone to validate them. They are likely proud of who they are naturally.

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3. They know who they are

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Most of us believe we know ourselves. However, when was the last time we sat down with our thoughts and really inspected them? Are we happy? Are we proud of ourselves? These questions can launch many emotions. When someone naturally knows who they are, they stand firm in their worth. They know what they deserve and are likely validating themselves instead of seeking that attention from their romantic relationships.

Knowing who we are goes a long way toward self-esteem. Being proud of ourselves can help us see relationships as something we get to experience, rather than as something we need to feel good about ourselves.

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4. They are independent

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Sometimes, overly independent people may think they are not suitable for a relationship. Instead of letting others step in and provide support in their life, they’d rather handle things on their own. While this may strain romantic relationships, a healthy balance of independence can improve them. Instead of seeking validation from their partner, an independent person is proud of themselves regardless. This independence can provide a sense of security.

With independence comes the ability to be alone. On their own, an independent person is proud of who they are. They don’t need validation from others, and if a relationship ends, their self-esteem will not go down with it.

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5. They are secure

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If someone is dealing with insecurity, they may seek validation from others. They likely lack the confidence to feel good about themselves. An insecure person may seek confidence boosts from other people. Having someone tell them they are good enough can change their viewpoints. With the support of others, they may become more secure in themselves. However, this can often backfire.

When someone is naturally secure, they don’t need other people to tell them they are enough. They already know their self-worth and are secure in who they are. Secure people can form healthy attachments and do not rely on relationships for their self-esteem.

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6. They need space

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We all know that one couple who relies too much on one another. They are always together. It’s almost as if they are attached at the hip. While this may be something we secretly envy, there may be more going on under the surface that we do not see. They might struggle with feeling secure in themselves. They may need constant validation from one another, which prevents them from taking space for themselves.

Being alone with our thoughts can be scary. Having someone else around makes it easier to avoid things we are struggling with deep down. When someone naturally takes space, they do not need validation from their partner. They can focus on themselves when needed.

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7. They hold healthy boundaries

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Boundaries are everything in a relationship. Without them, we can give too much of ourselves to our partner. It can also go the other way. We may become overly reliant on the person we care about. It’s not always easy to find a healthy balance. When someone creates strong boundaries in their relationship, they may be less likely to seek external validation to boost their self-esteem.

“The biggest misunderstanding about boundaries is that they are negative, as if setting them creates winners and losers,” says Yesenia Garcia, a licensed clinical social worker. “In reality, boundaries do quite the opposite—they foster deeper connections to others and ourselves.”

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8. They have strong internal validation

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Internal validation goes a long way. It’s not always easy to find our self-esteem from within. Sometimes, having a partner makes meeting this emotional need easier. We count on them to lift us up, rather than worrying about finding the confidence within ourselves. However, finding that strength internally is important.

Self-validation allows us to accept our own experiences. We aren’t trying to change things we have no control over. Instead, we validate ourselves. It can help us build self-esteem and confidence. This can go far, whether you are single or in a relationship.

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9. They are emotionally regulated

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Our emotions can take control of our lives. If we struggle to regulate them, it can become an issue. When emotions run wild, it’s not uncommon for people to seek validation from other people. The support from a partner feels good when we are at war with ourselves. While it’s certainly helpful, it’s not something we should grow to rely on.

Self-regulation is important. It allows us to soothe ourselves. Instead of depending on others, self-regulating our emotions can allow growth as individuals without prioritizing others for our self-esteem.

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10. They are realistic

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Having realistic expectations in a relationship is important. We may believe that our partner should check every box for us. From boosting our self-esteem to providing all the support we need, we may grow too attached to them at the cost of our own confidence. It’s not uncommon to naturally be drawn to others for our validation. When someone has a realistic understanding of what love is and how it adds to their life rather than takes it over completely, they may not rely on others for their self-esteem.

"Relying on your romantic partner to make up for gaps in your parenting, or trying to emotionally provide for your partner’s deficient parenting is a mistake that marriage and family therapists agree is ultimately damaging and undermining to relationships," says Jennifer Kromberg, PsyD.

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11. They are comfortable alone

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If someone is naturally comfortable on their own, they may be more self-validating. They likely do not feel reliant on other people. They’re not the type to seek constant validation in their relationships. Instead, they provide themselves with the support they need. While they may be in relationships, they don’t depend on them. They’re fine being alone.

Being alone isn’t easy. Some of us can struggle with this common experience. People who are comfortable in solitude may not need their partner to make them feel good about themselves.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.