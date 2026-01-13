It’s not always easy to have certain conversations. For some people, processing complex thoughts is something they’re incapable of. They’d rather have surface-level, safe conversations than show their true emotions. These topics range, and while most of us can relate to some of them, it’s still frustrating to deal with people who struggle to communicate at this level.

Complex thought involves multiple viewpoints and relies on abstract reasoning. These are topics that can be highly sensitive. They require looking at the bigger picture and forming your own opinion. It’s not always easy to think through these topics thoroughly. When someone can’t handle complex conversations, they’d rather just avoid the topic altogether. These topics would involve the person being mindfully present, open to learning, and accepting people for who they are. It is not something everyone can grasp.

People who can’t handle complex thoughts usually avoid these 11 topics

1. Religion

Many people avoid talking about religion with people they do not know well. It can be a complex conversation that can leave people feeling vulnerable and defensive. There are so many religions practiced, and having a complex discussion about any of them can feel overwhelming. When someone is comfortable with having these conversations, they do not fear the reaction of the person they are talking to. If someone struggles with complex thoughts, they may not be able to understand where the other person is coming from. Instead, they choose to avoid the conversation entirely.

It’s not uncommon for people to have enlightening conversations about this topic. However, for those who can’t handle complex thoughts, this is something they avoid thinking about and talking about.

2. Politics

For decades, politics were a casual conversation between friends and family. However, as the political climate has evolved, many are choosing to stay away from discussing it altogether. A Pew Research survey found that nearly 50% of Americans had stopped discussing politics with someone in their life. The complex thoughts that come from such a divided topic can be overwhelming. Instead of working through it, this type of person will avoid the topic altogether.

Of course, not everyone who avoids talking about politics can’t handle complex thoughts. It could be a personal preference to keep the peace. However, when someone is unable to process things outside of their usual mindset, they will never touch the topic of politics.

3. Finances

Let’s face it, talking about money can be uncomfortable. Discussing our financial situations with others is seen as taboo. We become easily embarrassed or self-conscious. However, sometimes, having these conversations can be beneficial. Maybe you can learn tips and tricks from who you are talking with, or they possibly have been through it and can relate. When someone chooses to avoid talking about money altogether, they may be unable to handle complex thoughts.

Discussing the economy and personal finances requires the ability to navigate complex thoughts. When someone lacks this trait, they may be unwilling to bring up the topic with people in their life. No matter how close they are, allowing themselves to be vulnerable about money feels impossible.

4. Their own flaws

No one wants to have their flaws on display for the world to see. It’s completely common to paint yourself in a positive light, no matter what it is you’re dealing with. I was like this for many years. I avoided the complex conversations about my struggles. It was something I learned to work through in therapy. If someone has a hard time thinking complex thoughts, they will avoid talking to anyone about the problems they see within themselves.

Some people will never admit to their faults and flaws. They struggle to look at themselves objectively. Instead of addressing this topic, especially when brought up by someone they hurt, they will avoid the topic, failing to take any accountability.

5. ‘Shades of gray’

No, this is not a reference to that book. There are areas of life we consider ‘morally gray.’ We are familiar with things that are good or bad, but what about the issues that fall in between? These thoughts are complex. They require a certain type of thinker to address these things. The average thinker will avoid these topics at all costs.

Those who can’t handle complex thoughts are black-and-white thinkers. They see everything in one extreme. They struggle to contemplate these morally gray areas.

6. Future implications

If someone struggles with complex thoughts, they can only see within the moment they are living in. They are not looking ahead to the future; they are only in the now. While many of us wish we could live in the moment instead of constantly worrying about what’s to come, there is a downside to this train of thought. These people may not suffer from uncertainty and anticipation anxiety.

While it’s great not to deal with that, it can get them in trouble. Those who lack complex thinking skills do not think ahead. The consequences of their actions are not something they take into consideration. Instead, they make decisions without regard for future implications.

7. Vulnerability

Being vulnerable with others is complex. It’s not an easy task to achieve. You have to be open-minded and unafraid. Talking about vulnerable things feels impossible for people who struggle with complex thinking. They are afraid to let others in and instead keep everything to themselves.

“Humans have a strong instinct for self-protection, to avoid pain and hurt. However, being vulnerable is part of being human. Being vulnerable requires us to let our guard down and be seen for who we authentically are. This is difficult, and a key part of enhancing self-acceptance and genuine confidence, building relationships, and strengthening quality of life is allowing ourselves to be seen by ourselves and others,” says Jennifer Caspari, PhD., for Psychology Today. These are all things people who avoid complex thoughts struggle to achieve.

8. Questions without answers

Some questions are open-ended. We do not have answers for everything. Some people enjoy combing through those complex thoughts. Whether they’re addressing philosophy or the meaning of life, these are things we do not have answers to. It takes open-minded, focused thinking. This is something people who can’t handle complex thoughts.

Asking ‘why’ can be too much for some to handle. When you choose to think at a more basic level, it might drive you crazy. It’s not surprising that those who can’t handle complex thoughts are prone to avoiding these questions.

9. Health concerns

Health issues are a concern for everyone. Treating these illnesses can be complicated. We learn about our mortality when we discuss what we are going through. Whether it’s at the doctor's or with a loved one, talking about these things feels overwhelming. When someone is in denial or fails to think deeply about their health, they will avoid the conversation at all costs.

I will be honest, I have dealt with this before. I have been so afraid of thinking through my own healthy problems that I avoided them altogether. It’s not a healthy way to live. Instead of reaching out for help, they find it easier to simply ignore them. This is especially relevant for mental health struggles. People who do not want to think through these complex issues will instead keep their feelings and problems to themselves.

10. Personal problems

Discussing personal issues is not easy. For many of us, admitting we are not perfect and going through something difficult feels embarrassing. When someone struggles with complex thoughts, they refuse to talk about their personal pain with their loved ones. For many, it’s because they feel like they are a burden on others or that sharing their experiences will make things worse.

When this occurs, these individuals would rather keep their thoughts to themselves. They do not want to have complicated conversations. It's much easier for them to pretend like everything is fine than to work through complex thoughts. They’ll avoid and deny their problems.

11. Their history

Those who experience issues with complex thinking will usually avoid talking about their personal history, as well as the history of others. This is because they are made uncomfortable by it. Whether it’s embarrassment or regret, processing the things they did in the past is not easy for them. When someone is comfortable sharing their past mistakes, it can make these thinkers uneasy. They do not have the capacity to think through these things rationally.

“If someone is resistant to — or absolutely refuses to — talk about their years growing up, you can safely assume that their past was not idyllic. Being hesitant or unwilling to discuss one’s childhood almost always suggests that it was either chaotic or suffused with feelings of inadequacy and shame,” says Leon F Seltzer for Psychology Today. Their trauma could be connected to why they refuse to think critically about their experiences.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.