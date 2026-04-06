It's human nature for people to want to fit in, and going along with the crowd is nothing new. Still, truly authentic people exist in the age of social media, where trends can go global in a matter of days.

Nobody sets out to be inauthentic, it sneaks up on people as the slowly conform to the crowd. Other people abandon their authenticity in a quest to keep the peace with loved ones. Fortunately, we can all find our way back to being truly authentic by emulating the enviable traits of those who are fully themselves.

11 enviable traits of someone who is a truly authentic person

1. They're self-reflective

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Truly authentic people aren't generally concerned with how people see them, but they're willing to self-reflect when someone they respect offers critique. That's because they're secure enough in themselves to know that they won't always be perfect.

Instead of reacting with immediate anger when someone points out a mistake, truly authentic people pause to see if what is being said might be true, or partly true. They probably also know themselves well enough to know that an emotional gut reaction isn't always the one that best reflects their character.

Self-reflection truly is a skill that can help people become more authentically themselves. Researchers have even found that practicing self-reflection has huge benefits for people who aren't normally used to doing it.

On top of it all, because they are secure in who they are, they don't need to be seen as perfect to feel valid or lovable. This allows them to be truly authentic, no matter what they face.

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2. They have healthy egos

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Everyone has an ego, but authentic people have the enviable trait of an ego that balances their lives.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "The ego is the part of your personality that helps you make practical, rational decisions. It acts as a middle ground, balancing your instincts and desires (the id) with your morals and conscience (the superego)."

When someone is truly authentic, their ego helps them regulate their desires and balance impulses. This protects them from following trends that are inauthentic for them or getting caught up in group mentality that doesn't reflect their values, and this is why they have such an enviable steadiness about them.

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3. They can see the bigger picture

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Truly authentic people have an almost magical ability to zoom out on any situation and see the bigger picture. When they make decisions, they can imagine how they will play out in the future. They can see negative and positive possible ripple effects down the line from their choices.

In addition to all of that, truly authentic people are able to imagine the effects of their choices on others. This empathy allows them to double-check, in a way, whether the choice they make reflects their values.

Dr. Dan Siegel, a brain scientist and UCLA professor, calls this skill "mindsight" and authentic people have it in spades. As Siegel explains, mindsight "helps us get ourselves off of the autopilot of ingrained behaviors and habitual responses" which is key to truly honest, authtentic behavior.

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4. They show character in every situation

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Because they're true to themselves, authentic people don't say things they don't mean. They do their best not to make promises they can't keep, and they stay true to their own character in every possible situation.

Being able to show character is an enviable trait, one that comes from truly knowing yourself. Authentic people know themselves and trust themselves, allowing them to make good decisions, even under pressure.

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5. They have a unique vision

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To be a visionary, you have to be connected to yourself and willing to be innovative. Truly authentic people have this enviable trait, primarily because they are willing to think outside the box and do something nobody has ever done before.

They can envision how their dreams and plans will unfold, how they will affect others, and how they will change their environment. They are unrestricted by what others say they cannot or shouldn't do, because they are motivated from within and know that they can trust their own moral compass and values.

When they need insights or opinions, they ask for them, knowing that it takes many people to execute their vision, but they have an authentic boldness that is valued in business and creative fields alike.

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6. They're excellent listeners

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You don't see other people's thoughts and opinions as threats to your own. Instead, you listen with an open mind and prepare to change your opinion if something makes sense. As The Gottman Institute frames it, you listen to understand rather than defend.

See, when you're dedicated to living an authentic life, you have a unique and enviable type of freedom. You aren't plagued by worrying about whether you are good enough or deserving of love, so you can truly show up for others.

Great listeners are able to set their own needs aside for long enough to truly listen. They ask questions in order to learn more, they offer to help, and they reflect people's emotions and experiences back to them. Authentic people show this care in a way that is so genuine, others feel honored to be part of their lives.

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7. They're transparent

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Someone who is transparent is upfront with their emotions and feelings, which are easily perceived by other people. Authentic people have this enviable trait in spades, meaning they are honest to a fault, and are sincere in their actions and words.

Authentic people are confident in themselves and can own up to their mistakes and they're willing to be transparent about it. They know that they're not perfect, so they're open to criticism, especially if it means making themselves better.

This is why authentic people are so appealing to others: they have that rare ability to show exactly who they are.

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8. They're open-minded and consistent

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Authentic people have an enviable skill of being able to be open-minded while still consistent in their beliefs. They're able to listen to a new perspective without jumping to conclusions or assuming someone is wrong. Even when they disagree, they do it from a place of authenticity rather than reactivity.

It's no surprise, then, to learn that open-mindedness is strongly correlated with high IQ. They're smart enough to know that they don't know everything.

That's probably why authentic people are also willing to show respect for people who have differing opinions. This is because they don't feel the need to be superior over someone else or to make people like them in order to feel good. This comes from profound security.

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9. They're team-oriented

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Authentic people easily adjust when working with others and are uniquely gifted at being able to see what is best for the group. They don't try to control the narrative in a group setting; rather, they're open to hearing all points of view.

This is why authentic people often have incredible problem-solving skills. They aren't just looking out for themselves, they have the utmost respect for everyone. This inspires them to find new ways to get people's needs met without compromising their own values.

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10. They draw upon wisdom and experience

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One of the most essential parts of being an authentic person is being able to learn from your past mistakes. Truly authentic people don't let their past define them; instead, they come to understand that their past experiences shaped them into who they are today.

They may feel regret for mistakes and maybe even shame, but they move through them in order to learn the lessons and move forward. They don't push those bad feelings away and pretend they didn't happen, which is what allows them to be unique, authentic people.

This is the foundation of growth mindset, and it helps authentic people stay true to themselves while they evolve as people.

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11. They're self-affirming

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Truly authentic people are unwavering in their identities and their opinions. This is the foundation of their most enviable trait: they're self-affirming.

What does that mean? The self-affirming theory was coined in the 1980s to explain how people view themselves and maintain that identity.

As Healthline succinctly explains, "we all want to maintain a positive view of ourselves. If someone shakes our sense of self by providing new and challenging information, we often experience discomfort." This discomfort can be eased by affirming to ourselves what we know and who we are.

While this is mostly associated with parents teaching little kids affirmations like, "I am strong" and "I am kind" and "I've got this", it's also something people can do for themselves. This allows self-affirming people to be authentic, as they are anchored in their identity by their own values and ideas of who they are, and nobody else's.

At the core of each authentic person is someone who believes in themselves. And that is something we can all aspire to achieve.

Caithlin Pena is a multimedia reporter, editor, and journalist who covers news, relationship issues, and human interest topics. Her work has been featured on Today, NBC News, Huffington Post, Yahoo, PsychCentral, and Thought Catalog.