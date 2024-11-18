12 Questions That Will Change The Trajectory Of Your Future, According To Psychology

Journaling is great for breathing life into your ideas. It’s a way to take your worries, challenges, and fears out of your spinning head for a while to provide relief. And in that relief, your creativity can blossom.

Although some prefer to free-write, if you're new to journaling, finding prompts and questions that speak to you might be more beneficial to your journey. It catches an emotional crackle of excitement and, through transferring the thought to paper, makes a step closer to being realized.

Here are twelve questions that will change the trajectory of your future:

1. What’s one thing I would love to create this month that my future self would thank me for?

A 2023 study published by the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin on manifestation journaling primarily focuses on the psychological benefits of writing down goals and desires, highlighting its potential to increase clarity, focus, positive self-belief, and motivation. It essentially acts as a tool to enhance goal-setting and visualization practices.

However, studies on its direct impact on achieving tangible outcomes are limited and often raise concerns about overconfidence and unrealistic expectations. The critical mechanism is related to the positive self-talk and self-efficacy boosted by writing down aspirations.

2. What are three things that are working for me right now?

How can I take advantage of this more? When stressed or consumed by negative thoughts, it’s difficult to view our situation objectively. Writing in a journal can help us create the space and distance needed to reflect on what has happened, where we are, and what is ahead.

According to a 2019 study, journaling may create sufficient space to look at your thoughts rather than being in them to create the separation needed to accept our feelings and commit to the changes we need to make.

3. What is a 30-day challenge I can commit to next month that would have the greatest impact on my life?

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Research by the Center for Journal Therapy on 30-day journaling challenges indicates that consistently writing in a journal for a month can significantly improve self-awareness, emotional regulation, stress reduction, and overall mental well-being, with many individuals choosing to continue the practice even after the challenge ends due to its positive impact on their lives. Studies often focus on the effectiveness of specific prompts and journaling styles to target different areas of personal growth.

4. What was a difficult or traumatic experience you had that you can now use to improve the lives of other people, and how?

Journaling about traumatic events can help others by allowing you to process your experiences, gain insights into your emotions, and potentially use your story to provide support, understanding, and validation to others who may be going through similar situations, effectively acting as a source of empathy and guidance based on your lived experience.

5. What advice would the 10-year-old version of you give to you today to improve your life?

When we clarify who we are, we can show up for others in ways that feel good to them and to ourselves. Our interactions with people can energize us. We can feel confident when we say no to things others want us to do. We can feel unapologetic about being ourselves, knowing we do not have to be everything to everybody.

6. What’s something I keep doing that doesn’t serve me and makes me feel shame?

Mike Jones | Pexels

What’s one thing I can do this week to cut this out of my life so that my confidence lifts? Journaling about what you can cut out of your life can provide significant benefits by helping you gain self-awareness, identify unnecessary stressors, prioritize what matters, and ultimately make positive changes toward a more fulfilling life. This can include reduced stress, increased clarity, better decision-making, improved focus, and a sense of control over time and energy by actively evaluating and eliminating unnecessary commitments or habits, according to the University of California.

7. What’s a project I can develop within the next 365 days that would bring me to life like nothing else, even if it takes courage?

Journaling about a year-long project provides several benefits, including improved clarity of thought, better problem-solving abilities, effective progress tracking, identification of critical learnings, enhanced decision-making, increased accountability, and the ability to reflect on successes and challenges throughout the project lifecycle. UCLA psychology professor Matthew Lieberman found that these benefits ultimately lead to personal and professional growth.

8. What’s a problem many people have that I am best suited to helping with, and how could I turn that into a successful project or business?

Journaling also provides a space for reflection, which is crucial for personal and professional growth. Every evening, you can note what went well, what didn’t, and what you could improve. This practice can help you recognize patterns in your behavior and decision-making processes.

You might realize that you often need to pay more attention to tasks, leading to burnout. By acknowledging this habit, you can set more realistic goals and delegate tasks when necessary. Reflecting on failures also allows you to approach them as learning opportunities rather than setbacks.

9. What are some things people regularly compliment me on that I can turn into bigger opportunities?

Mizuno K | Pexels

Journaling has emerged as a potent instrument for enhancing productivity, self-awareness, and success in the professional realm. With burnout and stress rates increasing, your overthinking and negative self-talk needs a way out. Similarly, trapping the compliments and praise others give you can help remind you of your potential.

10. Who are some people or companies I’d love to work with and what can I do to add value to their work/lives?

Journaling about a company you want to work for can help you gain a deeper understanding of your career goals, identify relevant skills and experiences, refine your application strategy, boost your confidence during interviews, and stay motivated throughout the job search process by allowing you to reflect on your aspirations actively, research the company thoroughly, and visualize yourself as a successful employee there.

11. What are some ways I can add 5% more value to my current projects, jobs, services, and talents?

The wonderful thing about journaling is that there is no right or wrong way to do it, Michal Korzonek, the cofounder of Journal Smarter, affirmed. It ebbs and flows and takes many different forms, much like the very practice of creativity. The openness and curiosity of journaling can make it the perfect way to welcome ideas and opportunities you’d never thought of before.

12. If I had to choose one way I’d change the world, what would I need to do to make a dent?

MART PRODUCTION | Pexels

According to a study by JMIR Mental Health, journaling about what you can do to change the world can provide several benefits, including increased self-awareness about your values and impact, more precise vision for positive action, motivation to take concrete steps, more profound understanding of complex issues, fostering creativity in problem-solving, and a sense of personal agency and empowerment by actively engaging with your desire to make a difference.

Sit down and write down the answers to these questions. Don’t think about them; write them down. Surprise yourself with your creativity and the power of the pen.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.