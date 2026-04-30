If You Can Easily See Through Lies & Fake People, You Usually Have 11 More Rare Talents

Many people have the acute awareness to be able to read the room before anyone speaks. However, it takes a special kind of person to notice someone's inauthenticity, pointing out when a person is lying or not being genuine.

We're naturally drawn to authenticity, sometimes even when it's performative, but someone who can easily see through lies and fake people usually has more rare talents than the average person that protects them from being caught up in their web of misinformation. They'd prefer to fill their time with real, meaningful connections rather than with fake people who drain their energy.

1. They can read the energy of rooms immediately

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While many people have a certain level of social awareness that allows people to acknowledge, empathize, and understand the vibes of the people and places around them, truly talented, observant people can read a room without anyone saying a word. They notice when certain people shift social group dynamics, and when someone is internally battling between authenticity and performance.

Truly aware people have an intuitive ability about energy that ensures they never fall victim to anyone's lies. Even if it means breaking the norm and advocating for intuitive urges, they don't always have the logic or reasoning to back them up.

2. They sense something's wrong before it happens

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Especially in stressful, chaotic situations when someone doesn't have the space to think extensively about someone's intentions, intuitive thinking is incredibly important. However, it's usually only people who have developed the self-trust to lean on their instincts that easily see through people's inauthenticity and fakeness.

They know when something isn't right before it happens, and often shift their actions and behaviors to set boundaries when that bad energy is coming from a person. Even if it's easier to overlook these "red flags," protecting themselves against the contagious energy of a negative person is endlessly important for a truly authentic person.

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3. They notice deception right away

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As a study from Frontiers in Psychology explains, most people's detection of lying is "mediocre" at best, largely because the nonverbal cues and body language we believe to be associated with deceit are somewhat underresearched. However, people who can easily read through someone's external behaviors and actions, into their intentions and energy, are often far better at noticing when they're not being truthful.

Even if the body language they're seeing and the nonverbal cues they're noticing aren't necessarily accurate indicators, someone's simple presence and energy are things they're observant enough to notice.

4. They're rarely swayed by sheer charisma

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Many narcissistic people are often likable and powerful because of their charisma. Even if their motives and intentions are often malicious, the charisma that drives their social connections allows them to performatively move through social situations without being called out for their worst actions.

However, one of the many talents of someone who can read the energy of other people is their ability to decode malicious people from their fake kindness and charisma. They're not easily charmed by people just because they feel important or seen.

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5. They're creative thinkers

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According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, many of the most intuitive people are also the most creative, as the self-trust and introspection that play into each of them comes from the same place. They're innovative thinkers who can solve problems by thinking outside the box and leaning into creativity that others lack in favor of analytical, logical alternatives.

Even in environments like the workplace where it's easy to adopt these more rigid modes of thought, the most creative people still rely on their innovation and abstract thinking to notice energetic shifts and red flags others miss.

6. They can walk away without closure

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Even though we've been taught to cling to other people's validation and reassurance, the truth is that we don't have to tolerate misbehavior in the name of "closure." We have the power to move on with our lives and make sense of things on our own, without resorting to someone whose main mission is to misunderstand and gaslight us.

While that often means forgiving people who may not deserve it and simply moving on, it's a talent that the most authentic, intuitive people make in their best interests. They're not wasting time or energy on people who don't even deserve their presence anymore.

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7. They rarely ignore red flags

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When we know how to deal with someone's misbehavior, overlooking and ignoring "red flags" may feel like our own misguided way of keeping the peace. We don't like uncertainty, and most people will even stay in toxic relationships and in stagnant routines to avoid the fear of what they don't know or understand.

However, a truly energetic, intuitive, and protective person has the talent of picking up on all the red flags, without "rose-colored glasses" sabotaging their vision. They know when someone's not healthy to be around, and they also know how to set their boundaries and speak their mind when it serves everyone's best interest.

8. They pick up on cruelty disguised as humor

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While people avoiding accountability and blame-shifting to protect themselves often use phrases like "it's just a joke" when they hurt someone's feelings, an energetically observant person can read right through them. They notice energy and actions, not someone's inconsistent excuses and lack of accountability.

Even if it might be easy to write someone off as "ignorant" when they hurt someone and refuse to apologize, if someone uses humor as a disguise for their jealousy, fakeness, or cruelty over and over again, they know what they're doing.

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9. They can predict how things will play out

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People who can read through lies, deceit, and performative behavior see interactions through a big-picture perspective. They're not so focused on immediate gratification or attention that they overlook the way they feel and the implications for someone's behavior.

As a study from the University of Bath explains, that's part of what makes these people so intelligent. They can predict the future in many ways by considering the larger perspective, even when they're in a conversation or interaction with a single person or in a small group. They understand how things weave together and can protect themselves from harm.

10. They're grounded amid chaos

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Noticing other people's energy in a social interaction is actually rooted in a person's emotional intelligence. If they're regulated enough to be truly observant and present around other people, they can notice things others miss when they're too caught up in their own worries and internal issues.

So, even if they're the only person in the room who's actively listening and noticing others to make connections, they may also be able to protect themselves from wasting energy on people and things that aren't meant for them.

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11. They lead with authenticity

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Authentic people, who lead with intentionality and genuineness themselves, are the first people to spot when someone's being "fake nice." They prefer to surround themselves with people who match their authentic energy, even if it means letting go of relationships they've outgrown or setting boundaries in conversations when it's uncomfortable.

The people they choose to keep around in their lives matter energetically, which is why they have the rare talent of noticing people's energy before others even say a word.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.